Recipe: These tempting orange mince pies will get you in the mood for Christmas

With Christmas Day just around the corner these orange mince pies will be a real treat for the festivities.
By Jennifer McLaren
December 19 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Delicious orange mince pies.

The aroma of oranges and spices is a perfect way to get into the mood for Christmas.

And if you’re looking for dairy-free shortcrust pastry, then these sweet treats can be made using Flora 100% Natural Ingredients.

They are also ideal to make with youngsters to keep them entertained as they await the arrival of Santa.

Orange mince pies

Makes 12

An inviting plate of orange mince pies.

Ingredients

  • 115g Flora 100% Natural  Ingredients
  • 225g sieved plain flour
  • 25g caster sugar
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • 2tbsp cold water or orange juice
  • 350g mincemeat (suitable for vegetarians)
  • Beaten egg white/dairy-free milk and caster sugar to glaze

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190C /170C Fan/ 325F/Gas Mark 5.

2. To make pastry: Rub Flora 100% Natural Ingredients into the flour until mixture resembles fine even breadcrumbs.

3. Add sugar and orange zest and mix in. Add water and mix with a round bladed knife to a firm dough.

4. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth. Cover and chill.

5. Roll out pastry and cut out 12 bases and 12 tops to fit patty tins.

6. Line tins with pastry bases and  place 1 dessertspoon mincemeat in each.

7. Brush round top edges with water. Place over mincemeat and press down edges to seal.

8. Make two slits across each pie. Brush with egg white or dairy free milk and dredge with caster sugar.

9. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

