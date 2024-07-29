How new director of Dundee Samaritans followed in late dad’s footsteps to join charity

At the age of 70, Rhona Anderson is proving it’s never too late to take on a new challenge.

The former bank manager from Monifieth – who should be enjoying her well-earned retirement – was appointed the new director of the Dundee branch of Samaritans in May.

The mother-of-two and grandmother-of-four accepted the volunteer role after 12 years with the charity.

As well as manning the phones every week, Rhona’s duties include caring for her fellow volunteers, health and safety and recruitment.

New Dundee Samaritans director role ‘daunting but exciting’

More than 40 people currently volunteer at the Old Glamis Road branch, which is one of 19 in Scotland.

When asked if she ever saw herself becoming director, Rhona said: “Absolutely not.

“I didn’t even think in February that I was going to be made director!

“It is a huge privilege because Samaritans is a fantastic organisation.

“And it is daunting because I’ve got a lot to learn.

“But it is exciting at the same time.”

Rhona was inspired to join the Samaritans by her late dad, who also volunteered for the charity.

He was one of the “original” Dundee Samaritans, joining the branch just one year after it opened in 1962.

Rhona said: “He was part of a team that went out during the night – they were called the Flying Squad.

“Back then, the phone line was diverted to our house if he was on the overnight shift, and if there was somebody in distress then he went out to see them.

“He was known to bring them home if there was nowhere else to bring them.

“They didn’t have refuges or things at that sort of time.

“That was Dad.”

What kind of calls do Samaritans take?

Samaritans volunteers across the UK take a call from someone in distress every 10 seconds.

In 2022-2023, they spent nearly one million minutes offering free emotional support to people.

Rhona said: “We are helping people who have nobody else to turn to in that moment of time.

“They are only phoning us because they have nobody else.”

Does it ever get too much for her own emotional wellbeing?

Rhona said: “We have a really good support system to help us get through any call that might want to stay with us.”

Just last week, the branch celebrated Samaritans Awareness Day, which is held on July 24 each year to reflect the fact the charity’s volunteers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

What’s next for Dundee Samaritans?

Volunteers were present at a series of events across the city, including at Dundee University and at the DC Thomson headquarters in Albert Square.

Rhona is keen to stress that the success of the branch relies on her fellow volunteers.

She said: “Nobody is paid for what they do.

“I think that is something that people don’t appreciate.

“People think you take on these roles because there is something in it for you.

“But the only thing that is in it for you is the satisfaction that you’ve done a good job.”

So what’s next for the branch?

Rhona said: “I would like to keep a very happy branch as we are doing at the moment.

“I am also keen to increase our outreach and build our relationships with other organisations.

“There’s lot of exciting projects in the pipeline – but I can’t say too much yet!”