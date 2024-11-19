4 Fife spots where your dog can meet Santa Paws at Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Fife spots where your dog can meet Santa Paws at Christmas

Let your canine friend join the festive fun at one of these venues.

Move over children, it's time for dogs to meet Santa in Fife! Image: Shutterstock.
By Cheryl Peebles

Father Christmas isn’t just for humans – dogs can meet Santa too in Fife.

Yes, grottos where our canine friends can visit the man in red are a thing!

So, we’ve created a list of Fife venues where dogs can join in the festive fun and have a pre-Christmas pow-wow with Santa Paws.

4 Santa grottos for dogs in Fife

Your Society, Kirkcaldy

Your Society in Kirkcaldy is throwing Christmas parties for dogs on Sunday, December 1.

And, of course, Santa Paws will be there.

Dogs will be able to play off lead together.

Unlimited treats and puppuccinos will be on offer during the event by Pawsome Parties.

There will also be prizes for the best dressed and best kisses.

Humans can enjoy a drink from the bar while they browse doggie stalls.

There are three parties, one for cockapoos, doodles and spaniels, one for Labradors one for all dogs.

Society bar and nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Your Society in Kirkcaldy is among the places dogs can meet Santa in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dobbies, Dunfermline

Santa and his elves will play with your dog in the garden centre’s special canine grotto.

Each doggie visitor will get a toy to take home.

You can add photo options and children’s tickets so kids and pups can meet Father Christmas together.

Tickets for Thursday December 5 and Friday December 6 remained available at publication.

Hill of Tarvit Mansion House, Cupar

The Paws & Presents event gives dogs a chance to meet Santa on Friday, November 29.

Father Christmas will spoil canine visitors to Hill of Tarvit with special treats, ensuring they can share in the festive joy

Tickets give a 20 minute time slot.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

Santa Paws will be at Craigtoun Country Park for one day only, Saturday December 7.

Dogs will get their picture taken with Santa against a festive background by a member of St Andrews Photographic Society.

They’ll also get a goody bag and a puppuccino.

Tickets are selling quickly, though

