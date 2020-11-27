Here’s a list of the Christmas foodie events and markets happening near you

A round-up of some of the Christmas events you can go to this festive season online and across Tayside, Angus and Fife.
Christmas markets and events are often the best ways to sample the delights of local businesses, discover new products and find the perfect gifts for foodie friends and family.
Markets this year may look a little different but that’s not stopping them as we have a round-up below of some of the local producers, festivals and farmers’ markets that you can make the most of this festive season.
If you have or know of a Christmas market or event that will feature food or drink producers from across the Tayside, Fife and Angus regions, then please let us know via email at foodandrink@dctmedia.co.uk
Online
Clootie McToot Dumplings Christmas Shop
What is it?: The team at Clootie McToot dumplings will be going live on Facebook to take you round the extensive range of products they have in their shop, while offering plenty of offers and deals throughout the event.
When?: Tonight – November 27, 7pm-7.45pm
How do I sign up?: Visit their Facebook page or sign up to the event here.
Redcastle Gin Christmas Shop
What is it?: The team at Redcastle will be going live on Facebook to show off their selection of products that could make ideal gifts for the foodies in your life.
When?: Tonight – November 27, 7pm
How do I sign up?: Visit their Facebook page or sign up to the event here.
Dundee
West End Christmas Fortnight
What is it?: A fortnight of Christmas events in Dundee’s West End and online, including the community fridge Christmas Eve giveaway, and some shopping at Perth Road’s Little Green Larder.
When is it?: Until December 12
Where is it?: Various places throughout the city.
How do I sign up?: The planned events can be seen on their Facebook page, here.
Fife
Socially Distant Christmas Artisan Market
Where?: South Street Car Park, Leven, Fife
When?: December 12 from 10am-3pm
How do I sign up?: Just turn up on the day. More information can be found on the Facebook page here.
Falkland Late Night Shopping Market
Where?: Falkland Community Hall
When?: December 2, 3pm-10pm
How do I sign up?: Turn up on the day. Find out more information here.
Christmas cards and hamper raffle
Where?: The Garden Cafe at Fisher and Donaldson Bakery, Ceres Road, Cupar
When?: November 28, 10am-3pm
How do I sign up?: Turn up on the day. More information can be found on Fisher and Donaldson’s social media channels.
Perth
Perth Farmers’ Christmas Market
What is it?: Perth’s Farmers’ Markets are hugely popular and many food and drink producers set up stalls, showcasing their amazing produce. Take a look at the producers that will have stalls here.
Where?: South Inch Car Park, Perth
When?: December 5, all day
How do I sign up?: Go along on the day.
Angus
Angus Farmers’ Christmas Markets
What is it?: The Angus Farmers’ Market has been so successful in recent months that they’ve decided to host a Christmas version that will showcase an array of local producers and makers. There will be one in Montrose and another in Forfar.
When is it?: Montrose High Street, December 5, 9am-1pm or The Mart, John Street, Forfar, December 19, 9am-1pm.
How do I sign up?: Just turn up on the day or shop online via Facebook here.
