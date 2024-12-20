What are Christmas shoppers wearing in Dundee?

Christmas shoppers were wrapped up warm as they picked up gifts in Dundee this week.

And with the twinkling lights and music coming from the buzzing Christmas market in the City Square – the festive vibes were strong.

Six stylish shoppers talked us through their outfits.

Colin Macnab, 27, Arbroath

What do you do for a living?

I’m an offshore engineer.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is Carhartt, the trousers are Dickies, the shoes are Converse and the T-shirt is Vans.

How would you describe your style?

It is pretty random. It used to be mod (a fashion style characterised by bold colours, clean lines and tailored clothing) but now I just wear whatever I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Not Dundee, I am realising today! I can’t find jeans anywhere. I usually just shop online – I like Asos for the next day delivery.

Who is your style icon?

Ooh – I don’t have one!

Keira Bain, 20, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Abertay University.

What are you wearing?

I am a really big thrifter. Everything except my necklace and earrings is thrifted.

How would you describe your style?

It is quite alternative but feminine.

Where do you like to shop?

Uusally Vinted, Depop, Love Emvy and various vintage markets.

Who is your style icon?

Vivienne Westwood.

Lewis Vincent, 21, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a full-time theology and biblical studies student at St Andrews University.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Depop, the jeans are Wrangler cowboy cuts, the boots are Chisos, and I’m wearing a St Andrews University fleece.

How would you describe your style?

I like throwing Western stuff together with gothic long coats and whatnot! So – somewhere between a cowboy and Dracula.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Uniqlo. But, mostly I buy vintage and used stuff.

Who is your style icon?

Edgy Albert, who I follow on Instagram (online fashion influencer).

Siobhan Crow, 43, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a pharmacy assistant.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from TK Maxx, the boots are from Office, the scarf is from Clan Scotland and the bag is from Next.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic.

Where do you like to shop?

Next, Primark, Quiz and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

My mum!

Raymond James, 40, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hairdresser and DJ.

What are you wearing?

I bought most of it in TK Maxx. The jacket and jeans are Penfield, the shirt is Supreme, the hat is from Universal Rocks and the shoes are Adidas Sambas.

How would you describe your style?

My style is urban, with elements of skatewear. I like wearing traditional British clothing with a contemporary twist.

Where do you like to shop?

Universal Works is my mainstay. I’m also a fan of browsing in TK Maxx, where I let the clothes find me.

Who is your style icon?

Andrew Weatherall (English musician and DJ). He died a few years ago but he had a very unique and individual style.

Jan Mcdowell, 49, Kirkcaldy

What do you do for a living?

I’m a nurse.

What are you wearing?

The coat is from Zara, the trousers and bag are from a shop in Spain, the T-shirt is from Shein and the shoes are from Birkenstock.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable.

Where do you like to shop?

River Island, Asos and Shein.

Who is your style icon?

I just see things in the shops that I like. Right now I am obsessed with anything red!