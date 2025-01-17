Craigtoun Country Park welcomes a new culinary star as St Andrews chef fires up Ember food truck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Craigtoun Country Park welcomes a new culinary star as St Andrews chef fires up Ember food truck

Craigtoun Park just got tastier as Duncan McLachlan, former chef and director of Playfair’s in St Andrews, opens live-fire food truck Ember.

Duncan McLachlan and Josh Whiteley at the new Ember food truck at Craigtoun Country Park.
Duncan McLachlan and Josh Whiteley at the new Ember food truck at Craigtoun Country Park.
By Rachel Mcconachie

After years in the restaurant business, including owning the renowned Playfair’s in St Andrews, chef Duncan McLachlan has traded bricks and mortar for wheels and fire.

His new venture, Ember, a live-fire kitchen on wheels, has found its first home at Craigtoun Country Park, bringing a unique and smoky twist to the Fife food truck scene.

Duncan launched Ember in December 2024, a seemingly unusual choice for a food truck debut in the chilly months.

A food truck in winter?

“The unit was ready in November, and I didn’t want to wait,” he says. “I wanted to get going and start ironing out the creases that come with any new business.”

While December weather isn’t the most welcoming for food truck ventures, Duncan sees it as a chance to find his rhythm.

Duncan McLachlan at the live-fire oven in Ember at Craigtoun Country Park.

“It’s been a slow start, but it’s given us time to get comfortable and work out the kinks,” he explains.

Duncan’s culinary journey includes running Playfair’s, a much-loved St Andrews institution.

Selling the restaurant and hotel in 2022 was bittersweet as it had been in the family for so long.

From Playfair’s to the park

“It was hard to let go of Playfair’s,” he admits. “But the timing was right, and I knew it was for the best.”

One of the benefits of leaving the restaurant world behind is that Duncan can now connect more directly with customers.

“At Playfair’s, I was hidden away in the kitchen a lot, and I didn’t like that as much. I wanted to be out front, talking to people, and I’m really enjoying that with Ember,” he says.

Ember food truck at Craigtoun Country Park.

After parting ways with Playfair’s, Duncan worked with Masterchef winner and restaurateur Jamie Scott. However, the pull to create something of his own again proved irresistible.

The idea for Ember began to simmer, and Duncan set his sights on a food truck that could focus on the smoky, charred flavours of live-fire cooking.

What’s on the menu?

“I wanted to do something different in the food truck market, as it’s quite saturated with similar products,” he says.

The menu at Ember is inspired by Duncan’s love of grilling and bold flavours.

Ember’s pizza dog with roasted onion, American mustard, charred tomato ketchup and chives.

A highlight is the pizza dough sandwich, a twist on traditional calzones called a panuozzo (£7-£13.50), where the dough remains open like a sandwich and is filled with grilled meats and vegetables.

Other offerings include burgers (£11), steaks (£14), grilled chicken thigh (£12.50) and plans for seafood additions in the warmer months.

Ember’s guajillo chicken filling has been a top seller.

The spicy guajillo chicken has been a huge hit and I was impressed to see lovely veggie options such as dirty beets and baked sweet potato with delicious toppings.

Plans for seafood specials

“We want to keep things fresh and change up the menu, especially in the summer with some local seafood,” Duncan says.

Families are already embracing Ember’s hearty, shareable dishes. “The sandwiches are big, so we’re seeing people order a few and share them, which is really nice,” Duncan says.

Ember food truck has an impressive live-fire oven, but Duncan says it still gets chilly in the truck.

Joining Duncan in this fiery venture is Josh Whiteley, a former colleague from Playfair’s.

“I first hired Josh when he was 14,” Duncan says. “It’s great to have someone I know and trust to help me build this.”

Where can you find Ember?

For now, Ember operates every Sunday at Craigtoun Country Park. While the schedule is modest, Duncan has plans to expand as the weather improves.

“We’ll definitely be here more often in the Easter and summer holidays,” he says.

Craigtoun, with its playgrounds and family-friendly atmosphere, provides an ideal backdrop for Ember.

It was a cold and snowy day when we visited Ember at Craigtoun Country Park.

Duncan has built a strong relationship with the park’s directors, which helped secure the pitch.

“It’s a great spot. Families come here to enjoy the park, and having good food available adds to the experience,” he says.

Duncan, who is a father to two young children, also plans to take Ember on the road for events.

“We’re working with event organisers to fill the calendar. When we’re not doing events, Craigtoun will be our base,” he says.

Taste Test

It was freezing Sunday when we visited Ember – in fact we weren’t sure they would be open and Duncan wasn’t sure anyone would turn up.

However it turned out to be one of his busiest days and they ended up selling out of some items.

After a few weeks of festive overindulgence, we tried to keep our choices healthy and went for the dirty beets pizza dough sandwich (£8), baked sweet potato (£4.50) and seasoned fries (£3.50).

Ok not that healthy, but the thought was there!

The dirty beets pizza dough sandwich.

Our panuozzo was filled with coal-baked beetroot, deliciously garlicky babaganoush, creamy feta, crispy shallots and pickled red onion for a dash of freshness.

The dough was soft and perfectly blistered with tasty charred bits and despite looking like a heavy meal, it was surprisingly light.

The filling was the perfect combination of flavours and very easy to eat while wandering around the beautiful park.

The baked sweet potato was a revelation. I’ve always wanted to enjoy this dish but have never had it cooked right.

The baked sweet potato was astonishingly good.

 

Duncan’s version was cosy deliciousness on a plate.

The potato was soft enough to pull apart with a fork and the toppings of cumin, crunchy pumpkin seeds, sesame seed butter and fresh coriander were phenomenal.

It was sweet, savoury, sharp, salty, a bit of spice. Who knew a sweet potato could be so wonderful.

Ember’s dirty beets pizza dough sandwich and seasoned fries.

The seasoned fried were also perfect, really crispy on the outside with plenty soft tattie on the inside with a lovely heat to the seasoning. Ideal for a cosy chomp while exploring the park.

With a chef of Duncan’s calibre at the helm, Ember is elevating the food truck experience with top quality, delicious produce and an innovative menu.

For visitors to Craigtoun Country Park, Sundays just got a whole lot tastier.

More from Food & Drink

Cupar chef Al Roberto
Former drummer to open Italian small plate and wood-fired pizza restaurant in Cupar
Piotsa Pizza owners David Atkins and Alex Sorlei are waiting for the green light to open their new restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Take a first look inside new Stirling restaurant Piotsa Pizza
Calum Wardlaw at the pizza oven in Pizza Revolution, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry teenager Calum steps up to save the day as Pizza Revolution's star…
Where are the top 5 toilets in Dundee's cafes and restaurants?
The inside scoop on Dundee's top 5 toilets in cafes and restaurants
2
The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
A selection of colourful Indian dishes at Karma Lake of Mentieth.
Curry and calm combine at Karma Hotel’s Indian feast by Lake of Menteith
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry to reopen
Earlsferry's 19th Hole pub reopens 5 months after shock closure
Many of the Balcaskie Estate producers at Bowhouse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How Bowhouse foodies revived the 'old High Street spirit' in Fife’s East Neuk
Pete Chan outside his new takeaway Mama's in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pete Chan returns with Mama’s - a smaller takeaway with big flavours
My fabulous festive plate included nut roast, Fife lobster and East Neuk vegetables.
How local producers made for the perfect Pittenweem family feast

Conversation