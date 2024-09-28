12 walks in and around Stirling to enjoy this autumn

As the leaves turn golden and the air grows crisp, autumn beckons us to step outside and enjoy nature.

Stirling and the surrounding area is home to some of the most beautiful walks in the country.

From a stroll in the woods to a hike in the hills, we’ve rounded up some of the best walks in Stirlingshire to explore.

Stirling Back Walk and Gowan Hill

If you’re in the city, walking along the Stirling Back Walk to Gowan Hill is the perfect way to spend an afternoon.

Starting from Corn Exchange Road, this route follows the outline of the old city walls.

En route, there are lovely wood carvings and the Old Town Cemetery.

And at Gowan Hill, you can see the Beheading Stone and a great view of Stirling from above.

Riverside & Cambuskenneth

A wander down Riverside Drive, taking in the calm river, is always a pleasant walk.

Over the footbridge is Cambuskenneth, a quaint village with flawless gardens and a beautiful abbey.

Cambuskenneth Abbey, one of Stirling’s many historical buildings, is the burial place of James III and Margaret of Denmark.

Plean Country Park

Plean Country Park, located in the former mining village, is fantastic for a leisurely stroll.

It’s great walk to take the kids on, with a play area included and different paths to explore.

Enjoy the forest area or gaze up at the ruins of Plean House.

Darn Walk

Linking Bridge of Allan and Dunblane, the Darn walk is, well, a darn good walk.

It follows the river and has links to author Robert Louis Stevenson, who used to walk it as a child.

It it thought a small cave on the route inspired Ben Gunn’s cave in Treasure Island.

Downie’s Loup

With a waterfall at the end, Downie’s Loup is well worth the steep hike up the Gargunnock Hills.

From Gargunnock, it takes around two hours there and back.

When you arrive back at the village, why not pop into the Gargunnock Inn for a pint or a bite to eat?

Doon Hill and Fairy Knowe

Children and adults will charmed by the magic of Aberfoyle’s Doon Hill and Fairy Knowe walk.

This walk is beautiful in the autumn when the leaves are orange and there’s mist on the hills.

It’s a circular route, with a mystical tree at the top of Doon Hill that is said to be the doorway to a fairy palace.

Bracklinn Falls

With a designated car park, Bracklinn Falls is a great excuse to visit Callander.

As you near the falls, you’ll hear them thundering below and can enjoy the view from the bridge.

The Callander Crags walk is also worth it for a stunning view of the town.

North Third Reservoir

On the outskirts of Stirling is North Third Reservoir, which was built in 1911 and is no longer in use.

This walk has towering hills, lovely forestry and is where you can see the famous Bannock Burn.

On a good day, Ben Ledi, Stùc a’Chròin and Ben Vorlich are all viewable.

Doune Castle and River Teith

For a short walk, Doune is a nice spot to explore.

After an amble around the village, follow the River Teith and head towards Doune Castle, which featured in Outlander and Game of Thrones.

There’s also a blackthorn tunnel on the route.

Dumyat

For a hill walk, Dumyat is the perfect place to start.

The 418m-tall Ochil Hill boats a beautiful view of Stirling and has two summits to conquer – Castle Law and Dumyat.

With signposted paths, it’s perfect for beginners, families and furry friends.

Killin Heritage Trail

While the Falls of Dochart attract hundreds of tourists, Killin also has a wonderful heritage trail.

Check out the mill, Fingal’s Stone, the Parish Church of Killin and Ardeonaig and the ruins of Finlarig Castle.

This short walk takes up to an hour and is suitable for all.

King’s Park and the King’s Knot

Another city centre spot, King’s Park is a lovely park to walk around.

A short stroll away, past some stunning houses, is the King’s and Queen’s Knot which is in the grounds of the ancient King’s Park where royalty jousted, hawked and hunted.

These mounds were part of the Stirling Castle grounds, which still towers above today.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook