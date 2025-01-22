Dundee drivers hit with £100 fines after new Wellgate car park system introduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drivers hit with £100 fines after new Wellgate car park system introduced

Visitors say they are being punished after having difficulty paying to park.

By Finn Nixon
A banner advertising the Wellgate Centre ANPR parking charges on Kirk Lane., Dundee.
A banner advertising the Wellgate's ANPR parking charges on Kirk Lane. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Angry drivers claim they have wrongly received £100 fines for parking at the Wellgate in Dundee city centre.

Visitors to the shopping centre’s car park say they were punished over visits made in December.

Users complained they had been unable to pay because the barriers were raised and some of the machines were covered.

And others believed that parking was free over the festive period.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre introduced a new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system in its car park on December 3.

A poster on the fourth floor of the car park tells motorists how to pay for parking. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

Ken Robertson feels he has been unfairly fined after visiting the car park on December 16.

The 62-year-old from Forfar is currently disputing a £100 fine with the UK Parking Administration (UKPA).

Ken told The Courier: “When I went into the Wellgate Car Park the barriers were up and there was a yellow sign for free parking at the mini-roundabout before the entrance.

“I usually park at the Overgate.

“I obviously didn’t get a ticket because the barriers were raised.

“But the other day I got a letter telling me that I have been fined £60.

“And this has now increased to £100.

“I’m disputing it with the UKPA because how are my meant to pay if the barriers aren’t down?”

Wellgate Centre didn’t ‘advertise free parking’

The UKPA enforces parking charges at the Wellgate Centre.

The company told The Courier that parking had not been free at any point in December.

A UKPA statement said: “We understand that introducing a new parking system can sometimes lead to confusion.

“To help motorists adjust we placed clear signs around the car park and inside the shopping centre, making sure everyone knew about the charges and how to pay.

“We want to clarify that no free parking period was announced.

“We recognise that mistakes can happen, so we encourage anyone who believes they received a notice unfairly to provide any details.

“Each appeal is handled on an individual basis, and we strive to ensure a fair resolution every time.”

Several signs are now visible in the car park and the shopping centre.

Signs telling Wellgate car park users to ‘pay on exit’. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A Wellgate Centre statement said: “ANPR is now the accepted operational system for most car parks.

“The change in system was announced over a month before installation.

“At no point did the centre advertise free parking.

“The centre’s highly visible customer service team were on hand to help people with advice or assistance.

“No parking charge notices (PCNs) were issued until after 10th December, while customers were getting used to the new system.

“During the removal of the previous parking system, the old pay machines were covered to ensure people didn’t try to use them.

“Additional signage was installed in these areas detailing the changes.”

