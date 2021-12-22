Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas food quiz: What do people around the world eat to celebrate the festive season?

Millions of people across the world celebrate Christmas, but do you know what food they toast the occasion with?
By Julia Bryce
December 22 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Take part in our festive food quiz.

Millions of people across the world celebrate Christmas, but do you know what food they toast the occasion with?

While they may not all get together on Christmas Day itself, the festive period isn’t really anything anyone can hide from.

And when it comes to food and drink, it is one many businesses take advantage of, showcasing a number of delicious new products and seasonal goodies.

But thinking of other countries across the world, how exactly do they celebrate the festive season? And what edible goodies do they tuck into?

A table made festive with christmas food and decorations
A festive spread.

In our festive Christmas food quiz we shine a light on some of the traditional and interesting dishes that are made and celebrated across the globe.

While a turkey Christmas dinner might be the go-to for most who reside in the UK, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is our neighbouring countries must-have on the big day.

The best thing about every culture and country serving up Christmas in their own unique ways is how diverse their offerings can truly be.

In this Christmas food quiz we travel to Greece, Australia, Russia and even the Far East to unveil a flavour of what’s on offer elsewhere in the world.

Christmas food quiz

You can now also brush up on your general knowledge on all of the answers with this in-depth look at the right answer to each question.

Try the quiz out with friends and family to see who is the champion of Christmas food and drink around the world.

