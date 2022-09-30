Ian Campbell insists Arbroath ready to pull themselves up table after giving Championship rivals ‘head start’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Campbell insists Arbroath ready to pull themselves up table after giving Championship rivals ‘head start’

By Scott Lorimer
September 30 2022, 5.00pm
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell.
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell.

Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell is determined his side will pull themselves back up the Championship after giving their rivals a ‘head start’.

The Lichties travel north to face Cove Rangers for a crunch fixture on Saturday.

Both sides sit at the foot of the table with five points apiece.

A victory could see either side jump to seventh, depending on results elsewhere.

The Gayfield side haven’t been able to replicate the performances put in last campaign, with just the one league win so far.

Cove Rangers test

However, the side go into the Cove tie buoyed by the victory over Morton in their last Championship fixture and after seeing off East Fife in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Campbell believes his side have improved in recent weeks but will face a tough test at the Balmoral Stadium.

“Cove are in the Championship on merit,” he told Courier Sport. “They have our respect but it’s about what we do.

Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre.

“We have to get back to what we know we are good at. If we do that, we’ll climb the league.

“We are going up there and it will be a massive challenge.

“We’ve given everyone in the league a head start for a lot of different reasons.

“We need to get our team back on the pitch and we will do. We are playing better now.”

Injury worries

Meanwhile, the Angus side are sweating over the fitness of a number of key men ahead the game.

Midfielder Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson picked up knocks last weekend while the defensive pairing of Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien missed out completely.

All will be given to the last moment to assess their fitness.

“We’ve got a couple of injuries,” Campbell said. “There will have to be a few fitness tests on Saturday.

“We’ve had a great week’s training and everyone is buzzing and we’ll have a near-full complement of players to choose from.”

One player who will be in the squad is new signing Scott Bitsindou.

Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.

The Congo international joined up with the side on a season-long loan from Livingston on Thursday.

Campbell thanked David Martindale for the midfielder who becomes the fifth player to join the club from Livi in the past two years.

“He’s a very good player to come in to the squad for the weekend,” he said.

“He’s a holding midfielder player – 6ft 4in, very good on the ball and a first-class footballer.

“David was kind enough to give us him out for the season.

“We are still looking to add to the squad but it’s starting to fall in to place.”

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie praises depth of squad ahead of 'big week'
David Goodwillie departure from Stark's Park has been confirmed.
CRAIG CAIRNS: David Goodwillie is gone from Raith Rovers - but where is explanation…
Goodwillie to Rovers: The story of the deal
David Goodwillie to Raith Rovers: The inside story of money, motive and misjudgement behind…
David Goodwillie signed for Raith Rovers in January.
Raith Rovers release David Goodwillie from contract 'with immediate effect'
Quinn Coulson made his first Rovers start versus Cove Rangers.
Raith Rovers' Quinn Coulson on positives from Cowdenbeath loan and aims for this season
James McPake is preparing for the visit of Peterhead.
James McPake reveals extent of Kevin O'Hara injury and gives updates on two other…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake 'hopeful' of Dunfermline loan ahead of deadline after going for 'a number…

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks