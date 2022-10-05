Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is ‘good for the health and soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is ‘good for the health and soul’

By Brian Stormont
October 5 2022, 5.00pm
Mushroom broth.
Mushroom broth.

This recipe from Maldon Salt is part of their “Feel Good Food” series in collaboration with chef Olia Hercules.

Olia says: “In Ukraine, we would have some sort of broth pretty much every day. There is something so wholesome, especially when it involves mushrooms.

“This is like a beautiful canvas. You can always add other herbs you like as well as chillies or crispy ginger and garlic, brown rice or buckwheat groats instead of the noodles; bulked up with kale or chard – so good for your health and also for the soul.”

For more midweek meal recipes, click here.

Mushroom broth

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 50g dried mushrooms
  • 2 onions
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large carrot, grated on the rough side of the grater
  • 100g kale or other dark green leaves, finely chopped
  • 200g buckwheat noodles
  • 15g butter
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • A handful of fresh mushrooms
  • Lots of dill and parsley, finely chopped

Method

  1. Put the mushrooms into a bowl and cover with 500ml of hot water, cover with a plate and leave for at least 20 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, peel and dice one of the onions. Heat the oil in a heavy based pan and sweat the onions over a medium low heat until soft and translucent. Add the carrot and sweat some more until starting to caramelise gently. Add the chopped kale and cook for about three to five minutes.
  3. When the mushrooms look plump, pick them out with a slotted spoon and carefully pour the liquid into the pot with the onion and carrot, making sure to leave any grit behind. Add the rehydrated mushrooms in too, add a litre of water and one whole, peeled onion. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes.
  4. I cook the noodles separately, according to the packet instructions and toss them in a tiny bit of oil once they are drained.
  5. Sometimes, I also fry some mushrooms in butter to use as a topping. I roughly chop the garlic and then crush using Maldon salt and the side of a knife. Then I simply heat the butter and add the mushrooms, cook until nice and brown, then stir through the crushed garlic and cook for a minute.
  6. To serve put some noodles into a bowl and top with the broth, scatter some fried garlicky mushrooms on top and finish with the herbs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…
Lawrence Yee, owner of Queen's Pizza in Perth.
Award-winning Hong Kongese chef opens Asian fusion eatery Queen's Pizza in Perth
Mushroom broth.
Review: The Great Angus Dinner at Rae's in Montrose was simply that - just…
hot toddy recipe
Sweet treats: The 7 step hot toddy bundt cake from The Hebridean Baker that…
dundee restaurants
6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying…
2
Gather in Carnoustie
Restaurant review: Gather in Carnoustie caters for everyone and boy can they poach an…
What we're eating. Best places to eat Dundee
What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired…
Mushroom broth.
Comfort Food Friday: Spice up your next meal with mouth-watering pork
Mushroom broth.
Drinks entrepreneurs put Fife at heart of non-alcoholic spirits industry with Feragaia distillery launch
Mushroom broth.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Mushroom broth.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Mushroom broth.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Mushroom broth.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Mushroom broth.
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Mushroom broth.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Mushroom broth.
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Mushroom broth.
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
Mushroom broth.
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Mushroom broth.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Mushroom broth.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Mushroom broth.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Mushroom broth.
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Mushroom broth.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice

Editor's Picks