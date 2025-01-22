Dog-friendly Stirling social and dating group unleashing passion for life and love

While on a long walk through the Stirling countryside with her beloved Miniature Schnauzer Duggie, Lauren McQuade realised how lonely she was.

The 46-year-old found herself in a social rut after many of her friends left Stirling.

But rather than let it get her down, Lauren formed a new social group, allowing dog lovers to meet and make connections.

Launched in November 2024, Love Unleashed is aimed at those aged 40 and above who want to meet likeminded locals.

Since last year, the group has grown massively.

A total of 170 members have joined over the past two months, and the group’s founder says it won’t be long before 200 are signed up.

For Lauren, who runs a mental health coaching business, the process has been “mind blowing”.

“It’s about getting people out in nature, getting people outdoors, getting them feeling better, and unleashing their love for life,” she said.

‘No pressure’ when it comes to dating

Although the group is full of singletons, it has evolved into somewhere where members can make friends with no pressure to date.

Many have hit it off – both platonically and romantically – while their furry friends also enjoy the company.

“I’m trying to redirect the focus,” explained Lauren.

“I’m keen for it not to be associated with dating groups and be put in the same bracket as Match.com and your apps.

“Some people are coming for companionship, friendship, and then to maybe see if there’s a spark or not – but there’s no pressure.

“I don’t want it to resemble an artificial, pressurised dating group.”

Since starting Love Unleashed two months ago, Lauren has experimented with running online mixers as well as more frequent dog walks and social meet-ups.

And the group hasn’t just attracted Stirling locals, but also people from Glasgow, Dunfermline, Perth and beyond.

Making new connections

Rather than an app, getting outside into nature has become a “facilitator” for meeting new people.

Lauren hopes Love Unleashed will bring “colour, excitement, fun and connection” into the lives of those who sign up.

Having been part of mental health support groups in the past, she has found running the group to be a “fantastic” experience.

“I felt a bit stuck in terms of getting outside,” she said.

“I did swim, but I started to see that Duggie was really enjoying long walks, and that was the purpose of trying to find people.

“We were out on that walk last year and I just suddenly felt a real pang of loneliness.

“We were always on our own walking, so having the opportunity to be out there with other dog lovers has been so fun and rewarding already.”

From April, the group will no longer be free to join and members will be asked to pay a subscription.

Lauren also has plans to attract more men to join, and wants to stress that a dog is not needed in order for people to become members.

“I’m quite passionate about this idea of unleashing your love for life because things can get quite stagnant,” she said.

“We get stuck in the same social groups, we get stuck indoors – life loses its vibrancy.

“That’s what I love about nature. If it’s my wild swimming or walking, I feel it’s a feel healer and a great way for people to make new connections.”

