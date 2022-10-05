Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50 years after historic match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A women’s football pioneer from Dundee will finally get a cap 50 years after playing in Scotland’s first official international female game.

Diane Robertson, mother of Dundee FC coach Scott Robertson, played for Scotland in 1972 when they went head-to-head with England at the Ravenscraig Stadium in Greenock.

The match went down in history as the first ever ladies international game in both Scotland and England.

Diane, who was 17 at the time, never received a cap as women’s football was not officially recognised at the time.

But on Thursday, Diane will be among a number of women to finally receive her cap, when Scotland face Austria at Hampden in the women’s world cup play-offs.

Diane, now 66 and living in Ballumbie, said she’s “chuffed to bits” to be able to accept the accolade at long last.

‘A long time coming’ says Dundee footballer Diane Robertson

She said: “I’ve waited 50 years for this cap – it has been a long time coming.

“I’m ecstatic to be getting it – it’s just that little bit of recognition for how hard it was for ladies back in the 70s.

“I’m going to pass it on to my grandson, I told him he’ll have plenty himself but he wants to see my cap and I’ll be proud to show him it.”

Women’s football was not recognised by the Scottish Football Association (SFA) until 1974.

The game against England in 1972 is the first officially recognised female international game in Scotland.

Diane, previously McLaren, began playing football for the Dundee Strikers aged 13.

She described the difficulties she faced playing the sport as a female.

“When you consider what it’s like now – I’m very jealous,” Diane said.

“Years ago it was impossible for girls to make a career out of it.

“In our day we had to struggle to even get a pitch to play, it has come a long way.”

In the 90s, it was agreed women who did not receive caps when playing would be awarded them retrospectively.

Earlier this year The Courier reported on a Glenrothes women who had been tracked down by former Scotland women’s manager Elsie Cook so that she could finally receive her Scotland cap.

Diane said: “I think eventually they’re going to catch up with a lot of ladies, unfortunately there are one or two who have now passed away.”

Diane says she now lives her football career through her grandson and son, Scott, twice capped for Scotland and a midfielder for several clubs including the Dark Blues, rivals Dundee United, Hibs and Raith Rovers.

She added: “I’ve got a granddaughter who is three and I’m encouraging her to play.

“I wouldn’t have done that years ago but there’s so much potential now.”

‘Pioneers of the game’

Elise has been working with the Scottish Government to ensure all the women who represented Scotland are recognised for their efforts.

She said: “It has been long coming – 50 years coming – and they’re now acknowledging the girls.

“It’s just amazing, and they’ll all be able to be together again.

“I made it my mission in life to prove to men that women could be as good as men and to promote the game, especially for young girls.

“It’s good of the SFA to do this but it has to be done, these girls are the pioneers of game.

“The girls deserve everything they get.”