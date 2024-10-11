Lifestyle First look at Arnprior’s popular pumpkin patch as it opens for autumn People from across Scotland will flock to the Stirlingshire farm over the next three weeks. Arnprior Farm has 20,000 pumpkins waiting to be picked. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media By Isla Glen October 11 2024, 6:01pm October 11 2024, 6:01pm Share First look at Arnprior’s popular pumpkin patch as it opens for autumn Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/5101885/arnprior-pumpkins/ Copy Link 0 comment Stirlingshire’s busiest pumpkin patch is ready to welcome hundreds of visitors this month. More than 20,000 pumpkins have been grown for the occasion, and the patch opens to the public on October 12. The family-friendly spot also includes a quad pod ride, pumpkin cannon, hay bale mountain, an indoor hay barn, face painting, a bouncy castle and lots of photo opportunities. Marshmallows can be roasted, while other food on offer ranges from fries to churros. Isla Glen captured some pumpkin pickers at Arnprior ahead of the opening weekend. Baby Ruairidh Sim dressed as a lamb with mum Samantha. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Gemma Edgar (right) and her sister with their pumpkins. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Rebecca McEwen runs Arnprior Farm with her husband Duncan. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media There are lots of photo opportunities around the patch. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Kelsie Hewines with a huge pumpkin. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Scarlett Mack (left) was enjoying filling the wheelbarrow with pumpkins. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Children can enjoy a barn full of bales. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Rebecca McEwen stacking pumpkins. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Ilaria, Vivianna and Aurora Kayes, whose parents run Loop and Scoop. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Hungry pumpkin pickers can enjoy churros, as well as burgers and fries. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media Arnprior is ready to welcome visitors. Image: Isla Glen/DCT Media For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
Conversation