What we’re eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired pizza

Smoking cocktails, the best wood-fired pizza and tapas dishes priced at £2.50 are what you’ll find in this edition of The Courier Food and Drink Team’s new monthly series, What We’re Eating.

More often than not we’re asked by readers, family and friends alike where we have been eating, and more importantly, what we have been eating.

Sharing is caring so we’ve decided that every month we’re going to give you the lowdown on what you need to be eating locally, too. Providing inspiration for those who love their food.

Our recommendations might come in the form of a venue, a dish, or even something we’ve grabbed on-the-go while travelling across the patch.

The Oven Airstream for the best pizza in Leven

Best for: Mouthwateringly good pizza

Mariam: If you are passing through Leven and need a quick bite to eat then The Oven Airstream is my go-to place.

I ordered a vegetarian pizza with added topping and the flavours were so fresh along with a super soft pizza dough. And, if you want something on the side their loaded fries with in-house spicy sauce are a must.

Watch my video of my experience here.

Address: The Oven Airstream, Parkdale Avenue, Leven KY8 5AQ

The STP at Forbes of Kingennie

Best for: Homely dishes

Mariam: Next up on my list is the most indulgent sticky toffee pudding you will taste.

Based on the outskirts of Dundee, Forbes of Kingennie is well-known for their homely vibe with their warm fireplace burning away as you tuck into freshly fried fish and chips with mushy peas.

But what I always look forward to most when visiting is their sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream that simply melts in your mouth. Watch a video of my experience here.

Address: Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, Broughty Ferry DD5 3RD

Unreal Mexican food at Gringos – but get the pulled shin beef tacos

Best for: Tacos and margaritas

Julia: Firstly, I wanted to share that I may have found the booziest frozen margarita in Perth. If you like your tequila, a trip to The Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s. It may have been £8 but I tell you, there’s a lot of booze in there.

Secondly, the food is outstandingly good. Service is casual, but the flavours and quality of each dish is brilliant. I highly recommend trying as many tacos as you can. The pulled shin beef ones are to die for.

Watch my video of my experience here and read my review here.

Address: The Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s, 77 Scott Street, Perth PH2 8JR

FIKA Dundee for the best freshly baked cakes

Mariam: Newly reopened FIKA Dundee is a quaint cafe on the Perth Road with an ethos of serving light bites and bringing folks together.

The new owner has a background in baking and her carrot and walnut cake is a must try if you are ever walking by. I also enjoyed a fruit smoothie so if you want a healthier option I would give that a go.

Address: 75 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HY

Gracies for a cracking brunch

Best for: The Cluck ‘n’ Hell waffles

Mariam: Broughty Ferry is the place to be when it comes to early morning strolls and breakfast with friends.

The crispy chicken on a waffle with spring onions, pickled jalapeños and maple butter hot sauce is my must order dish. It is spicy, crispy, soft and juicy all in one bite and a dish you definitely need in your life.

Address: 175 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DJ

The Selkie for the most affordable Tapas Tuesdays

Best for: The black pudding and chorizo dish with the red wine and honey sauce

Julia: I love The Selkie but if you’re looking after your pennies then be sure to book a table for the Tapas Tuesday offering. Most of the dishes are priced at just £2.50 each, with a select few at £4 – usually the more expensive meat or seafood, but not all.

The mocktails are also really good and I couldn’t believe the variety of dishes available. There were also plenty veggie and vegan options, too. Read my review here.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DJ

Cocktail magic and the poshest Sunday roast at Dean’s Restaurant

Best for: Splurging on high end food

Julia: If you’re looking for a lavish lunch then the Sunday offering at Dean’s in Perth is just that.

Not only can you indulge in their theatrical cocktail menu, which boasts ones with dry ice and smoke, but their two and three-course options mean you can try some of the venues best sellers at a slightly reduced price.

I also had one of the poshest Sunday roasts here, too. It was served with cauliflower cheese with a truffle crumb which for me is a must try, and a big Yorkie to soak up all the rich gravy.

I’d recommend the scallops to start – you won’t be disappointed.

Address: 77-79 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH1 5EZ

Indian food at Handi Restaurant

Best for: Their spinach samosa chaat and lamb karahi with garlic naan

Mariam: With my Indian ethnic origins I am often skeptical of Indian restaurants as they always seem to Europeanise the food, which in my opinion, ruins the flavours.

When I tell you this food will blow your mind you better believe me.

The spinach samosa chaat was crispy and spicy with the right amount of sauce to keep me tucking in for more.

Both the butter chicken and lamb karahi accompanied by the garlic naan were totally worth the trip to Glenrothes.

Address: 195 Woodside Road, Glenrothes KY7 4AF

