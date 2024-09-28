12 walks in and around Stirling to enjoy this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

12 walks in and around Stirling to enjoy this autumn

From a stroll in the woods to a hike in the hills, we've rounded up some of the best walks in Stirling and Stirlingshire to explore.

Autumn in Aberfoyle. Image: Shutterstock
Autumn in Aberfoyle. Image: Shutterstock
By Isla Glen

As the leaves turn golden and the air grows crisp, autumn beckons us to step outside and enjoy nature.

Stirling and the surrounding area is home to some of the most beautiful walks in the country.

From a stroll in the woods to a hike in the hills, we’ve rounded up some of the best walks in Stirlingshire to explore.

Stirling Back Walk and Gowan Hill

The view from Gowan Hill, looking towards the Wallace Monument. Isla Glen/DCT Media

If you’re in the city, walking along the Stirling Back Walk to Gowan Hill is the perfect way to spend an afternoon.

Starting from Corn Exchange Road, this route follows the outline of the old city walls.

En route, there are lovely wood carvings and the Old Town Cemetery.

And at Gowan Hill, you can see the Beheading Stone and a great view of Stirling from above.

Riverside & Cambuskenneth

Cambuskenneth Abbey. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

A wander down Riverside Drive, taking in the calm river, is always a pleasant walk.

Over the footbridge is Cambuskenneth, a quaint village with flawless gardens and a beautiful abbey.

Cambuskenneth Abbey, one of Stirling’s many historical buildings, is the burial place of James III and Margaret of Denmark.

Plean Country Park

Plean Country Park in autumn. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Plean Country Park, located in the former mining village, is fantastic for a leisurely stroll.

It’s great walk to take the kids on, with a play area included and different paths to explore.

Enjoy the forest area or gaze up at the ruins of Plean House.

Darn Walk

The Darn Road is an ancient trackway that runs along the bank of the Allan Water. Image: Shutterstock

Linking Bridge of Allan and Dunblane, the Darn walk is, well, a darn good walk.

It follows the river and has links to author Robert Louis Stevenson, who used to walk it as a child.

It it thought a small cave on the route inspired Ben Gunn’s cave in Treasure Island.

Downie’s Loup

The waterfall is in the Gargunnock Hills. Image: Shutterstock

With a waterfall at the end, Downie’s Loup is well worth the steep hike up the Gargunnock Hills.

From Gargunnock, it takes around two hours there and back.

When you arrive back at the village, why not pop into the Gargunnock Inn for a pint or a bite to eat?

Doon Hill and Fairy Knowe

Fairy-themed things can be found along the walk. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Children and adults will charmed by the magic of Aberfoyle’s Doon Hill and Fairy Knowe walk.

This walk is beautiful in the autumn when the leaves are orange and there’s mist on the hills.

It’s a circular route, with a mystical tree at the top of Doon Hill that is said to be the doorway to a fairy palace.

Bracklinn Falls

Bracklinn Falls in Callander. Isla Glen/DCT Media

With a designated car park, Bracklinn Falls is a great excuse to visit Callander.

As you near the falls, you’ll hear them thundering below and can enjoy the view from the bridge.

The Callander Crags walk is also worth it for a stunning view of the town.

North Third Reservoir

North Third Reservoir. Image: Shutterstock

On the outskirts of Stirling is North Third Reservoir, which was built in 1911 and is no longer in use.

This walk has towering hills, lovely forestry and is where you can see the famous Bannock Burn.

On a good day, Ben Ledi, Stùc a’Chròin and Ben Vorlich are all viewable.

Doune Castle and River Teith

Doune Castle. Image: imageBROKER/Shutterstock

For a short walk, Doune is a nice spot to explore.

After an amble around the village, follow the River Teith and head towards Doune Castle, which featured in Outlander and Game of Thrones.

There’s also a blackthorn tunnel on the route.

Dumyat

View of Stirlingshire from Dumyat. Image: Shutterstock

For a hill walk, Dumyat is the perfect place to start.

The 418m-tall Ochil Hill boats a beautiful view of Stirling and has two summits to conquer – Castle Law and Dumyat.

With signposted paths, it’s perfect for beginners, families and furry friends.

Killin Heritage Trail

The Falls of Dochart in Killin. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

While the Falls of Dochart attract hundreds of tourists, Killin also has a wonderful heritage trail.

Check out the mill, Fingal’s Stone, the Parish Church of Killin and Ardeonaig and the ruins of Finlarig Castle.

This short walk takes up to an hour and is suitable for all.

King’s Park and the King’s Knot

The historic King’s Knot. Image: Clyde Property

Another city centre spot, King’s Park is a lovely park to walk around.

A short stroll away, past some stunning houses, is the King’s and Queen’s Knot which is in the grounds of the ancient King’s Park where royalty jousted, hawked and hunted.

These mounds were part of the Stirling Castle grounds, which still towers above today.

Conversation