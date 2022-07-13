Dental firm Infinityblu plans new practices in Fife and Perthshire as part of £2m investment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pitlochry dental firm Infinityblu will open new practices in Fife and Perthshire as part of a £2 million investment.

Infinityblu Dental Care and Implant Clinic is expanding its presence with a new £300,000 Killin practice opening in August.

It will also expand into Fife after acquiring an Auchtermuchty practice for £200,000.

The expansions are part of a £2m investment financed internally by the independent firm.

New hub for Infinityblu

As well as the new practices, Infinityblu will also open a new telephony hub and offices in its hometown of Pitlochry.

A former hairdressing salon on Atholl Road has been transformed into a central home for the growing dentists firm.

It will offer a central point for phone and online bookings and inquiries, while providing a space for meetings and in-house training.

New technology and scanners are also part of the latest round of investment in the firm.

The independent dentists now has over 50,000 patients on its lists.

From opening its first practice in Pitlochry in 2007, it now employs 25 dentists, 5 hygienists and over 100 staff.

Infinityblu is currently recruiting dentists for both new and existing practices.

Further expansion into the Borders

The firm also recently bought Kingsmeadows Dental Practice in Peebles for £450,000 and will take over its list of patients.

This is its second Borders clinic after expanding to Duns last year.

Founder Chris Barrowman says he is very excited about the Peebles takeover.

“We want to bring the same patient care, brand awareness, culture and vision which was successful in Perthshire and has been carried over into our other practices.

“Our model is unique in Scotland. We have no intention of taking over practices and continuing the same service that has been previously offered with the aim to flip them in five years for profit.

“Our vision is simple: the Infinityblu model is to re-invest in each acquisition.

“We are one of the few Scottish dental groups that have not gone down the private equity route, so unlike most, this keeps us independently owned and controlled, with no pressure or focus on future sale value or time to sell.”

Current Infinityblu locations are Pitlochry, Dunkeld, Crieff, Alyth, Callander, Duns, Auchterarder and Peebles, with Killin and Auchtermuchty opening in August.