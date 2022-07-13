Midweek meal: Get a little moreish with Jose Pizarro’s meatballs recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Get a little moreish with Jose Pizarro’s meatballs recipe

By Brian Stormont
July 13 2022, 5.00pm
Jose Pizarro's moorish meatballs.
Jose Pizarro's moorish meatballs.

This Spanish-style meatballs recipe from chef Jose Pizarro is quick, easy and full of flavour.

“Meatballs are one of my favourite things to cook. They’re a great way to play around with different flavours,” says Jose.

“This recipe is very quick, and really different to any meatball dishes I’ve made before. It’s perfect for a midweek supper or tapas evening.”

Jose Pizarro’s moorish meatballs

(Serves 4)

Jose Pizarro's meatballs recipe
Jose Pizarro recommends the recipe for a midweek meal or tapas.

Ingredients

  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 1 banana shallot, finely chopped
  • 300g beef mince
  • 300g pork mince
  • 2 fat garlic cloves, grated
  • 1 tsp hot smoked pimenton de la Vera
  • 1 tsp sweet smoked pimenton de la Vera
  • 1 tsp ground cumin handful of chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish
  • 30g pine nuts, toasted
  • 250g baby spinach
  • 30g sultanas
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Crusty bread, to serve

For the yoghurt

  • 300g Greek yoghurt
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • 1tbsp finely chopped mint leaves
  • A pinch of saffron threads, soaked in 1 tsp boiling water
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C/160 Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Heat 1 tbsp of the oil in a small frying pan (skillet) over a low heat and gently fry the shallot for 10 minutes until soft. Set aside and allow to cool.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together both types of mince, along with the garlic, cooled shallot, spices and chopped coriander. Season well and shape into 16 walnut-sized balls.
  3. Heat the remaining oil in a large ovenproof frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and fry until they are golden, then transfer to the oven for five minutes to finish cooking. Remove to a warm plate and cover loosely with kitchen foil.
  4. Meanwhile, make the spiced saffron yoghurt. In a bowl, mix together the yoghurt, garlic and mint and season well, then stir in the saffron and its soaking water.
  5. Place the frying pan you used for the meatballs over a high heat and add the spinach and sultanas, along with a small splash of water. Mix together and allow the spinach to wilt and mingle with the cooking juices from the meatballs. Add the pine nuts, then return the meatballs and any resting juices back into the pan and toss everything together.
  6. Divide the yoghurt between four plates and top with the meatballs and spinach. Serve with crusty bread.

The Spanish Home Kitchen: Simple, Seasonal Recipes And Memories From My Home by Jose Pizarro is published by Hardie Grant, priced £27. Photography by Emma Lee. Available now.

