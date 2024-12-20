Top 10 takeaways to order from in and around Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top 10 takeaways to order from in and around Stirling

Can't decide what to eat? We've got you.

Lots of Stirling restaurants deliver food to their customers at home.
Lots of Stirling restaurants deliver food to their customers at home. Image: Andrew Angelov/Shutterstock
By Alex Watson

Treating yourself to a takeaway meal every now and again is one of life’s small but satisfying pleasures.

But the all-important question is: where should you be ordering from?

If you’re suffering from dinner decision paralysis, you might find some inspiration on our list of Stirling’s top 10 takeaways, according to customer reviews

Here are the city’s 10 most popular eateries that will deliver straight to your door.

1. Nooch Bar and Kitchen

Nooch has a plant-based menu. Image: Google Street View

The menu at Nooch is varied, with everything from seasonal soup to pasta on offer, but all the dishes whipped up in the city centre kitchen are vegan.

It’s the perfect takeaway choice if you’re in the mood for some tasty comfort food.

Popular options include the Korean-fried mushroom burger, Nooch mac with seasonal veg, and a haggis and creamy leek bake.

Address: 44 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DS

  • Order on: Deliveroo

2. Noor’s Fine Indian Cuisine

Noor’s in Cowie is known for its generous munchy boxes, packed with everything from pakora and donner meat to chips and chicken wings.

There are traditional Indian curries and snacks on the menu, as well as pizzas, calzones, burgers and much more.

If you’re ordering here, you’re guaranteed to find something to suit everybody.

Address: 26B Main Street, Cowie, FK7 7BL

  • Order on: Restaurant’s website or Just Eat

3. Gabe’s Diner Bistro

Gabe’s serves all kinds of food, perfect for every craving. Image: Google Street View

Whether you’re after breakfast, lunch, an evening meal or something sweet, Gabe’s Diner Bistro has got you covered.

The full cooked breakfast, burgers, fish and chips, and macaroni cheese are all popular dishes here – but there’s lots, lots more to choose from.

Happy customers say portions are generous and everything always tastes satisfyingly homemade.

Address: Forthside Way, Stirling, FK8 1QZ

  • Order on: Deliveroo

4. Ally’s Dessert

Anyone with a sweet tooth will be tempted by the treats on offer at Ally’s Dessert in Fallin.

Waffles, crepes, pancakes and even deep-fried Oreos are all available here, with loads of different topping options.

If you’re thirsty, Ally’s can also deliver bubble tea to your door.

Address: 8B The Square, Fallin, FK7 7JE

  • Order on: Restaurant’s website or Deliveroo

5. Chicken Union

Dubbed the best takeaway in Scotland at 2023’s Just Eat Restaurant Awards, Chicken Union in the city centre is well known for its fantastic Korean food.

The fried chicken is hugely popular, alongside dishes like tteokbokki (a spicy rice cake), and gimmari (fried seaweed rolls).

Plenty of locals still say this is the best takeaway in Stirling, with a unique menu and delicious flavours.

Address: 15 Friars Street, Stirling, FK8 1HA

  • Order on: Restaurant’s website or Deliveroo

6. Ally’s Curry Palace

Located in the same spot as Ally’s Dessert, Ally’s Curry Palace is beloved for its delicious, authentic dishes and large portions.

All kinds of curries, mixed grills, pizzas and munchy boxes are just some of the menu options, but the full list is huge.

Address: 8B The Square, Fallin, FK7 7JE

  • Order on: Restaurant’s website, Just Eat or Deliveroo

7. Il Vicolo Pizzeria

The pizza and pasta options are vast. Image: Google Street View

For fresh Italian pizza and pasta of all kinds, delivered to your door, look no further than Stirling’s Il Vicolo.

Classic margherita pizza and spaghetti carbonara are among the most loved dishes on the menu here.

Address: 60 Murray Place, Stirling, FK8 2BX

  • Order on: Restaurant’s website or Just Eat

8. Om’s Indian Delight

Om’s is a hugely popular Stirling Indian eatery and takeaway. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Om’s Indian Delight is a favourite Stirling Indian takeaway for many, including food blogger The Forth Valley Food Guy.

Whipping up authentic Indian and Nepali cuisine, Om’s is known for its tasty flavours and generous portions.

The majority of reviewers say delivery was fast and their food arrived piping hot.

Address: 17-19 Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2LQ

  • Order on: Just Eat

9. Cafe Aina

The souvlaki wraps at Cafe Aina are extremely popular. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Whether you’re in the mood for a fresh salad or a hearty souvlaki wrap, there are lots of options on Cafe Aina‘s delivery menu, with plenty for vegetarian diners.

The chicken and falafel souvlaki are both staples for lots of customers, along with the Greek loaded fries.

Address: 34-36 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY

  • Order on: Restaurant’s website, Just Eat or Deliveroo

10. Maharaja Authentic Indian Cuisine

Maharaja’s customers love the restaurant’s curries. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A Stirling institution, Maharaja has been feeding hungry residents for the last 25 years – and delivering to them.

The food cooked here represents several regions across India, with a wide range of curries, all bursting with flavour.

Butter tikka masala, bhoona, and rogan josh curries are all particularly popular with customers ordering here.

Address: 39 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1DN

  • Order on: Restaurant’s website, Just Eat or Deliveroo

