12 of the best pictures from the Verdant Works Christmas Fayre in Dundee

By Mariam Okhai
November 29 2021, 5.29pm Updated: November 29 2021, 5.39pm
Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Verdant Gin

A local museum in Dundee kicked off the festive season by welcoming more than 20 local businesses to a Christmas fayre at the weekend.

A range of local food and drink business owners and craftspeople were in attendance at the Verdant Works Christmas Fayre which ran from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Stallholders at the two-day event included Sophie and Andrew MacKenzie of Verdant Spirits, MòR Brewing’s Danny Cullen of the Law Brewing Company and Fiona Teasdale and Pauline McRonald of Polyann Melts and Crafts.

The fayre was held inside the world-class visitor attraction and despite the weather conditions, the event saw a full turn out of food, drink and craft stalls.

The event was free to attend and businesses brought a range of unique and exclusive items with them to sell to customers looking for a different gift to give to their friends and family this festive season.

There was even mulled wine and mince pies for customers to enjoy and a children’s crafts corner ran across the event period as well.

The food and drink…

Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Euan Lee serving some mulled wine to Lynn Barrowman
Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Dominic Hughes of MòR Brewing’s
Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Danny Cullen of the Law Brewing Company

Inside the fayre…

Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Stalls at Christmas Fayre
Verdant Christmas market, Dundee

The craft stallholders…

Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Fiona Teasdale and Pauline McRonald of Polyann Melts and Crafts, Broughty Ferry
Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Kelly Hodgson of Lignum & Leaf, Falkland Estate
Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Cornelia Weinmann with some of her recycled fabric and wearable art.
Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Andrew Morrison of Garden Gate Plants with his reindeer
Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Gillian Borthwock of GillBee Creations
Verdant Works Christmas Fayre
Ian Lyall with his artwork

