The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022

Angus' food and drink scene boasts a bounty that is packed with diversity.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 30 2022, 5.00pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
Jamie and his team prepares all the bread, bakes and ingredients every day. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

From the producers who make some of the finest products in Scotland to the restaurants and cafes serving up quality hospitality, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

In 2022 we’ve a number of eateries opening in the area, with Arbroath being especially popular for new businesses.

Here are our top five new eateries that have opened up in the Angus and surrounding area.

Angus Grill and Larder – Brechin

Opening in January the Angus Grill and Larder has fast become one of the A96’s top places to stop and grab a bite to eat.

Serving up a range of sandwiches, hot dogs, sides and even some desserts, there’s plenty to get stuck into at this venue located just outside Brechin.

Opened by the team at micro-investments and consultancy firm CAM Ventures, Angus Grill and Larder is based in the former Bonnybreich Coffee Bothy.

It is a big advocate for supporting local food and drink producers and even boasts numerous shelves which are stacked with products that you can purchase and take away.

Address: Balnabriech, Brechin, A96 DD9 6RN

Angus grill and larder
A selection of the Angus Grill + Larder’s offering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

No.29 Bar and Kitchen – Carnoustie

Offering Carnoustie’s first fine dining experience is No.29 Bar and Kitchen located inside the Kinloch Arms Hotel.

With two artificially lit life-sized trees and a secret dining space hidden behind a sliding wall, this restaurant is full of surprises.

Available for dining in, as well as hiring out for parties and events, this venue is beautifully designed and will make for a different and unique experience in the Carnoustie area.

Address: 27-29 High Street, Carnoustie DD7 6AN

From left: Robert Alcock, Iain Buchan (chef) and Tracy Martin looking forward to success with the new restaurant.

Rae’s – Montrose

If you’ve been to Montrose recently you’ll have noticed Rae’s on the High Street.

Opened in March earlier this year, owners Helen and Wouter Margaroli wanted to bring something different to the Angus town, putting local produce at the heart of its menus.

Seasonality plays a big part at this 40-seater venue, too, which is open for both lunch and dinner.

There’s vegan and gluten-free options for those with dietary requirements.

Address: 79 High Street, Montrose DD10 8QY

Helen and Wouter Margaroli outside Rae’s in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Serendipity Café – Arbroath

Entrepreneur Cassie Robertson is the woman behind Serendipity Café in Arbroath.

Cassie, who has spent the past 17 years as a school teaching assistant swapped the classroom for a dining room, and has even recruited the help of her daughter, Melissa Robertson, and son-in-law, Connor Grewar.

Together the trio have created a warm, homely café which serves us a range of tasty dishes that are sure to whet anyone’s appetite.

Address: Berryfauld Entrance, James Chalmers Road, Arbroath DD11 3RQ

serendipity cafe
Owner Cassie Robertson (left) with son-in-law Connor Grewar and daughter Melissa Robertson.

Newport Bakery and Deli – Arbroath

Jamie Scott is at it again, and this time he’s opened his latest Newport Bakery and Deli in Arbroath.

Describing the move as “his homecoming” the Arbroath-born chef welcomed his first customers through the doors in early December. While he does have plans to close the shop for a bit in the first quarter of the year to redecorate, Jamie says the shop has been well received by the local community thus far.

Expect to find lots of sandwiches, subs, baked good and patisserie here.

Address: 19 Guthrie Port, Arbroath DD11 1RW

Jamie Scott outside The Newport Bakery in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

