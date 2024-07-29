How new director of Dundee Samaritans followed in late dad’s footsteps to join charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How new director of Dundee Samaritans followed in late dad’s footsteps to join charity

The former bank manager from Monifieth was appointed director of the Dundee branch of Samaritans in May.

Rhona Anderson was appointed director of Dundee Samaritans in May.
Rhona Anderson was appointed director of Dundee Samaritans in May. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

At the age of 70, Rhona Anderson is proving it’s never too late to take on a new challenge.

The former bank manager from Monifieth – who should be enjoying her well-earned retirement – was appointed the new director of the Dundee branch of Samaritans in May.

The mother-of-two and grandmother-of-four accepted the volunteer role after 12 years with the charity.

As well as manning the phones every week, Rhona’s duties include caring for her fellow volunteers, health and safety and recruitment.

New Dundee Samaritans director role ‘daunting but exciting’

More than 40 people currently volunteer at the Old Glamis Road branch, which is one of 19 in Scotland.

When asked if she ever saw herself becoming director, Rhona said: “Absolutely not.

“I didn’t even think in February that I was going to be made director!

“It is a huge privilege because Samaritans is a fantastic organisation.

“And it is daunting because I’ve got a lot to learn.

“But it is exciting at the same time.”

Rhona has been volunteering with the Samaritans for 12 years.
Rhona has been volunteering with the Samaritans for 12 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Rhona was inspired to join the Samaritans by her late dad, who also volunteered for the charity.

He was one of the “original” Dundee Samaritans, joining the branch just one year after it opened in 1962.

Rhona said: “He was part of a team that went out during the night – they were called the Flying Squad.

“Back then, the phone line was diverted to our house if he was on the overnight shift, and if there was somebody in distress then he went out to see them.

“He was known to bring them home if there was nowhere else to bring them.

“They didn’t have refuges or things at that sort of time.

“That was Dad.”

What kind of calls do Samaritans take?

Samaritans volunteers across the UK take a call from someone in distress every 10 seconds.

In 2022-2023, they spent nearly one million minutes offering free emotional support to people.

Rhona said: “We are helping people who have nobody else to turn to in that moment of time.

“They are only phoning us because they have nobody else.”

The Dundee branch of Samaritans on Old Glamis Road.
The Dundee branch of Samaritans on Old Glamis Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Does it ever get too much for her own emotional wellbeing?

Rhona said: “We have a really good support system to help us get through any call that might want to stay with us.”

Just last week, the branch celebrated Samaritans Awareness Day, which is held on July 24 each year to reflect the fact the charity’s volunteers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

What’s next for Dundee Samaritans?

Volunteers were present at a series of events across the city, including at Dundee University and at the DC Thomson headquarters in Albert Square.

Rhona is keen to stress that the success of the branch relies on her fellow volunteers.

She said: “Nobody is paid for what they do.

“I think that is something that people don’t appreciate.

“People think you take on these roles because there is something in it for you.

“But the only thing that is in it for you is the satisfaction that you’ve done a good job.”

Rhona takes calls for three hours every week.
Rhona takes calls for three hours every week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

So what’s next for the branch?

Rhona said: “I would like to keep a very happy branch as we are doing at the moment.

“I am also keen to increase our outreach and build our relationships with other organisations.

“There’s lot of exciting projects in the pipeline – but I can’t say too much yet!”

  • Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even on a mobile without credit. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org.

Conversation