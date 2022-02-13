Sweet treats: Indulge on Valentine’s Day with this chocolate and pear pudding with a Cambozola chocolate sauce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love is in the air, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner why not wow your loved one with this chocolate and pear pudding.

If you are looking for an indulgent way to round off that special Valentine’s Day meal, below is a recipe for a chocolate and pear pudding with a Cambozola chocolate sauce.

The Cambozola, a portmanteau for Camembert and Gorgonzola, adds the sharpness of Gorgonzola with the creamy richness of Camembert to give you this decadent dessert for two.

With a baking time of around 25 minutes, this recipe is quick and easy to follow, and a guilty pleasure worth every calorie.

Chocolate and pear pudding with Cambozola chocolate sauce

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 small ripe pears, peeled

50g self-raising flour

3 tsp cocoa powder

50g caster sugar

1 medium egg

50g butter, softened, plus extra to grease

1 tsp vanilla extract

Splash of milk

For the chocolate sauce:

25g Cambozola

25g dark chocolate, chopped

60ml double cream

Method

Heat the oven to 180C/Fan 160/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease two ramekins with butter. Beat together the flour, cocoa, sugar, egg, butter and vanilla. Mix in a splash of milk if the mixture seems a bit thick. It should be of a dropping consistency. Divide equally between the ramekins. Cut the bottoms off the pears so that they will sit flat, then push into the centre of each of the ramekins. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the pudding has risen and is cooked through. To make the Cambozola chocolate sauce, chop the Cambozola into small pieces and place into a small pan with the chocolate and cream. Slowly melt over a low heat, whisking until combined. Remove from the heat and pour into a jug to serve. Serve the puddings either in the ramekins or pop them out and serve them on a plate.

