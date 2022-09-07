Grab your sombrero and get ready for a fiesta as the Tequila Festival heads to Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mariachi band, tequila and tacos. What’s not to love?

For anyone who is in the mood for a fiesta in the coming weeks, the Tequila Festival is making its way to Perth on Saturday September 17 at the Ice Factory on Shore Road.

Taking place from 1-9pm the celebration will see more than 40 different tequila brands be showcased, with festivalgoers getting the chance to sample a range of them.

Organised by Jorge and Jenna Leon who have lived in Bridge of Earn for five years, the duo are looking forward to bringing the event to the city for the first time, and have others in the pipeline for Glasgow and Edinburgh, too.

Jorge hails from Mexico where the couple first met and the duo are eager to share their love of Mexican culture with locals.

A team of 10 will bring the event to the masses and Jorge and Jenna wanted to organise their first event in Perth in the hopes of inspiring people to try tequila and share their appreciation for the spirit which is only made in a few regions of Mexico.

What brands will be at Tequila Festival?

There’s a whole load of different tequilas to try out, with more than 40 available to try. Expect everything from blanco to reposado, añejo, cristalino (extra añejo), as well as rose tequila and other flavoured ones.

Tequila liqueurs such as salted caramel, strawberry and mango will be available to try.

It is important to note that brand ambassadors will not be in attendance, however brands that will be available include 1800, Herradura, Patron, El Rayo, Kah, Maestro Dobel, Vivir, Dead Man’s Finger, El Espolon and Teramana which is the Dawyne “The Rock” Johnson’s premium product.

For those driving be sure to try the non-alcoholic expression called Mockingbird Spirit.

Any other drinks?

As well as getting the chance to sample tequilas there will also be a variety of frozen margaritas available to purchase.

Head to the La Cantina where you’ll be able to try two flavoured frozen margaritas. You’ll also be able to order them on the rocks too for those who don’t fancy a slush version.

Margaritas will be three tokens (£6) and non-alcoholic ones will be two tokens (£4).

Corona beer will be available for two tokens ££4), as well as a Corona Sunset cocktail at 3 tokens (£6).

A variety of soft drinks will also be available .

And food?

Hungry festivalgoers should make their way to El Mercado for street food.

Bonnie Burrito from Edinburgh will be serving up their delicious burritos and Glasgow’s Yu-ca-Taco.

There will be vegan, veggie and meat options available, however the menus are still to be confirmed.

Mexican sweet bread will be on offer and Aberdeen-based company Fiesta Spices will also be selling their Mexican spice mixes, too.

Will there be entertainment?

A live mariachi band will be performing from 5-6pm and there will also be a Mexican DJ playing Latin rhythms.

DJ Dvent will be performing before and after the Mariachi band and he will be playing Mexican pop chart hits and some UK chart hits as well. Said to be the King of Salsa, those heading along are in for a treat.

Rapido Mariachi will be providing a cantina-style performance as they will walk around the crowd interacting with the guests for the hour.

Organiser Jorge Leon from Mexico City will be providing a free explanation and demonstration on how to drink and get the best from your tequila.

There will also be lots of photo opportunities throughout the event and in the venue with vibrant Mexican décor.

How much are tickets?

Priced at £20 per person only those aged 18 and over can attend the festival.

The event is also cashless and drinks tokens will be available to purchase on the day.

What’s included in the ticket price?

A welcome shot of tequila will be served to everyone attending and you’ll also receive a ‘how to tequila’ guide on arrival.

For those who fancy winning a prize there’s a Mexican bingo card to fill in during the event and there will be a raffle to win a bottle of tequila and an experience which will take you on a quick trip to Mexico and back

How much are drinks tokens and how many do you need per drink?

Each drinks token is worth £2.

Drinks will range between one token and four tokens for the premium tequilas, depending on what the brand has advised the drinks to be sold at.