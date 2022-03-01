Chef Steven Gilroy tees off role at The Blairgowrie Golf Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chef Steven Gilroy tees off role at The Blairgowrie Golf Club

By Mariam Okhai
March 1 2022, 5.00pm
Steven and Caroline Gilroy outside the clubhouse and restaurant.
Scottish chef Steven Gilroy is teeing off a new role at the Blairgowrie Golf Club.

Steven Gilroy will be joined by his wife Caroline in a clubhouse venture, which marks a departure from his previous catering roles.

Steven joins the club after a spell as executive chef with the Radisson Glasgow. His CV includes head chef of Kinnaird Estate, catering director with Scone Palace, and roles with Dunkeld House Hotel and Castle Hotels in Pitlochry.

His wife Caroline had front of house experience at The Taybank, before a 10-year spell as a dental nurse in Dunkeld.

The Blairgowrie Golf Club
Managing secretary Stuart Wilson (right) welcomes Steven and Caroline Gilroy to The Blairgowrie Golf Club.

Steven will command the kitchen, while his wife heads up the front of house team at the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup venue.

Head chef Steven said: “Caroline hails from Dunkeld, and I have been in Perthshire for around 20 years now. We felt the time was right to branch out on our own when this opportunity arose.”

The couple will be operating the new venture, which opens today, under the “Rockfield Catering at Blairgowrie Golf Club” banner.

What is on offer?

With plans to revamp the menu, Steve and his team will be offering a range of options including pastas and a salad bar with Dunkeld smoked salmon and grilled chicken.

Meats including sausages and steak burgers designed by a local butcher will be available, in addition to a plant-based burger as a vegan alternative.

Steven Gilroy in The Blairgowrie Golf Club kitchen.
“We are looking to modernise the menu with an emphasis on local produce, but rest assured traditional golfers’ fare like good quality bacon rolls certainly won’t be disappearing,” explained Steven.

Currently the restaurant is operating from Monday to Sunday from 8am – 4pm until April 1, after which the restaurant will open seven days a week from 8am – 9pm.

Future plans for the venue

The couple plan to offer theme nights and restaurant evenings on Fridays and Saturdays for customers to enjoy.

Steven commented: “We are keen to utilise the dining room a bit more with theme nights and social events, including Prosecco afternoon teas and gin tastings.”

Home baking at The Blairgowrie Golf Club.
He continued: “With an in-house home baker we hope this will lift the profile of the venue, and offer the visitors something different as we move forward.”

Caroline added: “With the new season on the horizon and hopefully the worst of the virus behind us, we are looking forward to getting to know the members and visitors to the club.”

Address: The Blairgowrie Golf Club, Golf Course Road, Blairgowrie, PH10 6LG

