Fife dental practice reopens after 14 months following £200k investment

By Glen Barclay
January 19 2023, 11.15am Updated: January 19 2023, 11.16am
A dentist in blue scrubs standing outside a dental practice
Chris Barrowman, founder of Infinityblu. Image: Heartland Media

A Fife dentists which closed 14 months ago has reopened after a £200,000 investment.

The acquisition of the Auchtermuchty practice by Infinityblu Dental Care means the town’s residents will no longer have to travel for dental work.

The takeover of the Back Dykes practice marks the company’s first venture into Fife. It is the Pitlochry firm’s 10th location.

Infinityblu will offer both NHS and private dentistry, which will be welcomed amid the current cost of living crisis.

Community dental practice

The previous owners were forced to close the practice after failing to secure a dentist during the pandemic, forcing the town’s residents to seek treatment elsewhere.

This need to travel has meant many in the Fife town have gone without dental care since before the pandemic.

Re-stocking and servicing of equipment has been undertaken.

With the initial focus directed towards those who have been waiting months for care.

Chris Barrowman, founder of the Infinityblu group, is confident his new venture can welcome back many within the community.

Infinityblu founder Chris Barrowman hopes to welcome back previous clients to new practice. Image: Heartland Media & PR

“Some of the previous Auchtermuchty patients may have found care elsewhere, but we welcome everyone back to the practice,” he said.

“It is wonderful to get going and get the doors finally open.

“The priority is to see people that are having problems and we’ve already contacted many patients we’re aware have outstanding dental care.”

The practice will be welcoming an additional dentist in the coming months, adding to the 150 employees currently employed by Infinityblu.

High standards of care

Founded in 2007, Infinityblu now has practices in Dunkeld, Crieff, Alyth, Auchterarder, Killin, Callander, Duns and Peebles.

With a strong reputation, former Young Dentist of the Year Chris is keen to continue the companies good work.

“We’ve invested in team training and development to ensure that the practice is at the level patients would expect from an Infinityblu practice.

“It will be a busy start but we’ve a fantastic team and everyone in the area has been so supportive.”

The new practice will offer services such as implants, orthodontics and oral surgery, which are available in-house for the first time.

The new practice in Auchtermuchty comes just six months after Infinityblu opened its last premises in Killin.

