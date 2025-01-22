Dundee drivers hit with £100 fines after new Wellgate car park system introduced

Angry drivers claim they have wrongly received £100 fines for parking at the Wellgate in Dundee city centre.

Visitors to the shopping centre’s car park say they were punished over visits made in December.

Users complained they had been unable to pay because the barriers were raised and some of the machines were covered.

And others believed that parking was free over the festive period.

The Wellgate Shopping Centre introduced a new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system in its car park on December 3.

Ken Robertson feels he has been unfairly fined after visiting the car park on December 16.

The 62-year-old from Forfar is currently disputing a £100 fine with the UK Parking Administration (UKPA).

Ken told The Courier: “When I went into the Wellgate Car Park the barriers were up and there was a yellow sign for free parking at the mini-roundabout before the entrance.

“I usually park at the Overgate.

“I obviously didn’t get a ticket because the barriers were raised.

“But the other day I got a letter telling me that I have been fined £60.

“And this has now increased to £100.

“I’m disputing it with the UKPA because how are my meant to pay if the barriers aren’t down?”

Wellgate Centre didn’t ‘advertise free parking’

The UKPA enforces parking charges at the Wellgate Centre.

The company told The Courier that parking had not been free at any point in December.

A UKPA statement said: “We understand that introducing a new parking system can sometimes lead to confusion.

“To help motorists adjust we placed clear signs around the car park and inside the shopping centre, making sure everyone knew about the charges and how to pay.

“We want to clarify that no free parking period was announced.

“We recognise that mistakes can happen, so we encourage anyone who believes they received a notice unfairly to provide any details.

“Each appeal is handled on an individual basis, and we strive to ensure a fair resolution every time.”

Several signs are now visible in the car park and the shopping centre.

A Wellgate Centre statement said: “ANPR is now the accepted operational system for most car parks.

“The change in system was announced over a month before installation.

“At no point did the centre advertise free parking.

“The centre’s highly visible customer service team were on hand to help people with advice or assistance.

“No parking charge notices (PCNs) were issued until after 10th December, while customers were getting used to the new system.

“During the removal of the previous parking system, the old pay machines were covered to ensure people didn’t try to use them.

“Additional signage was installed in these areas detailing the changes.”