7 vegetarian friendly cafés to tuck into top scran in central Dundee

Over the years vegetarian options have become increasingly popular, making it easier for people to cut down on their meat consumption.

However, it can be a challenge to find a nice spot to eat that offers a wide range of veggie options.

Being vegetarian myself, I love nothing more than knowing where I can get my fix so I’ve listed seven cafes in Dundee that can cater to your vegetarian and even your vegan needs when eating out.

The Flame Tree Café

The Flame Tree Café is an independent venue in Dundee’s city centre that serves a flavourful and varied menu that accommodates all dietary needs.

From home-baked goods, freshly pressed juices, milkshakes and their famous rainbow bagels, there’s plenty to tuck into.

This cafe serves a full vegetarian and vegan menu that includes vegan BLTs, vegan bacon and cheese rolls, brie and cranberry croissants, and avocado toast with various add-ons.

They also offer vegetarian-friendly soups, paninis, salads and wraps.

Address: 20 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DL

The Bach

The Bach is a small, independent café-restaurant in the heart of Dundee, close to BrewDog and the McManus Gallery at Meadowside.

It is owned by a New Zealand couple who want to incorporate their Kiwi roots while creating a cosy and casual atmosphere.

Every day for brunch, they serve a wide range of exciting vegetarian options such as crispy tofu bao buns, halloumi bagels, vegetarian haggis eggs benedict and tempeh tacos.

This tasty selection of vegetarian food will make your mouth water.

Address: 31 Meadowside, Dundee, DD1 1DJ

Serendipities

This plant-based spot is a social enterprise in the form of a quirky café dedicated to cultivating and inspiring social change.

Serendipities serves delicious homemade vegan sweet and savoury foods and responsibly sourced hot beverages.

Everything on the menu is vegan, and you can get a baked potato with fillings like chunky chickpea toona, coronation cheekin, and veg fajita.

Other options include macaroni and cheese, vegetable lasagne and creamy vegetable curry.

Why not give this place a try the next time you are in the mood for something tasty?

Address: 12 Union Street, Dundee, DD1 4BH

New Flavours House

Located in the West End of Dundee, New Flavours House is an eco-friendly café that serves paninis, baked goods, milkshakes and more.

It is a family-run business that opened in September 2020 as a small vegan shop and quickly expanded into a café through customer demand.

The menu offers freshly made vegan and vegetarian dishes such as pancakes, waffles, and vegan sausage rolls.

Paninis include plant-based fillings such as spicy pepperoni, chicken-style and beef-style, all with vegetables and mozzarella options.

Address: 260 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 1AE

Pacamara

Pacamara is a breakfast and brunch café with innovative recipes and is another veggie-friendly option in the West End.

Breakfast at Pacamara includes shakshuka, a North African stew, bubble and squeak benny, Colombian eggs and brioche French toast.

On the lunch menu, huevos Pacamara (organic fried eggs, salsa, tortillas and spicy refried beans), toasted sourdough sandwiches with fillings like slow-cooked tomato, mozzarella, and rocket pesto, and a sweet potato falafel wrap is among the delicious choices.

Address: 302 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AU

FIKA Dundee

FIKA Dundee is a small café serving a variety of coffees, sweet treats, and lunch bites.

The veggie options on the menu include hummus and banana toast, honey-drizzled cream cheese, pistachio and avocado bagels.

Their homemade soups are popular alongside the sandwiches with various fillings like feta, mozzarella, tomato, pesto, hummus, beetroot and avocado.

It is located in the West End and is a warm and welcoming place for people to relax, have a bite to eat and spend time with friends.

Address: 75 Perth Road, DD1 4HY

The Little Things Café

This independent coffee shop located in the centre of Dundee and its brunch options include scrambled eggs, smashed avocado and porridge with honey and jam.

The Little Things Café also offers sandwiches, paninis and toasties with fillings such as grilled Italian vegetables, cheddar cheese and coleslaw. Other food items include vegan beetroot wraps, salad bowls and baked potatoes.

The Café also offers a range of bespoke custom orders for celebration cakes, traybakes and cupcakes.

Address: 33 Reform Street, Dundee, DD1 1SH