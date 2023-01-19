Arbroath born chef Dean Banks’ Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food & Travel Magazine Reader Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Arbroath born chef Dean Banks’ Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food & Travel Magazine Reader Awards

Arbroath born chef Dean Banks is celebrating after his Edinburgh restaurant was recognised at the Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards earlier this week.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 19 2023, 10.00am Updated: January 19 2023, 3.54pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Dean Banks outside his restaurant Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh.
Dean Banks outside his restaurant Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh. Image: Dean Banks

Arbroath born chef Dean Banks is celebrating after his Edinburgh restaurant was recognised at the Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards earlier this week.

The MasterChef 2018 finalist took home the win on Monday night for Restaurant of the Year – Outside London for his venue Dean Banks at the Pompadour.

The Scots chef scooped the major UK title at the ceremony in London for his second fine dining restaurant – in the Waldorf Astoria Caledonian – and was delighted to see his team be recognised.

The awards are voted for by readers and Crieff establishment The Glenturret Lalique was also in the running for the accolade.

Dean showing his award at the ceremony.
Dean showing off his award at the ceremony. Image: Dean Banks

Making his mark

Dean first started his restaurant empire in St Andrews, launching his successful fine dining venue Haar which has now relocated to Golf Place.

As well as Haar and the Pompadour, the Dean Banks Group operates other venues including Dulse in Edinburgh, with a Glasgow Dulse in the works, his new pub, The Forager, in Dollar and he also owns Mond Vodka, Lunun Gin and home delivery kit services Haar At Home, Waagyu Burger and Shaaken cocktails.

Dean Banks in Haar in St Andrews.
Dean Banks in Haar in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Guests dining at Dean Banks at the Pompadour will experience a six-course tasting menu with snacks and petit fours for £110 per person. A wine pairing can be added for £80 per person and guests can also add supplementary courses if desired.

There’s a full vegan and pescatarian menu option also available to ensure everyone can experience the offering.

Boost for the team

Dean believes winning accolades like this provides an essential boost to his team.

He said: “This truly is an incredible honour, all the more because it’s voted for by the people who matter most, the customers.

“This award is not for me, it’s for our amazing team who work so hard to deliver unforgettable experiences and food for everyone who comes to any of our restaurants.

“Like Haar St Andrews, The Pompadour celebrates the very best of fine dining in a tasting menu format and we are lucky to present our food in the most beautiful room, looking out on the Castle.

Dan Ashmore, Dean Banks Group executive chef and Dean Banks at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews cooking at The Courier's The Menu Food and Drink Awards in 2022.
Dan Ashmore, Dean Banks Group executive chef and Dean Banks at The Old Course Hotel, St Andrews cooking at The Courier’s The Menu Food and Drink Awards in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Thank you to all of our team. You deserve this award and my endless admiration and gratitude for the dedication you show every single day in these difficult times, presenting my food and concepts so perfectly.”

The esteemed chef recently spoke out about the cost-of-living crisis and crippling utility bills impacting the hospitality sector.

In November alone he paid £8,000 on utility bills, explaining that some of his food and energy costs have gone up by 400%.

“It really makes all the hard work and stress worthwhile,” he added.

“I would also like to dedicate this award to Pat Greenhough, my second mum who passed away last week. She would have been immensely proud to have seen me on the stage receiving such a prestigious award. Thank you mum.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

A range of dishes are on offer at Udon Thai Street Food in Leven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle
Fi Buchanan's roast sweet potatoes are a perfect treat. Image: Alan Donaldson
Midweek meal: Go veg with Fi Buchanan’s roast sweet potatoes and cauliflower tabbouleh
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee's first dedicated craft beer shop
A photo of haggis, neeps and tatties on a plate
Burns Night plans? Post a haggis to your loved ones!
Sarah Rankin's haggis Scotch egg.
Sarah Rankin's Scottish Larder: Putting fizz into new year of food surprises plus Scotch…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable
Peter Wood, owner of St Andrews Wine Company in his Bell Street store.
Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government's bottle return scheme 'ignorance'
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, January 7 Picture shows; Beef stir fry noodles. Kikkoman. Supplied by Kikkoman Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Try this super stir fry and 'let’s hear it for the…
Tabla owner Praveen Kumar. Image: Fraser Band
Perth restaurant Tabla and Crieff's Glenturret Distillery to serve up best of Scotland and…

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented