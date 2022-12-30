Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to ‘next evolution as a businessman’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to ‘next evolution as a businessman’

By Maria Gran
December 30 2022, 5.00pm
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid

After a year filled with ups and downs, Angus-born chef Jamie Scott has his sights set on his next great venture in St Andrews.

The 2014 MasterChef: The Professionals winner describes his year as both brilliant and being on survival mode.

While the Newport Bakery doubled its footprint by opening in St Andrews in May and expanding to Arbroath in December, energy bills across Jamie’s businesses went up by 70%.

Despite the setbacks, the chef remains positive about the past year and what is yet to come.

Jamie Scott.
It’s been a busy year of new openings for Jamie Scott. Image: Paul Reid

“Every part of the business has worked, the restaurant’s been busy and our Shipwreck Seafood restaurant was phenomenal throughout this summer,” says Jamie.

“Opening the St Andrews bakery was a massive highlight, we’ve always wanted to do that.

“We now do events and catering for Musselburgh Racecourse and we’ve got our food trucks at Perth Racecourse as well. There’s going to be more coming from that next year, which is really exciting.

“All the businesses are doing well and we’re happily chugging along at a good pace.”

Full focus on new venues

With two new openings, Jamie has made sure to take time to focus on building up his new venues.

His normal timetable is a family day on Sunday, a day with bakery management on Mondays, Tuesdays in Arbroath, then splitting the next two days between Arbroath and St Andrews before spending Fridays and every other Saturday in the restaurant.

2022 has been full of treats for Jamie Scott and his customers. Image: Alan Richardson

In December however, he’s spent weeks at Guthrie Port, Arbroath, getting the Newport Bakery going.

He says: “I always find when I open a new unit, I get really involved in the opening process. It gives you a clear head and focus.

“It’s really healthy for my mind and my mental ability when I’m doing these things.

“It allows me to go in there full pelt and get it how I want it, and establish the standards we want to set.”

Battling increased energy costs

Having something positive to focus on in a difficult year has also been a benefit to the chef.

Trying to balance the increased costs with an affordable price point has been a challenge.

Energy bills for Jamie’s bakeries and restaurants have shot up this year. Image: Paul Reid

“There’s been a lot of arguments and a lot of tears,” Jamie says.

“Our standing charge was 40 pence before, now it’s £4.45. The energy company can’t tell us why it’s jumping up, but that’s the thing we want to know.

“I don’t understand what we’re meant to do with that as a business.

“We want to take care of our team, but how are we meant to do that if we can’t take any of the money we’re making and give it to them if it’s all going into electricity we can’t afford to pay?”

‘My next evolution as a businessman’

Going into 2023, Jamie has a new project to focus on. He plans to take on Scotland’s supermarkets with a continental-style food hall in St Andrews.

Storr will be a fresh food market, boasting a fish counter, meat counter, charcuterie, cheese, wine, fresh vegetables and a bakery all in one place.

The first stage is due to open in April in St Andrews West, across from the Old Course. The rest of Storr should follow eight months later.

Jamie is looking ahead to opening Storr in April.
Jamie is looking ahead to opening Storr in April. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“This is my next evolution as a businessman and as a hospitality professional,” says the chef.

“I’m very lucky to have a mindset where I love all aspects of hospitality, whether I’m serving a £2 croissant or a £100 tasting menu.

“We’ve got a wide range of what we do, but the same hard work goes in to everything. It’s all made by our talented team.”

Strong team of staff behind Jamie Scott

This year, Jamie’s team across all businesses has grown from 70 to nearly 100 staff.

However, he is still looking to keep developing and building his teams. With Storr opening, he hopes to provide different career progression paths for his staff.

He says: “I’ve got a strong team in the restaurant, the bakeries and a strong management backbone throughout the business.

Co-owners Colin Petrie and Jamie Scott inside Wrecking Ball Doughnuts on Exchange Street, Dundee.
Co-owners Colin Petrie and Jamie Scott inside Wrecking Ball Doughnuts on Exchange Street, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But people don’t always see that, they just see Jamie Scott’s opening something else. Not that we’re hiring new managers, bakers or chefs.

“I have people I’ve worked with for over 10 years now and you need those individuals within your group to help you pursue different goals.

“It’s a very driven industry, but when you get to a certain point it’s very rewarding and there is a lot you can do.”

