First look at Arnprior’s popular pumpkin patch as it opens for autumn

People from across Scotland will flock to the Stirlingshire farm over the next three weeks.

Arnprior Farm has 20,000 pumpkins waiting to be picked. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Arnprior Farm has 20,000 pumpkins waiting to be picked. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
By Isla Glen

Stirlingshire’s busiest pumpkin patch is ready to welcome hundreds of visitors this month.

More than 20,000 pumpkins have been grown for the occasion, and the patch opens to the public on October 12.

The family-friendly spot also includes a quad pod ride, pumpkin cannon, hay bale mountain, an indoor hay barn, face painting, a bouncy castle and lots of photo opportunities.

Marshmallows can be roasted, while other food on offer ranges from fries to churros.

Isla Glen captured some pumpkin pickers at Arnprior ahead of the opening weekend.

Baby Ruairidh Sim dressed as a lamb with mum Samantha. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Gemma Edgar (right) and her sister with their pumpkins. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Rebecca McEwen runs Arnprior Farm with her husband Duncan. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
There are lots of photo opportunities around the patch. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Kelsie Hewines with a huge pumpkin. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Scarlett Mack (left) was enjoying filling the wheelbarrow with pumpkins. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Children can enjoy a barn full of bales. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Rebecca McEwen stacking pumpkins. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Ilaria, Vivianna and Aurora Kayes, whose parents run Loop and Scoop. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Hungry pumpkin pickers can enjoy churros, as well as burgers and fries. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media
Arnprior is ready to welcome visitors. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media

Conversation