4 Fife spots where your dog can meet Santa Paws at Christmas

Father Christmas isn’t just for humans – dogs can meet Santa too in Fife.

Yes, grottos where our canine friends can visit the man in red are a thing!

So, we’ve created a list of Fife venues where dogs can join in the festive fun and have a pre-Christmas pow-wow with Santa Paws.

4 Santa grottos for dogs in Fife

Your Society, Kirkcaldy

Your Society in Kirkcaldy is throwing Christmas parties for dogs on Sunday, December 1.

And, of course, Santa Paws will be there.

Dogs will be able to play off lead together.

Unlimited treats and puppuccinos will be on offer during the event by Pawsome Parties.

There will also be prizes for the best dressed and best kisses.

Humans can enjoy a drink from the bar while they browse doggie stalls.

There are three parties, one for cockapoos, doodles and spaniels, one for Labradors one for all dogs.

Dobbies, Dunfermline

Santa and his elves will play with your dog in the garden centre’s special canine grotto.

Each doggie visitor will get a toy to take home.

You can add photo options and children’s tickets so kids and pups can meet Father Christmas together.

Tickets for Thursday December 5 and Friday December 6 remained available at publication.

Hill of Tarvit Mansion House, Cupar

The Paws & Presents event gives dogs a chance to meet Santa on Friday, November 29.

Father Christmas will spoil canine visitors to Hill of Tarvit with special treats, ensuring they can share in the festive joy

Tickets give a 20 minute time slot.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

Santa Paws will be at Craigtoun Country Park for one day only, Saturday December 7.

Dogs will get their picture taken with Santa against a festive background by a member of St Andrews Photographic Society.

They’ll also get a goody bag and a puppuccino.

Tickets are selling quickly, though