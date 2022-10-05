Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50 years after historic match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50 years after historic match

By Amie Flett
October 5 2022, 5.33pm Updated: October 5 2022, 6.00pm
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.

A women’s football pioneer from Dundee will finally get a cap 50 years after playing in Scotland’s first official international female game.

Diane Robertson, mother of Dundee FC coach Scott Robertson, played for Scotland in 1972 when they went head-to-head with England at the Ravenscraig Stadium in Greenock.

The match went down in history as the first ever ladies international game in both Scotland and England.

Diane, who was 17 at the time, never received a cap as women’s football was not officially recognised at the time.

Diane Robertson (second back left) with the Women’s Scottish football team in 1974.

But on Thursday, Diane will be among a number of women to finally receive her cap, when Scotland face Austria at Hampden in the women’s world cup play-offs.

Diane, now 66 and living in Ballumbie, said she’s “chuffed to bits” to be able to accept the accolade at long last.

‘A long time coming’ says Dundee footballer Diane Robertson

She said: “I’ve waited 50 years for this cap – it has been a long time coming.

“I’m ecstatic to be getting it – it’s just that little bit of recognition for how hard it was for ladies back in the 70s.

“I’m going to pass it on to my grandson, I told him he’ll have plenty himself but he wants to see my cap and I’ll be proud to show him it.”

Diane has cherished her football memories.

Women’s football was not recognised by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) until 1974.

The game against England in 1972 is the first officially recognised female international game in Scotland.

Diane, previously McLaren, began playing football for the Dundee Strikers aged 13.

She described the difficulties she faced playing the sport as a female.

Diane (third back left) with the Dundee Strikers 1969-70 team.

“When you consider what it’s like now – I’m very jealous,” Diane said.

“Years ago it was impossible for girls to make a career out of it.

“In our day we had to struggle to even get a pitch to play, it has come a long way.”

In the 90s, it was agreed women who did not receive caps when playing would be awarded them retrospectively.

Teenage Diane fought through her struggles due to her love of the game.

Earlier this year The Courier reported on a Glenrothes women who had been tracked down by former Scotland women’s manager Elsie Cook so that she could finally receive her Scotland cap.

Diane said: “I think eventually they’re going to catch up with a lot of ladies, unfortunately there are one or two who have now passed away.”

Diane says she now lives her football career through her grandson and son, Scott, twice capped for Scotland and a midfielder for several clubs including the Dark Blues, rivals Dundee United, Hibs and Raith Rovers.

Scott Robertson playing for Raith Rovers in 2017.

She added: “I’ve got a granddaughter who is three and I’m encouraging her to play.

“I wouldn’t have done that years ago but there’s so much potential now.”

‘Pioneers of the game’

Elise has been working with the Scottish Government to ensure all the women who represented Scotland are recognised for their efforts.

She said: “It has been long coming – 50 years coming – and they’re now acknowledging the girls.

“It’s just amazing, and they’ll all be able to be together again.

“I made it my mission in life to prove to men that women could be as good as men and to promote the game, especially for young girls.

“It’s good of the SFA to do this but it has to be done, these girls are the pioneers of game.

“The girls deserve everything they get.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in 'horrendous' vandalism at Dundee school
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038705, News, Jake Keith story, Dundee Museum of Transport is appealing for financial help to restore Dundee's last-ever horse-drawn tram. The vehicle, which is more than a 100 years old, requires a major facelift after significant ageing. Picture shows; Development Officer with Dundee Museum of Transport, Irene Hallyburton in the tram. Wednesday 5th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Museum of Transport fundraising bid to repair tram built in the 19th Century
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
Ross Lemon, owner of The Gaming Van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
From Fortnite to FIFA: Scotland's first gaming van created by Broughty Ferry dad
Picture shows; Rebecca Ewen, 14, Elidh Mcilravey, 14, Lola Lucas, 13, Neave Donaldson, 14 and Kiarra Fenemore, 14. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Can football help improve learning? Grove Academy is finding out
North East Campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police following 'positive line of inquiry' as boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school
Colin Thackery on stage at Britain's Got Talent in 2019. Image: Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock.
Britain's Got Talent winner and war veteran Colin Thackery to appear at Dundee remembrance…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee's problem is it isn't 'Dundee' enough
4
Ronald McLennan.
Forfar shotgun threat employee-from-hell jailed for 40 months
Jim Gibbon took pride in Camperdown golf course.
Jim Gibbon kept Dundee's Camperdown golf course in top condition

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Woman hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
4
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe by Olivia Hercules for menu mag Picture shows; Mushroom broth. Maldon Salt. Supplied by Maldon Salt Date; Unknown
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'
chocolate and love
Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'…
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
To go with story by Rachel Amery. Scottish Land Commission report into land and property tax reform Picture shows; Aerial landscape. Highlands. Supplied by Scottish Land Commission Date; Unknown
Dundee SNP activists push for radical land ownership cap

Editor's Picks