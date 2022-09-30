What we’re eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired pizza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What we’re eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired pizza

Smoking cocktails, the best wood-fired pizza and tapas dishes priced at £2.50 are what you'll find in this edition of The Courier Food and Drink Team's new monthly series, What We're Eating.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
September 30 2022, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
More often than not we’re asked by readers, family and friends alike where we have been eating, and more importantly, what we have been eating.

Sharing is caring so we’ve decided that every month we’re going to give you the lowdown on what you need to be eating locally, too. Providing inspiration for those who love their food.

Our recommendations might come in the form of a venue, a dish, or even something we’ve grabbed on-the-go while travelling across the patch.

The Oven Airstream for the best pizza in Leven

Best for: Mouthwateringly good pizza

Mariam: If you are passing through Leven and need a quick bite to eat then The Oven Airstream is my go-to place.

I ordered a vegetarian pizza with added topping and the flavours were so fresh along with a super soft pizza dough. And, if you want something on the side their loaded fries with in-house spicy sauce are a must.

Watch my video of my experience here.

Address: The Oven Airstream, Parkdale Avenue, Leven KY8 5AQ

The veggie pizza. Picture by Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

The STP at Forbes of Kingennie

Best for: Homely dishes

Mariam: Next up on my list is the most indulgent sticky toffee pudding you will taste.

Based on the outskirts of Dundee, Forbes of Kingennie is well-known for their homely vibe with their warm fireplace burning away as you tuck into freshly fried fish and chips with mushy peas.

But what I always look forward to most when visiting is their sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream that simply melts in your mouth. Watch a video of my experience here.

Address: Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, Broughty Ferry DD5 3RD

The delightful sticky toffee pudding. Picture by Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

Unreal Mexican food at Gringos – but get the pulled shin beef tacos

Best for: Tacos and margaritas 

Julia: Firstly, I wanted to share that I may have found the booziest frozen margarita in Perth. If you like your tequila, a trip to The Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s. It may have been £8 but I tell you, there’s a lot of booze in there.

Julia enjoying the pulled beef tacos. Picture by Julia Bryce/DC Thomson.

Secondly, the food is outstandingly good. Service is casual, but the flavours and quality of each dish is brilliant. I highly recommend trying as many tacos as you can. The pulled shin beef ones are to die for.

Watch my video of my experience here and read my review here.

Address: The Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s, 77 Scott Street, Perth PH2 8JR

Pulled beef shin cooked with chipotle served with sweet pickled carrot and pico de gallo. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

FIKA Dundee for the best freshly baked cakes

Mariam: Newly reopened FIKA Dundee is a quaint cafe on the Perth Road with an ethos of serving light bites and bringing folks together.

The new owner has a background in baking and her carrot and walnut cake is a must try if you are ever walking by. I also enjoyed a fruit smoothie so if you want a healthier option I would give that a go.

Address: 75 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HY

Carrot and walnut cake. Picture by Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

Gracies for a cracking brunch

Best for: The Cluck ‘n’ Hell waffles

Mariam: Broughty Ferry is the place to be when it comes to early morning strolls and breakfast with friends.

The crispy chicken on a waffle with spring onions, pickled jalapeños and maple butter hot sauce is my must order dish. It is spicy, crispy, soft and juicy all in one bite and a dish you definitely need in your life.

Address: 175 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DJ

Breakfast at Gracie’s featuring a Cluck ‘n’ Hell waffle and eggs with smashed avocado on toast. Picture by Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

The Selkie for the most affordable Tapas Tuesdays

Best for: The black pudding and chorizo dish with the red wine and honey sauce

Julia: I love The Selkie but if you’re looking after your pennies then be sure to book a table for the Tapas Tuesday offering. Most of the dishes are priced at just £2.50 each, with a select few at £4 – usually the more expensive meat or seafood, but not all.

The mocktails are also really good and I couldn’t believe the variety of dishes available. There were also plenty veggie and vegan options, too. Read my review here.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DJ

The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Tuck into a whole range of dishes on The Selkie’s Tapas Tuesday menu.

Cocktail magic and the poshest Sunday roast at Dean’s Restaurant

Best for: Splurging on high end food

Julia: If you’re looking for a lavish lunch then the Sunday offering at Dean’s in Perth is just that.

Not only can you indulge in their theatrical cocktail menu, which boasts ones with dry ice and smoke, but their two and three-course options mean you can try some of the venues best sellers at a slightly reduced price.

One of the smoking cocktails at Dean’s Restaurant in Perth. Picture by Julia Bryce.

I also had one of the poshest Sunday roasts here, too. It was served with cauliflower cheese with a truffle crumb which for me is a must try, and a big Yorkie to soak up all the rich gravy.

I’d recommend the scallops to start – you won’t be disappointed.

Address: 77-79 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH1 5EZ

The posh Sunday roast. Picture by Julia Bryce/DC Thomson.

Indian food at Handi Restaurant

Best for: Their spinach samosa chaat and lamb karahi with garlic naan

Mariam: With my Indian ethnic origins I am often skeptical of Indian restaurants as they always seem to Europeanise the food, which in my opinion, ruins the flavours.

Spinach samosa chaat. Picture by Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

When I tell you this food will blow your mind you better believe me.

The spinach samosa chaat was crispy and spicy with the right amount of sauce to keep me tucking in for more.

Lamb karahi. Picture by Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

Both the butter chicken and lamb karahi accompanied by the garlic naan were totally worth the trip to Glenrothes.

Address: 195 Woodside Road, Glenrothes KY7 4AF

