6 Dundee shoppers talk us through their stylish outfits

If you’re looking for some outfit inspiration this summer, look no further.

This week we spoke to six stylish shoppers in Dundee who shared what they love about fashion.

Read on to find out what they’re wearing, where they shop and how they put their outfits together.

Melissa Paixao, 30, from Italy

What do you do for a living?

I’m an actress, tarot reader and digital creator.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Max Studio, my belt is Dolce & Gabbana, my shoes are Steve Madden and my bag is Gucci.

How would you describe your style?

I dress like an old witch! I like vintage and antique-style clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

Second-hand shops.

Who is your style icon?

Adurey Hepburn and Lana Del Rey. I love that old Hollywood style.

Aleena Chia, 43, from London

What do you do for a living?

I’m a media studies lecturer.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Monki, my jumpsuit is from Asos, my shoes are from Vegabond, my beret is from Disturbia, my bag is thrifted from Paris and my sunglasses are thrifted from San Francisco.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and interesting. I always like to wear at least one thing which is a little bit different. Today it is the beret.

Where do you like to shop?

I love charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

Mark Nolan from T-Rex (70s English rock band).

Scott Burt, 30, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a quality assurance tester at a games studio.

What are you wearing?

A lot of it is from TK Maxx – a lot of their stuff is quite cheap. The jacket is from Asos.

I’ve been collecting these badges on my jacket for a while – it is a nice way to show off my personality.

How would you describe your style?

I consider myself relatively alternative. I have quite a geeky style. I wear things that are interesting with weird patterns and stuff.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly TK Maxx.

Who is your style icon?

I’m not sure I have one. I would say that I pick up a lot of style ideas from people around me – I just pick and choose what suits me.

Alison Bavidge, 58, from Edinburgh

What do you do for a living?

I’m a social worker by trade. I currently work for the Scottish Association of Social Work.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Jigsaw, my cardigan is from Mint Velvet, my jacket is from Cos, and my bag is from Cath Kidston.

How would you describe your style?

It is classic with a bit of edge. And fairly minimal.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop online generally.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one because I’m eclectic.

Omar Ceid, 29, from Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying accounting at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Zara, my t-shirt is from M&S, my trousers are from Superdry and my shoes are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

Classic.

Where do you like to shop?

My favourite shops are Nike and Adidas.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Margaret Holverda, 74, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired. I worked in the arts industry for many years.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from M&S and my jacket is from Next. I don’t remember where I got the shoes!

How would you describe your style?

I like to be classy-looking.

Where do you like to shop?

I like charity shops a lot. I don’t buy many new clothes.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t look upon other people, I just follow my instincts.