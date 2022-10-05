Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes’ £5.35 mystery bag?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Not only is this week’s Too Good To Go bag the most expensive I’ve ordered to date, but it also took me on a wild goose chase.

As my fortnightly mission of reviewing mystery bags from Tayside and Fife businesses continues, I found myself in Glenrothes once again after seeing a bag from Fairtrade chocolate firm Chocolate and Love.

I hadn’t heard of or seen the company on the app before, and after researching found out it was founded in 2010 by couple Richard and Birgitte O’Connor.

The bag was priced at £5.35 and is the most expensive I’ve picked up to date. The note said I would receive five bars of chocolate in a box, however the flavours would be selected at random.

Chocolate and Love‘s products are sold in more than 35 countries and they have won multiple Great Taste Awards over the last ten years, so I was intrigued to try it for myself.

The wild goose chase to find my bag

When I reached the address my Too Good To Go app had provided for the company, I found myself parked outside B&M on Flemington Road.

I checked the map several times and searched the firm’s postcode on Google, too, which told me I was in the right location.

After struggling for around ten minutes, I called up their customer service number to ask for advice. The staff member was a bit confused about my request, so transferred me to a team member based at the location I was meant to be collecting the bag from.

Past the B&M store on the next left turn was where Chocolate and Love’s small distribution centre was hidden. After swiping my collection on the app I handed a small box of chocolate.

My mystery box from Chocolate and Love. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

What was inside my Chocolate and Love mystery box?

I felt slightly robbed of the chance to take a picture holding my bag outside the pickup location since I only received a small box, but took a photo of the goods before setting off again.

As expected, inside the box were five bars of chocolate, each weighing 80g with varying percentages of cocoa.

I found one 65% dark chocolate and orange, two 55% dark chocolate and coffee, and two 55% creamy dark chocolate and cacao nibs.

While I am not a massive fan of dark chocolate, I gave the different items a try and shared the rest with my family.

General pricing of items

With all the items being sold as a Library Box on the Chocolate and Love website, I have written the list of items and pricing underneath.

You will see the total saving below too.

1 x 65% dark chocolate and orange bar

2 x 55% dark chocolate and coffee bar

2 x 55% creamy dark chocolate and cacao nibs bar

Total cost of bag: £5.35

Total cost of goods: £15.99

Total savings: £10.64

Was Chocolate and Love worth it?

After the frustration I felt trying to find the venue I did feel quite underwhelmed initially, however after trying the chocolate and its quality, it felt like it was worth the trip.

Although I didn’t take home a large amount of goods I still made a £10.64 saving and got to enjoy some premium chocolate from a new business I hadn’t tried before.

I liked the story of love behind the chocolate brand as well as their ethos of being vegan, Fairtrade and organic. I also enjoyed the well designed packaging and branding of the chocolate bars, too.

My favourite chocolate was the creamy dark chocolate and cacao nibs bar as it didn’t taste too bitter, and the creaminess with the tiny pieces inside made me reconsider my view of dark chocolate.