VIDEO: To boldly go where no puddin’ has gone before…Perthshire butcher attempts to fire Haggis into space

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a haggis plummeting back down to earth after hitting stratospheric heights.
by Julia Bryce
January 22 2021, 12.01am
A Perthshire butcher is toasting to a successful mission after attempting to launch a haggis into space for the first time.

Simon Howie has taken Burns Night celebrations to new heights this year as the product was shot into the air reaching 107,293 feet (20 miles) above the earth.

