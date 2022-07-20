Midweek meal: Ixta Belfrage has an easy porcini ragu that doesn’t skimp on flavour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Ixta Belfrage has an easy porcini ragu that doesn’t skimp on flavour

By Brian Stormont
July 20 2022, 5.00pm
Ixta Belfrage's porcini ragu.
Ixta Belfrage's porcini ragu.

If you are looking for a dinner that’s as easy as it is decadent then check out this porcini ragu from chef Ixta Belfrage.

“I’m not sure if you’re allowed to call a sauce that doesn’t contain meat, doesn’t start with a soffritto, and that only cooks for 10 minutes a ragu, and yet because of the concentrated flavour of the dried porcini, this has all the intensity of a meat ragu that has simmered for hours,” says Ixta.

She recommends having all your prep done before you start cooking, as “things happen rather quickly”.

Ixta Belfrage’s porcini ragu

(Serves 2 as a main with leftovers, or 4 as a starter)

Ixta Belfrage porcini ragu
Ixta Belfrage's porcini ragu.

Ingredients:

  • 40g dried porcini
  • 4 tbsp olive oil, plus extra to serve
  • 3 cloves of garlic, very finely chopped (not crushed!)
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes (or less if you prefer)
  • 10g fresh parsley (stalks and leaves), finely chopped, plus extra to serve
  • Pinch of fine salt
  • 1½ tbsp tomato puree/paste
  • About 50 twists of freshly ground black pepper
  • 250g dried tagliatelle nests
  • 40g parmesan, very finely grated, plus extra to serve
  • 3 tbsp double cream

Method

  1. In a medium bowl, cover the porcini with boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Drain, reserving 75g of the soaking liquid. Very finely chop the porcini to mince consistency, then set aside.
  2. Put the oil, garlic, chilli flakes, parsley and fine salt into a cold, large saute pan on a medium-low heat. Very gently fry for five minutes until soft and lightly golden, turning the heat down if the garlic starts to brown.
  3. Increase the heat to medium-high, then add the chopped porcini, tomato puree/paste and plenty of pepper.
  4. Stir-fry for three minutes, then set the pan aside while you boil the pasta.
  5. Cook the pasta in salted boiling water for about six minutes, until al dente. Drain, reserving 350g of the pasta water.
  6. Return the saute pan with the porcini to a medium-high heat, then add the 350g of pasta water and the reserved 75g of porcini soaking liquid. Stir, and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, leave to bubble away for three minutes.
  7. Add half the parmesan to the pan, stirring until it has melted before adding the rest.
  8. Lower the heat to medium, then stir in the cream, followed by the drained tagliatelle.
  9. Toss over the heat until the pasta and sauce have emulsified – about one and a half minutes.
  10. Remove from the heat and serve at once, finished with as much extra oil and parmesan as your heart desires.

Mezcla: Recipes To Excite by Ixta Belfrage is published by Ebury Press, priced £26. Photography by Yuki Sugiura. Available now.

