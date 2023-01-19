Arbroath born chef Dean Banks’ Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food & Travel Magazine Reader Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath born chef Dean Banks is celebrating after his Edinburgh restaurant was recognised at the Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards earlier this week.

The MasterChef 2018 finalist took home the win on Monday night for Restaurant of the Year – Outside London for his venue Dean Banks at the Pompadour.

The Scots chef scooped the major UK title at the ceremony in London for his second fine dining restaurant – in the Waldorf Astoria Caledonian – and was delighted to see his team be recognised.

The awards are voted for by readers and Crieff establishment The Glenturret Lalique was also in the running for the accolade.

Making his mark

Dean first started his restaurant empire in St Andrews, launching his successful fine dining venue Haar which has now relocated to Golf Place.

As well as Haar and the Pompadour, the Dean Banks Group operates other venues including Dulse in Edinburgh, with a Glasgow Dulse in the works, his new pub, The Forager, in Dollar and he also owns Mond Vodka, Lunun Gin and home delivery kit services Haar At Home, Waagyu Burger and Shaaken cocktails.

Guests dining at Dean Banks at the Pompadour will experience a six-course tasting menu with snacks and petit fours for £110 per person. A wine pairing can be added for £80 per person and guests can also add supplementary courses if desired.

There’s a full vegan and pescatarian menu option also available to ensure everyone can experience the offering.

Boost for the team

Dean believes winning accolades like this provides an essential boost to his team.

He said: “This truly is an incredible honour, all the more because it’s voted for by the people who matter most, the customers.

“This award is not for me, it’s for our amazing team who work so hard to deliver unforgettable experiences and food for everyone who comes to any of our restaurants.

“Like Haar St Andrews, The Pompadour celebrates the very best of fine dining in a tasting menu format and we are lucky to present our food in the most beautiful room, looking out on the Castle.

“Thank you to all of our team. You deserve this award and my endless admiration and gratitude for the dedication you show every single day in these difficult times, presenting my food and concepts so perfectly.”

The esteemed chef recently spoke out about the cost-of-living crisis and crippling utility bills impacting the hospitality sector.

In November alone he paid £8,000 on utility bills, explaining that some of his food and energy costs have gone up by 400%.

“It really makes all the hard work and stress worthwhile,” he added.

“I would also like to dedicate this award to Pat Greenhough, my second mum who passed away last week. She would have been immensely proud to have seen me on the stage receiving such a prestigious award. Thank you mum.”