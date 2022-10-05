Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes’ £5.35 mystery bag?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes’ £5.35 mystery bag?

By Mariam Okhai
October 5 2022, 5.00pm
chocolate and love
What was in this week's mystery box?

Not only is this week’s Too Good To Go bag the most expensive I’ve ordered to date, but it also took me on a wild goose chase.

As my fortnightly mission of reviewing mystery bags from Tayside and Fife businesses continues, I found myself in Glenrothes once again after seeing a bag from Fairtrade chocolate firm Chocolate and Love.

I hadn’t heard of or seen the company on the app before, and after researching found out it was founded in 2010 by couple Richard and Birgitte O’Connor.

Fife company Chocolate and Love is enjoying success after moving premises.
Fife based Chocolate and Love owners Richard and Birgitte O’Connor. Image: Fife Council.

The bag was priced at £5.35 and is the most expensive I’ve picked up to date. The note said I would receive five bars of chocolate in a box, however the flavours would be selected at random.

Chocolate and Love‘s products are sold in more than 35 countries and they have won multiple Great Taste Awards over the last ten years, so I was intrigued to try it for myself.

The wild goose chase to find my bag

When I reached the address my Too Good To Go app had provided for the company, I found myself parked outside B&M on Flemington Road.

I checked the map several times and searched the firm’s postcode on Google, too, which told me I was in the right location.

Outside the Chocolate and Love distribution centre in Glenrothes.
Outside the Chocolate and Love distribution centre in Glenrothes. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

After struggling for around ten minutes, I called up their customer service number to ask for advice. The staff member was a bit confused about my request, so transferred me to a team member based at the location I was meant to be collecting the bag from.

Past the B&M store on the next left turn was where Chocolate and Love’s small distribution centre was hidden. After swiping my collection on the app I handed a small box of chocolate.

My mystery box from Chocolate and Love.

My mystery box from Chocolate and Love. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

What was inside my Chocolate and Love mystery box?

I felt slightly robbed of the chance to take a picture holding my bag outside the pickup location since I only received a small box, but took a photo of the goods before setting off again.

As expected, inside the box were five bars of chocolate, each weighing 80g with varying percentages of cocoa.

chocolate and love
Five bars of chocolate found inside my box. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

I found one 65% dark chocolate and orange, two 55% dark chocolate and coffee, and two 55% creamy dark chocolate and cacao nibs.

While I am not a massive fan of dark chocolate, I gave the different items a try and shared the rest with my family.

General pricing of items

With all the items being sold as a Library Box on the Chocolate and Love website, I have written the list of items and pricing underneath.

You will see the total saving below too.

  • 1 x 65% dark chocolate and orange bar
  • 2 x 55% dark chocolate and coffee bar
  • 2 x 55% creamy dark chocolate and cacao nibs bar

Total cost of bag: £5.35

Total cost of goods: £15.99

Total savings: £10.64

Premium dark chocolate from Chocolate and Love. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

Was Chocolate and Love worth it?

After the frustration I felt trying to find the venue I did feel quite underwhelmed initially, however after trying the chocolate and its quality, it felt like it was worth the trip.

Although I didn’t take home a large amount of goods I still made a £10.64 saving and got to enjoy some premium chocolate from a new business I hadn’t tried before.

Inside of chocolate bar packaging. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

I liked the story of love behind the chocolate brand as well as their ethos of being vegan, Fairtrade and organic. I also enjoyed the well designed packaging and branding of the chocolate bars, too.

My favourite chocolate was the creamy dark chocolate and cacao nibs bar as it didn’t taste too bitter, and the creaminess with the tiny pieces inside made me reconsider my view of dark chocolate.

