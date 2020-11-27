Here’s a list of the Christmas foodie events and markets happening near you

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

A round-up of some of the Christmas events you can go to this festive season online and across Tayside, Angus and Fife.

Christmas markets and events are often the best ways to sample the delights of local businesses, discover new products and find the perfect gifts for foodie friends and family.

Markets this year may look a little different but that’s not stopping them as we have a round-up below of some of the local producers, festivals and farmers’ markets that you can make the most of this festive season.

If you have or know of a Christmas market or event that will feature food or drink producers from across the Tayside, Fife and Angus regions, then please let us know via email at foodandrink@dctmedia.co.uk

Online

Clootie McToot Dumplings Christmas Shop

What is it?: The team at Clootie McToot dumplings will be going live on Facebook to take you round the extensive range of products they have in their shop, while offering plenty of offers and deals throughout the event.

When?: Tonight – November 27, 7pm-7.45pm

How do I sign up?: Visit their Facebook page or sign up to the event here.

Redcastle Gin Christmas Shop

What is it?: The team at Redcastle will be going live on Facebook to show off their selection of products that could make ideal gifts for the foodies in your life.

When?: Tonight – November 27, 7pm

How do I sign up?: Visit their Facebook page or sign up to the event here.

Dundee

West End Christmas Fortnight

What is it?: A fortnight of Christmas events in Dundee’s West End and online, including the community fridge Christmas Eve giveaway, and some shopping at Perth Road’s Little Green Larder.

When is it?: Until December 12

Where is it?: Various places throughout the city.

How do I sign up?: The planned events can be seen on their Facebook page, here.

Fife

Socially Distant Christmas Artisan Market

Where?: South Street Car Park, Leven, Fife

When?: December 12 from 10am-3pm

How do I sign up?: Just turn up on the day. More information can be found on the Facebook page here.

Falkland Late Night Shopping Market

Where?: Falkland Community Hall

When?: December 2, 3pm-10pm

How do I sign up?: Turn up on the day. Find out more information here.

Christmas cards and hamper raffle

Where?: The Garden Cafe at Fisher and Donaldson Bakery, Ceres Road, Cupar

When?: November 28, 10am-3pm

How do I sign up?: Turn up on the day. More information can be found on Fisher and Donaldson’s social media channels.

© Kim Cessford/DCT Media

Perth

Perth Farmers’ Christmas Market

What is it?: Perth’s Farmers’ Markets are hugely popular and many food and drink producers set up stalls, showcasing their amazing produce. Take a look at the producers that will have stalls here.

Where?: South Inch Car Park, Perth

When?: December 5, all day

How do I sign up?: Go along on the day.

Angus

Angus Farmers’ Christmas Markets

What is it?: The Angus Farmers’ Market has been so successful in recent months that they’ve decided to host a Christmas version that will showcase an array of local producers and makers. There will be one in Montrose and another in Forfar.

When is it?: Montrose High Street, December 5, 9am-1pm or The Mart, John Street, Forfar, December 19, 9am-1pm.

How do I sign up?: Just turn up on the day or shop online via Facebook here.