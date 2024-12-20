What are Christmas shoppers wearing in Dundee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

What are Christmas shoppers wearing in Dundee?

Six fashionable shoppers talked us through their outfits.

Jan Crow and her mum and style icon Maureen Dalgleish. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Jan Crow and her mum and style icon Maureen Dalgleish. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Christmas shoppers were wrapped up warm as they picked up gifts in Dundee this week.

And with the twinkling lights and music coming from the buzzing Christmas market in the City Square – the festive vibes were strong.

Six stylish shoppers talked us through their outfits.

Colin Macnab, 27, Arbroath

Colin Macnab says his style is “pretty random”. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an offshore engineer.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is Carhartt, the trousers are Dickies, the shoes are Converse and the T-shirt is Vans.

How would you describe your style?

It is pretty random. It used to be mod (a fashion style characterised by bold colours, clean lines and tailored clothing) but now I just wear whatever I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Not Dundee, I am realising today! I can’t find jeans anywhere. I usually just shop online – I like Asos for the next day delivery.

Who is your style icon?

Ooh – I don’t have one!

Keira Bain, 20, Dundee

Keira Bain Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Abertay University.

What are you wearing?

I am a really big thrifter. Everything except my necklace and earrings is thrifted.

How would you describe your style?

It is quite alternative but feminine.

Where do you like to shop?

Uusally Vinted, Depop, Love Emvy and various vintage markets.

Who is your style icon?

Vivienne Westwood.

Lewis Vincent, 21, Dundee

Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a full-time theology and biblical studies student at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Depop, the jeans are Wrangler cowboy cuts, the boots are Chisos, and I’m wearing a St Andrews University fleece.

How would you describe your style?

I like throwing Western stuff together with gothic long coats and whatnot! So – somewhere between a cowboy and Dracula.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Uniqlo. But, mostly I buy vintage and used stuff.

Who is your style icon?

Edgy Albert, who I follow on Instagram (online fashion influencer).

Siobhan Crow, 43, Dundee

Siobhan Crow takes clothing inspiration from her mum. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a pharmacy assistant.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from TK Maxx, the boots are from Office, the scarf is from Clan Scotland and the bag is from Next.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic.

Where do you like to shop?

Next, Primark, Quiz and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

My mum!

Raymond James, 40, Dundee

Raymond James says his style is urban with elements of skatewear. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hairdresser and DJ.

What are you wearing?

I bought most of it in TK Maxx. The jacket and jeans are Penfield, the shirt is Supreme, the hat is from Universal Rocks and the shoes are Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

My style is urban, with elements of skatewear. I like wearing traditional British clothing with a contemporary twist.

Where do you like to shop?

Universal Works is my mainstay. I’m also a fan of browsing in TK Maxx, where I let the clothes find me.

Who is your style icon?

Andrew Weatherall (English musician and DJ). He died a few years ago but he had a very unique and individual style.

Jan Mcdowell, 49, Kirkcaldy

Jan McDowell is a nurse. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Zara, the trousers and bag are from a shop in Spain, the T-shirt is from Shein and the shoes are from Birkenstock.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

River Island, Asos and Shein.

Who is your style icon?

I just see things in the shops that I like. Right now I am obsessed with anything red!

More from Lifestyle

The White Cottage in Fife's East Neuk. Image: Thorntons
Fixer-upper cottage in East Neuk of Fife countryside offers 'blank canvas' for buyer
Therapy ponies Squiggles and Haggis meet Dundee care home resident Angie Benvie.
Dundee care home residents spellbound after miniature Shetland pony visit
Lots of Stirling restaurants deliver food to their customers at home. Image: Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock
Top 10 takeaways to order from in and around Stirling
Gayle has a pint at The Rainbow Rooms (part of The Venue) in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Perth
Holly-Jane grinning and holding up her award.
How Tayport’s Harbour Café helped Holly-Jane Gray thrive and win diversity award
Fiona runs Pittenweem Preserves with her husband Michael.
Why Pittenweem jam maker is 'happy to be healthy' after throat tumour shock
St Ninians Old Parish Church has a spectacular clock tower. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
10 historic clocks to visit in and around Stirling
happy older couple smiling on sofa
How much retirement income might £500,000 provide?
Gayle sits at the bar and enjoys a cocktail at Bruach Bar in Broughty Ferry.
5 of the best bars and pubs in Broughty Ferry
6
CR0051339, Cheryl Peebles, Blairgowrie. My Family Feature. Picture shows; My Family feature, Caroline and Stuart Slessor and children Aaron (8) and Holly (7). Holly was born in dramatic style in the back of the car in the early hours of Christmas morning 7 years ago. Tuesday 17th December 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How 'our Christmas miracle' Holly was born at a Blairgowrie roadside

Conversation