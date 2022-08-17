Sarah Rankin: Make the most of summer’s larder with these two recipes that use blackcurrants and courgettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Sarah Rankin: Make the most of summer’s larder with these two recipes that use blackcurrants and courgettes

By Sarah Rankin.
August 17 2022, 5.00pm
Sarah Rankin found fame on MasterChef 2022. Picture supplied by BBC One/ Plank PR.
Sarah Rankin found fame on MasterChef 2022. Picture supplied by BBC One/ Plank PR.

August is a month of bounty and I have lucked out these past few weeks.

I have had a kilo of blackcurrants delivered, come across some stunning heirloom tomatoes and been given free rein in an allotment positively groaning with courgettes.

Courgettes are endlessly versatile and lend themselves to a great range of dishes but my absolute favourite is stuffed courgette flowers. A bit fiddly, but well worth the little bit of extra effort.

Make sure the courgette flowers are as fresh as can be. Ideally, they should be picked and cooked the same day as they wilt in an instant and can become very difficult to stuff without tearing.

Sarah Rankin has made a name for herself following her success of MasterChef. Picture supplied by Shine TV/BBC.

First, remove the stamen by pinching it between a finger and thumb and gently removing it without damaging the petals.

It’s always worth checking for beasties too. Just give them a little shake to dislodge them.

The filling is made by toasting some bread crumbs with salt and pepper until warm and a little crisp, but not coloured. Their higher temperature will help to bind the filling.

You can use any cheese you like really, as long as there is a little cream cheese or ricotta in there to help it all come together.

Use amazing cheese for this courgette dish

I used half a Wee Comrie from Strathearn Cheese Co, which is a soft and delicately flavoured Camembert-style cheese, some grated Gouda that was a substitution for Gruyere in my supermarket shop, and a couple of tablespoons of cream cheese to bind.

I then added a handful of chopped basil, a little lemon zest and a grated garlic clove. It’s easier to mix this with your hands until all the ingredients have come together.

Take a small amount of the mixture and roll into a sausage shape and place inside the courgette flower. Twist the top of the petals gently to seal, being careful not to break them. Dip in a batter made from plain flour, salt and chilled sparkling water. Drop into a deep-fat fryer or pan of oil heated to 180 degrees. Cook for 3-4 minutes and drain on kitchen paper. Serve sprinkled with sea salt and eat immediately.

As tempting as it was to create another deep-fried courgette dish, I restrained myself and instead sliced a courgette into discs, brushed with oil and grilled for three minutes each side in a griddle pan. I arranged this on a plate with sliced tomatoes, seasoned them well and added home-pickled shallots and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. This bright and punchy salad works great as a side to grilled meats or fish.

Courgette also freezes well cut into discs as long as it has first been blanched in boiling water, then plunged into ice water and drained on a clean tea towel or kitchen paper.

The blanching helps to preserve the flavour and texture and, without it, your defrosted veggies will be mushy and lose their colour.

The courgette dish.

Place the dried courgette discs on a sheet of greaseproof on a baking tray and freeze (I learned the need for greaseproof the hard way). When frozen, remove and bag up with the date clearly marked. They should last up to three months like this.

Grated courgette for cakes and fritters can be prepped in the same way, but make sure that you squeeze out as much moisture as possible before freezing.

Back in time

Food and memory are strongly entwined, with the olfactory part of the brain actually being linked to the digestive system. A throwback to when we were all foragers and had to know by smell what was edible and what was potentially deadly.

We all have that one food or flavour that transports us to another place. Blackcurrants are my trigger food, and when a friend stopped by with a box of shiny, black pearls of juiciness, I was immediately taken back to my granny’s garden in the 1970s. Despite not being much of a cook, she always grew blackcurrants. I don’t even remember her doing anything with them, but the sour, sweet smell of the leaves alone are incredibly evocative of simpler times, when I was dressed head to toe in polyester sitting on her back doorstep, fingers stained with the juice of my spoils.

Although jam is the obvious use for a glut of blackcurrants, I received them on what was the hottest day of the year and the thought of standing over a pan of boiling sugar, when the internal temperature was already pushing toward 30 degrees, was singularly unappealing.

Blackcurrant sorbet recipe

I decided, instead, on sorbet – deceptively easy, with no need for an ice cream maker, and perfect for such a hot day.

Put around 500g of the fruits into a pan with 200ml of water, 5 tbsp of caster sugar and bring to the boil. When cooled, whizz the mixture and then strain through a sieve. If it is very thick, let it down with a generous glug of cassis – or water, if you prefer – and shred in a handful of chopped, fresh, mint leaves.

Sarah’s blackcurrant sorbet.

Stir well and pour into a shallow plastic container and place in the freezer. After an hour or so, remove and stir again with a fork to break up any ice crystals.

Do this a couple of times more before leaving overnight. Serve with more mint and some fresh blackcurrants.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Manager Robert Alcock showing off the bookshelf sliding wall into the additional hidden restaurant area.
From secret doors to fairy lit trees: See inside Carnoustie's new dining experience No.29…
0
Undated Handout Photo of harissa and lemon roasted chicken thighs from Persiana Everyday by Sabrina Ghayour (Aster, ?26). See PA Feature FOOD Sabrina Ghayour. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Kris Kirkham. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Sabrina Ghayour.
Midweek meal: Make Sabrina Ghayour's harissa and lemon roasted chicken thighs
0
Project Worker Nadege in the Campy Growers garden.
How you can get involved with Dundee's Campy Growers - and get some free…
0
Fresh fruit and produce can be found in these local businesses.
The Berry Trail: Taste the best of fresh fruit and produce in Scotland
Have your say on who will win the Community Champion Award.
Poll: Have your say on who will win The Menu Food and Drink Awards…
0
One half of Stonehaven Sea Salt, Ellen Renouf checks the clarity of some seawater. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
WATCH: How a Stonehaven couple collect seawater to make premium salt crystals
Vegan rice pudding with roasted plums.
Sweet treats: Wow your friends with this vegan rice pudding with roasted plums
Patricia Dodds, owner of Harbour cafe in St Andrews.
74-year-old Patricia Dodds has no plans to retire from St Andrews business Harbour Café
Logan's Close filming their latest music video at The Horn Milk Bar this week. Pic credit: John Mackie.
From movie sets to Vogue: Perthshire café The Horn's production success story
0
dundee bakery
5 bakeries you need to pay a visit to in Dundee for the best…
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures