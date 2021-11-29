12 of the best pictures from the Verdant Works Christmas Fayre in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A local museum in Dundee kicked off the festive season by welcoming more than 20 local businesses to a Christmas fayre at the weekend.

A range of local food and drink business owners and craftspeople were in attendance at the Verdant Works Christmas Fayre which ran from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Stallholders at the two-day event included Sophie and Andrew MacKenzie of Verdant Spirits, MòR Brewing’s Danny Cullen of the Law Brewing Company and Fiona Teasdale and Pauline McRonald of Polyann Melts and Crafts.

The fayre was held inside the world-class visitor attraction and despite the weather conditions, the event saw a full turn out of food, drink and craft stalls.

The event was free to attend and businesses brought a range of unique and exclusive items with them to sell to customers looking for a different gift to give to their friends and family this festive season.

There was even mulled wine and mince pies for customers to enjoy and a children’s crafts corner ran across the event period as well.

