These Perthshire farming sisters love photographing weddings – see their incredible images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

These Perthshire farming sisters love photographing weddings – see their incredible images

Eilidh Robertson and Laura Hay give a glimpse into life as wedding photographers and share some memorable moments.

Perthshire wedding photographer sisters Eilidh Robertson and Laura Hay.
Eilidh Robertson (left) and sister Laura Hay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

When Eilidh Robertson began developing her photography skills she swore she’d never shoot a wedding.

But now she’s a well-established Perthshire wedding photographer and has lured sister Laura Hay into the business.

They are so well-regarded that their success is fuelled by word-of-mouth. Often their brides and grooms were guests of previous weddings they shot.

It was photographing Laura that led to Eilidh launching Eilidh Robertson Photography in 2013 so it’s only fitting that the family story continues.

Five babies later between them, their partnership is going strong.

Perthshire wedding photographer sisters Eilidh Robertson and Laura Hay look at their camera together.
The sisters work together and solo for Eilidh Robertson Photography. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

When we meet them at Laura’s home near Bridge of Earn they tell us about life as wedding photographers. And this includes tales of walking barefoot among heifers and falling in the aisle!

Eilidh, 38, of Logierait, reignited her schoolgirl interest in photography while she was working as a charity’s development officer.

She says: “Laura has always ridden and when she was going to horse events at weekends I decided to take a camera along.

How one wedding became 10

“It was the best way to learn because out on a cross country course a horse is galloping past and you’ve only got one chance to get it right.”

Posting her pictures on social media, Eilidh started to build a following.

People would ask her to do family shots then a friend asked her to photograph their wedding.

A photograph of a couple at night in the snow by the Perthshire wedding photographer sisters Eilidh Robertson and Laura Hay.
Eilidh’s demand for wedding photography quickly snowballed. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

She says: “I said I could never shoot weddings but then I got roped into it.

“Before I knew it I ended up with 10 wedding bookings before I’d even shot one!

“So when I put the preview from my first wedding up [online] it wasn’t just that bride and groom I wanted to impress it was the nine other couples too.”

When Eilidh needed help she turned to her sister

Eilidh shot 12 weddings in her first year. The next year she shot 24 weddings then 30 the year after.

She needed a second pair of hands and turned to her sister.

Laura, 36, started helping with admin, album design and culling. The latter task can involve whittling 12,000 pictures down to 1,000.

A bride riding a horse on the beach.
Photographing horses was how Eilidh started out – and they and other animals remain a common feature in the weddings she shoots. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

Then a few months later as she helped Eilidh at an event in Aberdeen Laura took a few shots herself.

And she fell in love with the camera.

Laura began second shooting at Eilidh’s weddings in April 2015 and just over a year later shot her first wedding solo.

A dog among flowers
Eilidh and Laura regularly see couples’ dogs at their weddings. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.
A wedding couple walking a cow.
And there are often cows, horses, even sheep! Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

She’s now associate photographer in Eilidh Robertson Photography.

The sisters sometimes shoot together, sometimes alone.

And they feel privileged – and often emotional – to be asked to capture such special moments in couple’s lives.

“I love telling the story of the whole day,” says Laura.

Women laughing as the bouquet is tossed
The Perthshire wedding photographers love to the capture the fun and laughter of the day. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

“I’m not an emotional person but sometimes you feel your eyes welling up and you’ve only just met these people!

“It’s usually the speeches. That’s when you really find out about the family and the couple.”

‘We love a wild dance floor!’

While they both love the speeches, it’s often later in the day that they are really able to capture the moment.

“We also love a wild dance floor!” says Eilidh. “People with ties round their head, shirts open, people getting picked up.

“You get such a buzz when you’re photographing that.”

Black and white image of wedding couple being lifted on the dancefloor
The sisters love capturing a wild dancefloor. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

Both married to farmers, Eilidh and Laura are well-known in agricultural circles so are often commissioned for weddings on farms.

That means animals feature large, and not just the family dog. Horses, sheep and cows often muscle in on the big day.

“I had one bride got married barefoot up a hill then we went into a field with a load of heifers and she was walking barefoot among the heifers,” says Eilidh.

Barefoot bride and husband with heifers
Walking barefoot among the heifer for an idyllic image. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

Although she and Laura are almost always behind the lens, an unfortunate incident led to Eilidh becoming a highlight of one couple’s wedding album.

