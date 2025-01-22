Dog-friendly Stirling social and dating group unleashing passion for life and love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog-friendly Stirling social and dating group unleashing passion for life and love

Love Unleashed has grown into a social group with almost 200 members.

Love Unleashed hosts regular walks and other social meet-ups in Stirling and the surrounding area. Image: Lauren McQuade
Love Unleashed hosts regular walks and other social meet-ups in Stirling and the surrounding area. Image: Lauren McQuade
By Isla Glen

While on a long walk through the Stirling countryside with her beloved Miniature Schnauzer Duggie, Lauren McQuade realised how lonely she was.

The 46-year-old found herself in a social rut after many of her friends left Stirling.

But rather than let it get her down, Lauren formed a new social group, allowing dog lovers to meet and make connections.

Launched in November 2024, Love Unleashed is aimed at those aged 40 and above who want to meet likeminded locals.

Since last year, the group has grown massively.

A total of 170 members have joined over the past two months, and the group’s founder says it won’t be long before 200 are signed up.

For Lauren, who runs a mental health coaching business, the process has been “mind blowing”.

“It’s about getting people out in nature, getting people outdoors, getting them feeling better, and unleashing their love for life,” she said.

Lauren and Duggie are best pals. Image: Lauren McQuade

‘No pressure’ when it comes to dating

Although the group is full of singletons, it has evolved into somewhere where members can make friends with no pressure to date.

Many have hit it off – both platonically and romantically – while their furry friends also enjoy the company.

“I’m trying to redirect the focus,” explained Lauren.

“I’m keen for it not to be associated with dating groups and be put in the same bracket as Match.com and your apps.

“Some people are coming for companionship, friendship, and then to maybe see if there’s a spark or not – but there’s no pressure.

“I don’t want it to resemble an artificial, pressurised dating group.”

The group meets for social nights as well as walks. Image: Lauren McQuade

Since starting Love Unleashed two months ago, Lauren has experimented with running online mixers as well as more frequent dog walks and social meet-ups.

And the group hasn’t just attracted Stirling locals, but also people from Glasgow, Dunfermline, Perth and beyond.

Making new connections

Rather than an app, getting outside into nature has become a “facilitator” for meeting new people.

Lauren hopes Love Unleashed will bring “colour, excitement, fun and connection” into the lives of those who sign up.

Having been part of mental health support groups in the past, she has found running the group to be a “fantastic” experience.

“I felt a bit stuck in terms of getting outside,” she said.

“I did swim, but I started to see that Duggie was really enjoying long walks, and that was the purpose of trying to find people.

“We were out on that walk last year and I just suddenly felt a real pang of loneliness.

“We were always on our own walking, so having the opportunity to be out there with other dog lovers has been so fun and rewarding already.”

The group has sparked many friendships. Image: Lauren McQuade

From April, the group will no longer be free to join and members will be asked to pay a subscription.

Lauren also has plans to attract more men to join, and wants to stress that a dog is not needed in order for people to become members.

“I’m quite passionate about this idea of unleashing your love for life because things can get quite stagnant,” she said.

“We get stuck in the same social groups, we get stuck indoors – life loses its vibrancy.

“That’s what I love about nature. If it’s my wild swimming or walking, I feel it’s a feel healer and a great way for people to make new connections.”

Conversation