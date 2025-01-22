From Rangers to Forfar: Dundee kid makes loan switch

Dundee kid Marley Sweenie-Rowe has joined Forfar Athletic on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old full-back is part of the Dark Blues development squad and has spent the first half of the season at Highland League Fraserburgh.

His final appearance for the Broch came at Ibrox on Saturday when Fraserburgh travelled to face Glasgow giants Rangers in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Sweenie-Rowe played the full 90 minutes in the 5-0 defeat after playing his part in the 2-0 win over League One Annan in round three.

He now joins Jim Weir’s Forfar Athletic as they bid to escape the relegation play-off from League Two.

The Loons are currently bottom of the table, three points behind nearest challenger Stranraer.

Marley Sweenie-Rowe spent last season on loan at Stenhousemuir in League Two where he featured five times in their eventual run to the title.