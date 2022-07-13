Dental firm Infinityblu plans new practices in Fife and Perthshire as part of £2m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dental firm Infinityblu plans new practices in Fife and Perthshire as part of £2m investment

By Maria Gran
July 13 2022, 5.58am Updated: July 13 2022, 6.13am
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu

Pitlochry dental firm Infinityblu will open new practices in Fife and Perthshire as part of a £2 million investment.

Infinityblu Dental Care and Implant Clinic is expanding its presence with a new £300,000 Killin practice opening in August.

It will also expand into Fife after acquiring an Auchtermuchty practice for £200,000.

The expansions are part of a £2m investment financed internally by the independent firm.

New hub for Infinityblu

As well as the new practices, Infinityblu will also open a new telephony hub and offices in its hometown of Pitlochry.

A former hairdressing salon on Atholl Road has been transformed into a central home for the growing dentists firm.

It will offer a central point for phone and online bookings and inquiries, while providing a space for meetings and in-house training.

New technology and scanners are also part of the latest round of investment in the firm.

Infinityblu founder Chris Barrowman looks forward to further expansions.

The independent dentists now has over 50,000 patients on its lists.

From opening its first practice in Pitlochry in 2007, it now employs 25 dentists, 5 hygienists and over 100 staff.

Infinityblu is currently recruiting dentists for both new and existing practices.

Further expansion into the Borders

The firm also recently bought Kingsmeadows Dental Practice in Peebles for £450,000 and will take over its list of patients.

This is its second Borders clinic after expanding to Duns last year.

Founder Chris Barrowman says he is very excited about the Peebles takeover.

“We want to bring the same patient care, brand awareness, culture and vision which was successful in Perthshire and has been carried over into our other practices.

“Our model is unique in Scotland. We have no intention of taking over practices and continuing the same service that has been previously offered with the aim to flip them in five years for profit.

“Our vision is simple: the Infinityblu model is to re-invest in each acquisition.

“We are one of the few Scottish dental groups that have not gone down the private equity route, so unlike most, this keeps us independently owned and controlled, with no pressure or focus on future sale value or time to sell.”

Current Infinityblu locations are Pitlochry, Dunkeld, Crieff, Alyth, Callander, Duns, Auchterarder and Peebles, with Killin and Auchtermuchty opening in August.

