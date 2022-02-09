Midweek meal: This delicious rainbow bowl recipe will add some colour to your dinner table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: This delicious rainbow bowl recipe will add some colour to your dinner table

We've all had that experience when the middle of the week arrives and nothing really takes your fancy for dinner.
By Jennifer McLaren
February 9 2022, 5.00pm Updated: February 9 2022, 7.28pm
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Rainbow bowl
Brighten up your dinner table with this delicious rainbow bowl recipe.

So, something quick, easy, a joy to look at and a delight to eat (while also being healthy!)  just about ticks all the boxes.

We are often told that we eat with our eyes. Well, this recipe from Kikkoman
will put some colour on your midweek dining table.

Oh, and did we mention, it’s also delicious?

Be sure to check out our other midweek meal recipes for more inspiration.

Rainbow bowl

(Serves 4)

Brighten up your evening with this rainbow bowl.

Ingredients

  • 1 pinch salt
  • 240g basmati rice
  • 120g cashews
  • 170g tofu
  • 1 tbsp rapeseed oil
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • ½ tsp dried chilli flakes
  • 4 tbsp Kikkoman naturally brewed soy sauce
  • 150ml of water
  • 3 lemons (only the juice)
  • 150g carrots, finely shredded
  • 1 red pepper, finely sliced
  • ½ red cabbage, finely shredded
  • 2 avocados, flesh cut into strips
  • 300g edamame
  • 1 mango, flesh cut into pieces
  • 200g mung bean sprouts
  • 1 tsp of white sesame seeds
  • 1 tsp of black sesame seeds

Method

  1. In a large saucepan, bring about 2 litres of water to the boil with a good pinch of salt.
  2. Add the basmati rice and simmer for about 10 minutes.
  3. Roast cashew nuts in a dry pan, remove and set aside. Dice tofu and fry in rapeseed oil.
  4. Add 1 tbsp honey, chilli flakes and 1 tbsp soy sauce.
  5. Put the water in a bowl and stir in 3 tbsp soy sauce, lemon juice and 1 tbsp of honey to make a dressing.
  6. Distribute the finished rice into 4 bowls. Top with the prepared vegetables and mung bean sprouts.
  7. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve with the dressing.

