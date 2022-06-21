Perth’s Praveen Kumar wins £75K funding – but what’s next for the Indian chef?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth’s Praveen Kumar wins £75K funding – but what’s next for the Indian chef?

By Mariam Okhai
June 21 2022, 5.00pm Updated: June 21 2022, 5.28pm
Kumar's curry club
Praveen Kumar delighted with the outcome.

When it comes to food and drink success stories in Courier Country, one name certainly springs to mind.

Praveen Kumar has already established an award-winning Indian restaurant in Perth city centre and his ready meals business has grown from strength-to-strength.

And the chef has no intention of slowing down after winning £75K of funding from a Scottish Edge Award.

Instead, he’ll be injecting his winnings into his ready meal firm, Kumar’s Curry Club, which will help take the innovative start-up business to the next level.

He also plans to invest some of the money into rebranding his restaurant Tabla on South Street, which has been open since 2009, and will employ a commercial manager whose role will be to help expand the business to business side of the ready meals business.

A portion of the money will be used to revamp the firm’s website, too.

Praveen’s aim is to attract 100,000 subscribed curry club members across the UK and have his curries sold in 10,000 different retailers.

Confidence boost

Winning the funds at a time where the cost of living crisis continues to hit businesses across the country has given Praveen the confidence to keep pushing and pursuing new opportunities in the business world.

Praveen Kumar. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency.

He said: “It feels amazing and I can’t tell you how much pride and satisfaction I have right now.

“It gives us a bit of confidence in what we are doing and that we are going in the right direction.

“That it is not just an idea, it is a reality and this funding helps validate what we are doing is right.”

Putting authentic curry back on the map

After seeing how Indian curries were being made in the UK Praveen decided he wanted to bring something more authentic to the country’s offering.

Closely connected to the Perth community, he has set up both of his businesses in the local area and is proud of what he has achieved too date.

Tabla owner Praveen Kumar and wife Swarna Kumar (centre) alongside staff.

He said: “The reason I started Tabla was that when I got married in 2008 I took my Indian wife to restaurants all over the UK and she hated them.

“We set up Tabla in 2009 to offer authentic Indian food to the community in Perth.

“Then when my parents and in-laws came to visit in 2016, we travelled around the UK again and we all had bad experiences eating in Indian restaurants.

Praveen’s authentic Indian ready meals.

“I thought that something needed to be done, so we decided to take our food nation-wide.”

The aim of Kumar’s Curry Club is to address, what Praveen says, is the problem of curries containing colouring, flavourings and preservatives that they don’t need.

Instead, the Indian chef ensures his customers can enjoy what he believes is a healthier and more authentic meal by using a range of British ingredients and Indian spices.

Kodi Koora ( South Indian style chicken curry) as made by chef Praveen Kumar.

Giving back to community

The Perthshire businessman started his journey in the small village of Mattampally in Southern India where he was born and raised.

He moved to Scotland to work at Turnberry Hotel in 2005 and then went on to work for Gleneagles from 2007 to 2011.

After his time at luxury hotels he took his first steps into being an entrepreneur and opened Tabla in 2009 before starting Kumar’s Curry Club in 2019.

https://praveenkumar.com/uncategorized/akshaya-patra-foundation/

Posted by Praveen Kumar's Curry Club – Authentic Indian Cuisine. on Sunday, 28 March 2021

Now with multiple awards and businesses under his belt, Praveen enjoys giving back.

Every time a customer buys a ready meal from the curry club, the company donates a meal to a child in poverty in India via the not-for-profit Akshaya Patra.

Customers have helped donate more than 30,000 meals since the firm’s inception.

