Where to get your hands on Arbroath Smokies in Tayside and Fife

World-famous Arbroath Smokies are produced right here on our doorstep in Tayside.

If it’s not produced within an 8km radius of Arbroath then it’s not officially an Arbroath Smokie.

The renowned hot-smoked haddock has Protected Geographical Indication status, meaning it can only be produced by registered businesses in the Angus town using traditional smoking methods.

The tradition originated in the nearby fishing village of Auchmithie and may have come from Norse invaders, who would have used hot smoking as a way to preserve fish.

As the fisherfolk migrated from Auchmithie to Arbroath, they brought with them their knowledge and methods.

Arbroath is filled with shops where you can purchase Arbroath Smokies and there’s even a tourist trail for those interested in learning more about their history.

The businesses also supply fishmongers and shops across the globe.

Read on for some of our top local picks.

The Fish Hoose, Arbroath

This family-run fish merchant is situated at the Fit O’ The Toon in Arbroath.

Andrew, Jo and their team are passionate about supplying the freshest fish, which is hand selected from Peterhead Market by Andrew himself.

The famous Arbroath Smokies, speciality flavoured hot-smoked salmon and much more can be purchased in-store, via home delivery or mail order.

Address: 22 High Street, Arbroath, DD11 1BD

Arbroath Fisheries, Arbroath

This family-run business was established in 1969 and specialises in Arbroath Smokies and hot-smoked salmon.

A fleet of vans travels around areas such as Pitlochry, Auchterarder and Dunkeld and Arbroath Fisheries can be found at markets throughout the country.

A full range of fresh fish is also available at the shop.

Address: 5 Seagate, Arbroath, DD11 5BJ

We have not one but two new Farmer's Markets this weekend. After a few years absence we are making a return to Falkirk… Posted by Arbroath Fisheries on Thursday, 31 March 2022

C Lyons Fresh Fish, Arbroath

Another family-run business specialising in fresh fish, they work in small quantities, so you can try Arbroath Smokies straight from the barrel.

Sample the delicacies themselves – or even try a Smokie pie!

Address: 46a Ladybridge Street, Arbroath, DD11 1RA

Alex Spink and Sons, Arbroath

This is a family business originally established in 1977 by Alex and Mary Spink and their sons, Alex, Norman and Andrew.

They specialise in making Smokies the traditional way: over an oak-wood fire.

Fresh produce can be bought online or from their shops in Arbroath, Blairgowrie and Dundee.

Address: 24 Seagate, Arbroath, DD11 1BJ

Iain R. Spink, Arbroath

A regular face at food festivals, markets and Highland games, Iain R. Spink is also an Arbroath Smokie ambassador.

When out and about, he runs mobile demonstrations so people can watch the smoking process unfold.

He has featured in food and drink magazines and TV shows and his Arbroath Smokies have even been endorsed by celebrity chefs such as Jamie Oliver.

Address: Catch Iain at a show or market this summer

George Campbell & Sons, Perth

Celebrating its 150th anniversary, this family-run fishmonger prides itself on supplying the finest fresh fish, shell fish and smoked fish in Scotland.

Passed down through four generations, the company specialises in wholesale supply to the catering trade, from five-star hotels to cafes, bistros, schools and universities.

There is also a deli shop in Whitefriars Street offering up fresh and smoked fish as well as pies, quiches and soups, which are all prepared on-site.

Address: Unit 6-8, Whitefriars Street, Perth, PH1 1PP

Tailend, St Andrews

Owned by G&A Spink fish merchants of Arbroath, Tailend is a seafood restaurant and takeaway in St Andrews that also sells fresh produce.

Stock up on local lobsters, langoustines, halibut and, of course, G&A Spink’s famous Arbroath Smokies and hot-smoked salmon.

Address: 130 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9PD