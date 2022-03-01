Chef Steven Gilroy tees off role at The Blairgowrie Golf Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish chef Steven Gilroy is teeing off a new role at the Blairgowrie Golf Club.

Steven Gilroy will be joined by his wife Caroline in a clubhouse venture, which marks a departure from his previous catering roles.

Steven joins the club after a spell as executive chef with the Radisson Glasgow. His CV includes head chef of Kinnaird Estate, catering director with Scone Palace, and roles with Dunkeld House Hotel and Castle Hotels in Pitlochry.

His wife Caroline had front of house experience at The Taybank, before a 10-year spell as a dental nurse in Dunkeld.

Steven will command the kitchen, while his wife heads up the front of house team at the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup venue.

Head chef Steven said: “Caroline hails from Dunkeld, and I have been in Perthshire for around 20 years now. We felt the time was right to branch out on our own when this opportunity arose.”

The couple will be operating the new venture, which opens today, under the “Rockfield Catering at Blairgowrie Golf Club” banner.

What is on offer?

With plans to revamp the menu, Steve and his team will be offering a range of options including pastas and a salad bar with Dunkeld smoked salmon and grilled chicken.

Meats including sausages and steak burgers designed by a local butcher will be available, in addition to a plant-based burger as a vegan alternative.

“We are looking to modernise the menu with an emphasis on local produce, but rest assured traditional golfers’ fare like good quality bacon rolls certainly won’t be disappearing,” explained Steven.

Currently the restaurant is operating from Monday to Sunday from 8am – 4pm until April 1, after which the restaurant will open seven days a week from 8am – 9pm.

Future plans for the venue

The couple plan to offer theme nights and restaurant evenings on Fridays and Saturdays for customers to enjoy.

Steven commented: “We are keen to utilise the dining room a bit more with theme nights and social events, including Prosecco afternoon teas and gin tastings.”

He continued: “With an in-house home baker we hope this will lift the profile of the venue, and offer the visitors something different as we move forward.”

Caroline added: “With the new season on the horizon and hopefully the worst of the virus behind us, we are looking forward to getting to know the members and visitors to the club.”

Address: The Blairgowrie Golf Club, Golf Course Road, Blairgowrie, PH10 6LG

