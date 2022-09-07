Grab your sombrero and get ready for a fiesta as the Tequila Festival heads to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Grab your sombrero and get ready for a fiesta as the Tequila Festival heads to Perth

A mariachi band, tequila and tacos. What's not to love?
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
September 7 2022, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Festival UK will take place in Perth Picture shows; Tequila Festival UK festival images with food and drink images. Tequila Festival UK, Perth. Supplied by Tequila Festival UK Date; Unknown
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Tequila Festival UK will take place in Perth Picture shows; Tequila Festival UK festival images with food and drink images. Tequila Festival UK, Perth. Supplied by Tequila Festival UK Date; Unknown

A mariachi band, tequila and tacos. What’s not to love?

For anyone who is in the mood for a fiesta in the coming weeks, the Tequila Festival is making its way to Perth on Saturday September 17 at the Ice Factory on Shore Road.

Taking place from 1-9pm the celebration will see more than 40 different tequila brands be showcased, with festivalgoers getting the chance to sample a range of them.

Organised by Jorge and Jenna Leon who have lived in Bridge of Earn for five years, the duo are looking forward to bringing the event to the city for the first time, and have others in the pipeline for Glasgow and Edinburgh, too.

Festivalgoers will be able to try a variety of drinks including frozen margaritas.

Jorge hails from Mexico where the couple first met and the duo are eager to share their love of Mexican culture with locals.

A team of 10 will bring the event to the masses and Jorge and Jenna wanted to organise their first event in Perth in the hopes of inspiring people to try tequila and share their appreciation for the spirit which is only made in a few regions of Mexico.

What brands will be at Tequila Festival?

There’s a whole load of different tequilas to try out, with more than 40 available to try. Expect everything from blanco to reposado, añejo, cristalino (extra añejo), as well as rose tequila and other flavoured ones.

Tequila liqueurs such as salted caramel, strawberry and mango will be available to try.

It is important to note that brand ambassadors will not be in attendance, however brands that will be available include 1800, Herradura, Patron, El Rayo, Kah, Maestro Dobel, Vivir, Dead Man’s Finger, El Espolon and Teramana which is the Dawyne “The Rock” Johnson’s premium product.

For those driving be sure to try the non-alcoholic expression called Mockingbird Spirit.

Any other drinks?

As well as getting the chance to sample tequilas there will also be a variety of frozen margaritas available to purchase.

Head to the La Cantina where you’ll be able to try two flavoured frozen margaritas. You’ll also be able to order them on the rocks too for those who don’t fancy a slush version.

Frozen margaritas will be on sale at the event.

Margaritas will be three tokens (£6) and non-alcoholic ones will be two tokens (£4).

Corona beer will be available for two tokens ££4), as well as a Corona Sunset cocktail  at 3 tokens (£6).

A variety of soft drinks will also be available .

And food?

Hungry festivalgoers should make their way to El Mercado for street food.

Bonnie Burrito from Edinburgh will be serving up their delicious burritos and Glasgow’s Yu-ca-Taco.

One of the dishes Yu-ca-Taco has served up at previous events.

There will be vegan, veggie and meat options available, however the menus are still to be confirmed.

Mexican sweet bread will be on offer and Aberdeen-based company Fiesta Spices will also be selling their Mexican spice mixes, too.

Mexican sweet bread.

Will there be entertainment?

A live mariachi band will be performing from 5-6pm and there will also be a Mexican DJ playing Latin rhythms.

DJ Dvent will be performing before and after the Mariachi band and he will be playing Mexican pop chart hits and some UK chart hits as well. Said to be the King of Salsa, those heading along are in for a treat.

There will be music played throughout the event by a DJ who specialises in Mexican/Latin beats.

Rapido Mariachi will be providing a cantina-style performance as they will walk around the crowd interacting with the guests for the hour.

Organiser Jorge Leon from Mexico City will be providing a free explanation and demonstration on how to drink and get the best from your tequila.

There will also be lots of photo opportunities throughout the event and in the venue with vibrant Mexican décor.

How much are tickets?

Priced at £20 per person only those aged 18 and over can attend the festival.

The event is also cashless and drinks tokens will be available to purchase on the day.

What’s included in the ticket price?

A welcome shot of tequila will be served to everyone attending and you’ll also receive a ‘how to tequila’ guide on arrival.

For those who fancy winning a prize there’s a Mexican bingo card to fill in during the event and there will be a raffle to win a bottle of tequila and an experience which will take you on a quick trip to Mexico and back

How much are drinks tokens and how many do you need per drink?

Each drinks token is worth £2.

Drinks will range between one token and four tokens for the premium tequilas, depending on what the brand has advised the drinks to be sold at.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Bakery-style blueberry muffins.
Sweet treats: Make Edd Kimber's easy bakery-style blueberry muffins
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0
Take a break on a gastro-cycle of Dundee.
Go loopy for Dundee cycling with these 6 cafes and restaurants on the Green…
foodbank dundee
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Dundee and Angus area
0
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu mag, September 10 Picture shows; Pork chilli. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: A slow-cooked pork dish for those after the perfect 'fakeaway'
cake st andrews
6 of the best places to enjoy a delicious slice of cake in St…
Where is your nearest Perth and Kinross foodbank? The Courier's interactive map will be able to help.
Interactive map: Find a foodbank near you in the Perth and Kinross area
0
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill meet fans in Dundee.
Still Game fans meet the stars at Dundee bottle signing
0
Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles. Photo credit: PA Photo/Lizzie Mayson.
Midweek meal: Have a spicy treat with Suzie Lee's veggie Singapore noodles recipe
This week's Too Good To Go bag is from Dundee Kingsway West BP fuel station.
Too Good To Go: What did I find inside my mystery bag from Dundee…
0

More from The Courier

Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0