“Everyone was lined up with confetti as the bride and groom were coming out,” Eilidh recalls.

“I shoot with two cameras (one in each hand) when they are doing that.

“I was walking backwards and didn’t realise there was a bump so I fell and I couldn’t put my hands down to save myself.”

Couple laughing Perthshire wedding photographer Eilidh falls in aisle
Eilidh kept clicking as she tumbled to the ground, much to the amusement of the couple and their guests. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

Eilidh’s tumble was caught on video and in Laura’s photos as laughter erupted among the guests. Ever the professional Eilidh kept clicking and even has photos from ground level.

“I’ve known the bride for years and she thought it was hilarious,” Eilidh says.

“Laura was shooting from behind me and has all the reaction shots.

Laura’s fall was captured from behind by Laura. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

“It had to be at a wedding where we knew 75% of the guests!”

Knowing a large proportion of their guests is common for the sisters.

“We shoot so many farming and rural weddings that quite often there can be 10 couples there whose weddings we’ve already shot.

“Then people don’t feel like we are strangers because they’ve seen us at other weddings.

“We’re lucky that all of our work is word-of-mouth.”

Couple on sofa in tractor in an image by the Perthshire wedding photographer Eilidh Robertson Photography
Thanks to their own agricultural background and reputation in that community the sisters often shoot weddings on farms. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

Although guests might be familiar with Eilidh and Laura, they might struggle to tell their images apart.

“I taught Laura from never having picked up a camera so the way she shoots is very similar to how I shoot,” says Eilidh.

“When you put our photographs together you can’t tell the difference.

“A photographer in Aberdeen sent me a message saying she had gone to someone’s house to take new-born photos for them and knew immediately their wedding photos on the wall were Robertson photos.

“And they were Laura’s photos not mine.”

Perthshire wedding photographer Eilidh Robertson with her own family, a sheep, trophies and rosette
Eilidh with husband Craig and children Jack and Andrew, who prefer farm life to photography. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

Being sisters also helps with the working mum juggle. Eilidh and husband Craig have two sons Jack, 7, and Andrew, 5, while Laura and Fin have three children Lottie, 6, Bella, 4, and Freddie, 2.

Being mum and Perthshire wedding photographer

When Eilidh went into labour with Jack on the day she was supposed to shoot a wedding, Laura was there to take over.

And Eilidh returned the favour when Laura also had Freddie on the day of a wedding booking.

Running Eilidh Robertson Photography does gives them flexibility to manage family life. Although peak wedding season coincides with the school summer holidays.

Pertshire wedding photographer Laura Hay with her husband and children.
Laura with husband Fin and children Lottie, Bella and Freddie. Image: Eilidh Robertson Photography.

And what’s it like working with your sister?

“She’s quite bossy,” jokes Laura.

But she adds: “We’re a good team. There’s the confidence there; we know we’ve got each other’s back and we’ve got everything covered.”

And after their weddings, Eilidh, who also does family photography, loves seeing her couples grow into families.

“You can photograph someone’s wedding then they come back with one baby and then again with two or sometimes more.

“It’s really nice being involved in that next stage of their lives.”

More from Lifestyle

A bed and breakfast for sale The property is on Main Street in Killin.
4-bedroom house and B&B next to Loch Tay on sale for £230k
Eilidh Robertson (left) and sister Laura Hay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Who are the new owners of Perth's Bulldog Frog café - and how is…
Eilidh Robertson (left) and sister Laura Hay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee newspaper vendor William on what he loves about the city
Eilidh Robertson (left) and sister Laura Hay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Harecraig House: Prominent Broughty Ferry clifftop home is a labour of love for its…
Jamie Lyon, from Kirkcaldy, who died by suicide in September
Dad of tragic Kirkcaldy teenager urges men to talk ahead of event to discuss…
Eilidh Robertson (left) and sister Laura Hay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dog-friendly Stirling social and dating group unleashing passion for life and love
Eilidh Robertson (left) and sister Laura Hay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 of the best fish and chip shops in Dunfermline and West Fife
Eilidh Robertson (left) and sister Laura Hay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Touring Tayside and Fife in the refreshed Ford Puma
Eilidh Robertson (left) and sister Laura Hay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
One street: The football fans who make Dundee come alive on derby day
Outside of Crieff home.
Stunning 5-bedroom villa in 'exclusive' Crieff address for sale

Conversation