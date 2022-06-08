Sarah Rankin: Life after MasterChef 2022 and tips on how to fight the cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sarah Rankin has made a bit of a name for herself after her stint on MasterChef 2022.

The Kinross local who was born in Inverness has always loved cooking, but her time in the limelight has very much inspired her to do more with her passion and she is now lined-up to take part in numerous events across Scotland.

She’ll be cooking up a storm on An Talla by Loch Ness’ kitchen on June 30 where she’ll host a demo, too.

She’s also taking part in Foodies Festival which takes place in Edinburgh from August 5-7 and Glasgow from August 12-14 and a multitude of other opportunities, too.

Launching her new column, A Scottish Larder in The Menu magazine this Saturday in The Courier, the 47-year-old marketing specialist is passionate about using and promoting local produce and says her time prepping for MasterChef made her appreciate it even more.

In her column she will share hints and tips on how to use seasonal dishes and will keep ingredients affordable.

“The one dish I love and have made so much since is the seafood consomme, it was my inspiration dish on the show,” said Sarah.

“I chose the work of American photographer Ansel Adams because he was based in California. I have been to a lot of his exhibitions and have spent a lot of time around Yosemite.

“His compositions are all based around clarity and I wanted to make a really clarified seafood broth. I practiced with Scottish produce like crab, razor clams, sand clams, mussels and langoustine. I could eat it every day.”

Tips on how to save on food spend

With the cost of living increasing and more people feeling the pinch, Sarah has a few top tips on how to keep track on your ingredients – including never putting anything in your freezer without labelling it.

As Sarah’s daughter, who is now 12, learned the hard way at nursery.

“A lot of things look the same when they are frozen,” she said.

“I remember sending my daughter to nursery utterly convinced what I’d given her was a little pot of French onion soup. It turned out to be gravy.”

She also suggests shopping seasonally and when visiting farm shops, to purchase items that are in season as they can be sold cheaper as they are in glut. Batch cooking is also really economic, too.

Another tip is getting a white board for inside your freezer. Sarah updates her board every time she adds/removes items from hers and knows exactly what she has available.

Broken Not Broken

Working with food poverty charity in Kinross-shire, Broke Not Broken, the MasterChef finalist is working with the charity to host a seven course tasting menu for some of its users who have bonded over their love of food.

The group share recipes, inspiration and techniques and processes, and Sarah will treat them to a dinner made by herself in a local restaurant who has allowed her to use their premises.

She said: “Living in poverty is everywhere and it is exhausting being poor. Some people can’t afford to put money in their energy metres to cook meals, so they have to think about that. And they have to think about how they get somewhere – is it walking or by bus, and how much that will cost. Logistically living like that is really tiring. It is about surviving.

“People who live in poverty know how to batch cook, they’ve been doing it for years. Things like tinned or canned foods tend to be lower quality, higher in salt and sugar and generally just not as healthy as homemade meals.

“We thought something like a treat for this group would be much better. It is really amazing to be a part of. That is the kind of stuff that is more important.”

Future

As a mum of two who works full-time, Sarah is already a very busy individual.

However, this year is shaping up to be one she won’t forget, with a new column, food festival demos and corporate events lined-up.

She’s also been making friends with former MasterChef contestants, finalists and winners, Great British Menu pro chefs and has even been chatting with the Hebridean Baker.

“There’s a whole community of people who are so, so supportive of Scotland as a great food destination.

“I have quite a few corporate events, too, and I love sharing food with people.

“I also judged the Kinross high School Jubilee cookery competition which was such fun. They were frighteningly talented and it was a lovely experience.”

MasterChef highlight

While she’s still gutted about only making it to the final four, her time cooking with Glynn Purnell at the Royal British Legion will stay with her forever.

!Being in that intense kitchen environment and a proper pro kitchen for a very important event was something I’d never done.

“It was quite pressured and you felt the great weight on doing well. I loved the buzz of how busy and stressful it was.

“None of us really realise what we are capable of until we’re put into a position and we just have to step up. When you challenge yourself, you will surprise yourself of what you’re capable of.

“I think it is nice for one experience every now and then, but day to day not so much.

“I work with a lot of hospitality clients in my job and I know how hard it is to make that a profitable business. It is an incredibly difficult sector to be successful in.”

Sarah’s new monthly column will be in Saturday’s The Menu magazine.

For more on local food and drink…