8 of the best Indian restaurants to try in Dundee

By Mariam Okhai
March 24 2022, 5.00pm
indian restaurants

Whether you’re catching up with an old friend or enjoying a meal out with the family, Indian food has a special place in everyone’s heart.

From the colourful curries to the mixture of spices and flavours that take you far beyond Dundee, Indian food has been a favourite cuisine of locals for many years.

Listed below are eight of the best Indian restaurants to try if you are in Dundee, from buffet style food to high end a la carte menus.

The Shaftsbury Hotel

Located in the west end of the city, the The Shaftsbury Hotel boasts a contemporary Indo Scottish Restaurant which can be enjoyed for dining in or takeaway, as well as an event room for lunch, parties and corporate events.

Situated close to the university and Ninewells hospital, the eatery has become a local favourite for many to enjoy.

As you walk past the hotel, the aromatic scent of Indian cuisine can be smelt and is an attractive choice for both couples and families.

Address: 1 Hyndford Street, Dundee, DD2 1HQ

🌶🌶All-New Fresh Indian Food Delivered from The Shaftsbury. 🌶🌶Order online today for delivery or collection!👉https://online.shaftesburylodge.co.uk/menu/#

Posted by Shaftesbury Lodge Dundee on Thursday, 19 November 2020

Dil’se Indian Restaurant

Family-run Dil’se has been a popular venue for many years, with the name literally meaning ‘from the heart’.

With a mixture of Bangladeshi and Indian food, the venue serves anything from mixed meat platters to chicken tikka masala and garlic naans.

Located on Perth Road, the restaurant is available for both sit in and takeaway with a family-friendly atmosphere to enjoy.

Address: 99-101 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4JA

Posted by Dil'se Indian Restaurant on Thursday, 24 June 2021

Jahangir Tandoori Dundee

Promoted as a tandoori and balti restaurant, Jahangir is one of the top Indian restaurants in Dundee with their name meaning ‘king of the world’.

Famous for their charcoal tandoori offers, the restaurant serves mixed grills to tandoori seekh kebab, with vegetarian and meat curries also available.

Jahangir also offer a European Menu for those people who want to enjoy the Jahangir experience but not eat any spicy food, ensuring that everyone has something to enjoy.

Address: 1 Session Street, Dundee, DD1 5DN

Posted by Jahangir Tandoori Dundee on Saturday, 5 February 2022

Taza Indian Buffet Restaurant

Primarily boasting a permanent buffet style set-up, Taza is another local favourite which offers a wide range of choices and is located at the City Quay.

Although the cooking is done in mass quantities, this does not take away from the quality or flavour at Taza, with their name meaning ‘fresh’ speaking for itself.

Whether you are a in a big group or just need a table for two, Taza ensures every one can enjoy their flavours with the option to sit-in or takeaway.

Address: City Quay, 1a, Camperdown Street, Dundee, DD1 3JA

Everything is better with a Chicken Biryani

Posted by Taza Indian Buffet Restaurant Dundee on Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Rishi’s Indian Aroma

Another venue which I personally enjoy is Rishi’s Indian Aroma on Hawkhill, which joined the Dundee food scene a few years ago.

Rishi’s serves a true taste of India and it is apparent from their fresh mango lassi to the masala dosa with all the sauces and daal to indulge in.

Rishi’s also offers a lunch tapas menu, which is a lovely way to enjoy Indian food in the middle of the day. I recommend trying the Chicken Tikka Katti roll on your next visit.

Address: 11 Hawkhill, Dundee, DD1 5DL

Authentic Indian food with a bottle or 2 of chilled cobra

Posted by Rishi's Indian Aroma on Friday, 29 January 2021

Sunny’s Restaurant

Home to the famous Dundee sweet and spicy hot sauce Baba’s sauce, Sunny’s Restaurant is another buffet style venue with their own flavour twist.

With samosas, curries and fresh made pizzas, Sunny’s caters to every member of the family and invites customers to try a mix of Bangladeshi and Indian dishes.

With three courses for £14.95, customers can sit back with friends or families and tuck into their lunch or dinner at the eatery.

Address: 2 Dalgleish Road, Dundee, DD4 7JR

Posted by Sunny's Restaurant & Takeaway on Thursday, 24 March 2022

Koyla Restaurant

Dundee’s newest addition to the Indian restaurant scene is gourmet eatery Koyla on Dock Street.

With a separate area for more personal parties or events, as well as a large dining area, Koyla contains an open style kitchen so customers can see the chefs inside preparing their curries and naans.

The eatery also makes a range of cocktails and mocktails at their in-house bar.

Address: 42 Dock Street, Dundee, DD1 3DR

These starters & the sauces go together so well 🤤Tag someone who’d would love this#lounge #restaurant #foodstagram…

Posted by Koyla Restaurant on Monday, 24 January 2022

Goa Indian Restaurant

If you are in the Ferry and want to visit somewhere that’s a bit closer to home, Goa is always on my list of places to recommend.

Goa makes Indian dining a more refined and luxury experience with their a la carte menu and top quality service.

Authentic flavours are the hero in any dish served by Goa with the use of fresh, local and seasonal ingredients in their dishes.

Address: 7 Erskine Lane, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DG

♥️ Now Open 7 Days From 5pm ♥️

Posted by Goa Indian Restaurant on Monday, 22 November 2021

