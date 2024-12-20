Top 10 takeaways to order from in and around Stirling

Treating yourself to a takeaway meal every now and again is one of life’s small but satisfying pleasures.

But the all-important question is: where should you be ordering from?

If you’re suffering from dinner decision paralysis, you might find some inspiration on our list of Stirling’s top 10 takeaways, according to customer reviews

Here are the city’s 10 most popular eateries that will deliver straight to your door.

1. Nooch Bar and Kitchen

The menu at Nooch is varied, with everything from seasonal soup to pasta on offer, but all the dishes whipped up in the city centre kitchen are vegan.

It’s the perfect takeaway choice if you’re in the mood for some tasty comfort food.

Popular options include the Korean-fried mushroom burger, Nooch mac with seasonal veg, and a haggis and creamy leek bake.

Address: 44 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DS

Order on: Deliveroo

2. Noor’s Fine Indian Cuisine

Noor’s in Cowie is known for its generous munchy boxes, packed with everything from pakora and donner meat to chips and chicken wings.

There are traditional Indian curries and snacks on the menu, as well as pizzas, calzones, burgers and much more.

If you’re ordering here, you’re guaranteed to find something to suit everybody.

Address: 26B Main Street, Cowie, FK7 7BL

Order on: Restaurant’s website or Just Eat

3. Gabe’s Diner Bistro

Whether you’re after breakfast, lunch, an evening meal or something sweet, Gabe’s Diner Bistro has got you covered.

The full cooked breakfast, burgers, fish and chips, and macaroni cheese are all popular dishes here – but there’s lots, lots more to choose from.

Happy customers say portions are generous and everything always tastes satisfyingly homemade.

Address: Forthside Way, Stirling, FK8 1QZ

Order on: Deliveroo

4. Ally’s Dessert

Anyone with a sweet tooth will be tempted by the treats on offer at Ally’s Dessert in Fallin.

Waffles, crepes, pancakes and even deep-fried Oreos are all available here, with loads of different topping options.

If you’re thirsty, Ally’s can also deliver bubble tea to your door.

Address: 8B The Square, Fallin, FK7 7JE

Order on: Restaurant’s website or Deliveroo

5. Chicken Union

Dubbed the best takeaway in Scotland at 2023’s Just Eat Restaurant Awards, Chicken Union in the city centre is well known for its fantastic Korean food.

The fried chicken is hugely popular, alongside dishes like tteokbokki (a spicy rice cake), and gimmari (fried seaweed rolls).

Plenty of locals still say this is the best takeaway in Stirling, with a unique menu and delicious flavours.

Address: 15 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA

Order on: Restaurant’s website or Deliveroo

6. Ally’s Curry Palace

Located in the same spot as Ally’s Dessert, Ally’s Curry Palace is beloved for its delicious, authentic dishes and large portions.

All kinds of curries, mixed grills, pizzas and munchy boxes are just some of the menu options, but the full list is huge.

Address: 8B The Square, Fallin, FK7 7JE

Order on: Restaurant’s website, Just Eat or Deliveroo

7. Il Vicolo Pizzeria

For fresh Italian pizza and pasta of all kinds, delivered to your door, look no further than Stirling’s Il Vicolo.

Classic margherita pizza and spaghetti carbonara are among the most loved dishes on the menu here.

Address: 60 Murray Place, Stirling, FK8 2BX

Order on: Restaurant’s website or Just Eat

8. Om’s Indian Delight

Om’s Indian Delight is a favourite Stirling Indian takeaway for many, including food blogger The Forth Valley Food Guy.

Whipping up authentic Indian and Nepali cuisine, Om’s is known for its tasty flavours and generous portions.

The majority of reviewers say delivery was fast and their food arrived piping hot.

Address: 17-19 Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2LQ

Order on: Just Eat

9. Cafe Aina

Whether you’re in the mood for a fresh salad or a hearty souvlaki wrap, there are lots of options on Cafe Aina‘s delivery menu, with plenty for vegetarian diners.

The chicken and falafel souvlaki are both staples for lots of customers, along with the Greek loaded fries.

Address: 34-36 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

Order on: Restaurant’s website, Just Eat or Deliveroo

10. Maharaja Authentic Indian Cuisine

A Stirling institution, Maharaja has been feeding hungry residents for the last 25 years – and delivering to them.

The food cooked here represents several regions across India, with a wide range of curries, all bursting with flavour.

Butter tikka masala, bhoona, and rogan josh curries are all particularly popular with customers ordering here.

Address: 39 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1DN

Order on: Restaurant’s website, Just Eat or Deliveroo

