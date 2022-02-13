Sweet treats: Indulge on Valentine’s Day with this chocolate and pear pudding with a Cambozola chocolate sauce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sweet treats: Indulge on Valentine’s Day with this chocolate and pear pudding with a Cambozola chocolate sauce

By Mariam Okhai
February 13 2022, 6.00am
pear pudding

Love is in the air, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner why not wow your loved one with this chocolate and pear pudding.

If you are looking for an indulgent way to round off that special Valentine’s Day meal, below is a recipe for a chocolate and pear pudding with a Cambozola chocolate sauce.

The Cambozola, a portmanteau for Camembert and Gorgonzola, adds the sharpness of Gorgonzola with the creamy richness of Camembert to give you this decadent dessert for two.

With a baking time of around 25 minutes, this recipe is quick and easy to follow, and a guilty pleasure worth every calorie.

For more recipes from the food and drink team, click here.

Chocolate and pear pudding with Cambozola chocolate sauce

(Serves 2)

pear pudding
Chocolate and pear pudding with Cambozola chocolate sauce.

Ingredients

  • 2 small ripe pears, peeled
  • 50g self-raising flour
  • 3 tsp cocoa powder
  • 50g caster sugar
  • 1 medium egg
  • 50g butter, softened, plus extra to grease
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Splash of milk

For the chocolate sauce:

  • 25g Cambozola
  • 25g dark chocolate, chopped
  • 60ml double cream

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 180C/Fan 160/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease two ramekins with butter.
  2. Beat together the flour, cocoa, sugar, egg, butter and vanilla. Mix in a splash of milk if the mixture seems a bit thick. It should be of a dropping consistency.
  3. Divide equally between the ramekins.
  4. Cut the bottoms off the pears so that they will sit flat, then push into the centre of each of the ramekins.
  5. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the pudding has risen and is cooked through.
  6. To make the Cambozola chocolate sauce, chop the Cambozola into small pieces and place into a small pan with the chocolate and cream. Slowly melt over a low heat, whisking until combined. Remove from the heat and pour into a jug to serve.
  7. Serve the puddings either in the ramekins or pop them out and serve them on a plate.

