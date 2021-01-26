Tuesday, January 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food & Drink

The Scottish breakfast: It’s the country’s great ingredients that make it the greatest there is, says national chef Gary Maclean

by Brian Stormont
January 26 2021, 8.00am Updated: January 26 2021, 9.50am
© Shutterstock / stockcreationsPost Thumbnail

We have the best ingredients and that’s why nothing compares with a Scottish breakfast to start the day.

People talk about English breakfasts being a joy but, for me, the Scottish breakfast is the best meal to start your day.

Granted, there isn’t a huge amount of difference between what is served up when you compare an English and Scottish breakfast.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from The Courier Food & Drink team

More from The Courier