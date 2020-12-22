24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a case of beer every month for a year with Innis & Gunn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The festive period is a time for giving and today’s prize is all about giving, with the lucky winner bagging a case of Innis & Gunn beer every month for a year.

Launching its online Christmas shop with the “Year of Beer” – a pack which sees customers enjoy a 12 cases of beer delivered monthly in 2021 for £365 – we’ve teamed up with the Scottish brewers to give one reader the chance to win this prize, which you may even feel generous enough to gift to a friend one month.

© Supplied by Innis & Gunn

Beer fans can treat themselves or a loved one to a case of their choosing delivered to their doorstep every month for an entire year, working out at just one pound a day.

On Innis & Gunn’s website you’ll find a range of beers, not to mention merchandise, too, and those shopping online can add a tip to their shopping which the firm will match and donate to Hospitality Action, an organisation which provides vital assistance to all who work or have worked in the industry UK wide.

Neil Sharp, head of brand experience at Innis & Gunn, said: “Advent Calendars are just for Christmas and we know that our fans love our beer all year round. So, we wanted to offer the ultimate beery gift. A 24 pack case of our beer delivered to your door each month in 2021; all for a great price of £365 including delivery. £1 per day to have your beer drinking covered for a whole year!

© Supplied by Innis & Gunn

“We’ve also decided to support the fantastic work Hospitality Action do by giving our fans the option to add a tip with every purchase, which we’ll then match before it’s donated. The festive season is traditionally the busiest time for the trade, and we want to make sure we’re doing our part to support those who have been impacted by ongoing restrictions.”

For your chance to win this top prize any beer enthusiast would love, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow (Wednesday December 23).

The winner of this prize must be over the age of 18 which is the legal drinking age in Scotland.

To enter:

For more information or to shop online click here. You can also keep up-to-date with the brand on Facebook and Instagram.