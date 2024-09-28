Why Dundee casino worker Jordon spends his weekends ‘spinning a stick’ down the Waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee casino worker Jordon spends his weekends ‘spinning a stick’ down the Waterfront

Jordon Brown, 27, spends his weekend nights working in a casino - but by day, he indulges his love for the Okinawa art of Bo staff fighting.

Jordon Brown can often be seen on the esplanade at Dundee's Waterfront with his Bo staff. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

“If you spin a stick enough, it gets quite interesting.”

This is the life philosophy of Dundee croupier and Bo staff “twirler” Jordon Brown.

The 27-year-old, who lives in the city but hails from Cupar, doesn’t get a lot of downtime on weekends due to the nature of his job as a blackjack and roulette dealer.

“I work most weekends, and the chances are, when I’m not working, I’m recovering from nightshifts,” explains Jordon.

“They can take a toll on the body.”

To keep himself fighting fit despite his nocturnal work-week, Jordon prioritises movement – and fun – on his days off.

For the last year, that’s looked like playing with a Bo staff, a traditional Japanese weapon originating from this island of Okinawa, down at Dundee Waterfront.

Jordon Brown practising with the Bo staff, sporting his own designs from Unique Symmetry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This all started about a year ago in Jamaica,” explains Jordon. “I went over for a couple of months to spend time with my great-grandfather.

“One day, I just grabbed a stick that I saw, and I remembered that I used to go outside and fling a stick around when I was really young, about six years old.

“I thought I’d just muck around, but it’s turned into a lot more.”

Awed bystanders are ‘curious and friendly’

Inspired by characters from his favourite videogames, such as Kilik from well-known franchise Soulcalibur, Jordon practises with his Bo staff at least twice a week near the Tay Whale sculpture or at Slessor Gardens.

He freestyles and gets creative with his choreography, regularly posting his smoothest routines to his fitness page, @jjb.corefitness.

And though he sometimes receives some sideways glances, Jordon says most people who approach him are “curious and friendly”.

“They just wander over and ask me what I’m doing,” he smiles. “And I say: ‘Spinning a stick’.”

Party trick? Spinning barbells in the gym

For Jordon, working with the Bo staff is a fun and exciting way to supplement his otherwise intense fitness regime, which sees him hitting the gym on most of his days off.

Early bullying at school in Cupar saw Jordon find comfort in the gym from age 14, and adding the Bo staff to his repertoire has only increased his love of fitness.

“It’s been really great for my shoulders,” he observes. “I struggled with a lot of rigidness in my shoulders before I started doing this.”

He’s even incorporated the skill into the traditional gym environment, challenging himself to spin a weighted barbell while balancing on a Bosu ball.

Croupier, Bo staff twirler, clothing designer – Jordon Brown wears many hats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I was trying to think about different exercises to try out in the gym, just to change up my routine to make it a bit more exciting,” he explains.

“I was looking at the barbell one day, and thought: ‘Oh, I wonder if I can just do the same thing with this as with the Bo’. But obviously, you know, I gotta take my time!”

Indeed, Jordon bruised shins are a testament to the amount of time he spends practicing the Bo dancing – though he swears he barely feels it now when he clips himself with the staff.

And when he’s not practising, he finds plenty of other ways to busy himself on days off work.

Clothing keeps croupier busy on rainy days

Currently, he’s working on launching his own clothing line, Unique Symmetry, the name of which he says represents “the way in which we are all so similar to other people, but then there are things which make all of us different and unique”.

“On weekend mornings I love drawing on my iPad, sometimes my clothing designs and sometimes more artsy stuff,” says Jordon.

“Or I’ll play some video games to relax, before heading out with the stick.”

Because of his night-time 9-5, Jordon spends a lot of his free time making sure his body is nourished and strong.

Jordon Brown training with the Bo staff next to the Tay Whale.
He follows a strict diet – three boiled eggs and a bowl of porridge for breakfast with garlic and cinnamon, a high-protein snack such a meal replacement Huel, and rice with meat for dinner – and only eats within an 8-hour window each day.

Then around once every week or two, he’ll do a 24-hour fast to “allow the digestive system to rest”.

In general for Jordon, games are his work, so weekends are equal parts discipline and play.

“The Bo staff brings a lot of fun,” he says. “Have an open mind and give it a shot.”

