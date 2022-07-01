Cooking on a Budget: Flavour-packed Baxters beet tacos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Meat tacos? How about beet tacos! These vegetarian versions from Baxters provide deliciousness in every bite and they won’t be heavy on the pocket either.

Fun to make with friends and family (due to their versatility) and tasty to tuck into, too, you’re sure to recreate this recipe time and time again over the summer period.

And if you’re keen to try out some more tasty dishes that won’t break the bank to pull together, then check out our other Cooking on a Budget recipes here.

From tuna quesadillas that will add vibrancy to your diet to a vegetarian minestrone verde soup that ensures you make the most of your leftovers, there are plenty available to be inspired by that suit all tastes and dietary requirements.

Baxters beet tacos

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 jar of Baxters Baby Beetroot

100g red cabbage

100g kale

Splash of oil

Salt and pepper

1 avocado

1 lime

1 red chilli

50g coriander

50g crème fraîche

25g sriracha

6 small tortilla wraps

Method

Preheat oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Drain and pat dry the beets on kitchen paper and then cut into wedges. Season them and drizzle with oil before roasting in the oven for 10 minutes. Drizzle the kale with oil and season, also baking for 10 minutes. Shred the cabbage, squeeze over half of the lime juice and season. Cut in half and scoop out the avocado, mash with the chilli and other half of the lime juice. Mix the crème fraiche and sriracha together. Heat the tortillas in the oven for a couple of minutes. Layer up the ingredients on your tortillas and finally top with the sriracha crème fraiche.

