First look at Arnprior’s popular pumpkin patch as it opens for autumn

Stirlingshire’s busiest pumpkin patch is ready to welcome hundreds of visitors this month.

More than 20,000 pumpkins have been grown for the occasion, and the patch opens to the public on October 12.

The family-friendly spot also includes a quad pod ride, pumpkin cannon, hay bale mountain, an indoor hay barn, face painting, a bouncy castle and lots of photo opportunities.

Marshmallows can be roasted, while other food on offer ranges from fries to churros.

Isla Glen captured some pumpkin pickers at Arnprior ahead of the opening weekend.

