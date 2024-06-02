6 Dundee shoppers talk us through their stylish outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

6 Dundee shoppers talk us through their stylish outfits

We found plenty of fashionable people in the City of Discovery this week.

Three stylish shoppers in Dundee city centre. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylish shoppers in Dundee city centre. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

If you’re looking for some outfit inspiration this summer, look no further.

This week we spoke to six stylish shoppers in Dundee who shared what they love about fashion.

Read on to find out what they’re wearing, where they shop and how they put their outfits together.

Melissa Paixao, 30, from Italy

Melissa says she dresses like an ‘old witch’. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an actress, tarot reader and digital creator.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Max Studio, my belt is Dolce & Gabbana, my shoes are Steve Madden and my bag is Gucci.

How would you describe your style?

I dress like an old witch! I like vintage and antique-style clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

Second-hand shops.

Who is your style icon?

Adurey Hepburn and Lana Del Rey. I love that old Hollywood style.

Aleena Chia, 43, from London

Aleena enjoys buying from charity shops. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a media studies lecturer.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Monki, my jumpsuit is from Asos, my shoes are from Vegabond, my beret is from Disturbia, my bag is thrifted from Paris and my sunglasses are thrifted from San Francisco.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and interesting. I always like to wear at least one thing which is a little bit different. Today it is the beret.

Where do you like to shop?

I love charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Mark Nolan from T-Rex (70s English rock band).

Scott Burt, 30, from Dundee

Scott collects badges to show off his personality. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a quality assurance tester at a games studio.

What are you wearing?

A lot of it is from TK Maxx – a lot of their stuff is quite cheap. The jacket is from Asos.

I’ve been collecting these badges on my jacket for a while – it is a nice way to show off my personality.

How would you describe your style?

I consider myself relatively alternative. I have quite a geeky style. I wear things that are interesting with weird patterns and stuff.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly TK Maxx.

Who is your style icon?

I’m not sure I have one. I would say that I pick up a lot of style ideas from people around me – I just pick and choose what suits me.

Alison Bavidge, 58, from Edinburgh

Alison says her style is eclectic. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a social worker by trade. I currently work for the Scottish Association of Social Work.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Jigsaw, my cardigan is from Mint Velvet, my jacket is from Cos, and my bag is from Cath Kidston.

How would you describe your style?

It is classic with a bit of edge. And fairly minimal.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop online generally.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one because I’m eclectic.

Omar Ceid, 29, from Dundee

Omar’s favourite shops include Nike and Adidas. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying accounting at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Zara, my t-shirt is from M&S, my trousers are from Superdry and my shoes are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

Classic.

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shops are Nike and Adidas.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Margaret Holverda, 74, Dundee

Margaret’s style is ‘classy-looking’. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired. I worked in the arts industry for many years.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from M&S and my jacket is from Next. I don’t remember where I got the shoes!

How would you describe your style?

I like to be classy-looking.

Where do you like to shop?

I like charity shops a lot. I don’t buy many new clothes.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t look upon other people, I just follow my instincts.

  • View the rest of our street style series here.

