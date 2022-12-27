After ‘rollercoaster’ year chef Dean Banks teases new openings for 2023 – with Dundee potentially on the cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

After ‘rollercoaster’ year chef Dean Banks teases new openings for 2023 – with Dundee potentially on the cards

By Maria Gran
December 27 2022, 5.00pm Updated: December 29 2022, 2.01pm
Dean Banks looks back on his rollercoaster of a year, and looks ahead to what's yet to come. Image: Paul Smith
Dean Banks looks back on his rollercoaster of a year, and looks ahead to what's yet to come. Image: Paul Smith

Two new venues, three AA rosettes, 70 new staff and changing the industry’s view of mental health issues. “This year’s been a rollercoaster of fun,” says Arbroath-born chef Dean Banks.

The 2018 MasterChef finalist has been cooking up a storm this year, growing his empire even further.

He reopened the popular Haar in St Andrews ahead of Christmas last year, adding six rooms to the Golf Place venue this year.

This month, Dean opened “the perfect pub” The Forager in Dollar with plans to serve his take on pub food.

And he’s been picking up awards along the way. Five stars for his accommodation, three AA rosettes for both Haar and The Pompadour in Edinburgh, and a Michelin guide mention.

Inside Dean Banks’s Haar Restaurant in St Andrews. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He says: “That was a very special moment, to have both restaurants be awarded that the same year.

“It cements that we’re doing something amazing within the group, and we’re focusing on everything we’re doing.”

Energy crisis hitting business hard

As the chef’s number of venues has increased over the year, his number of staff has more than tripled.

But on the flipside, his utility bills have also increased. While in January his monthly gas and electricity bill was £1,500 – November cost him £8,000.

“We’ve put the prices up to make sure we don’t go out of business, but it’s difficult with the cost of living crisis, because it’s getting more expensive for people to come, so we’re getting quieter.

“Our higher spend restaurants have seen footfall go down compared to December last year.

Dean putting the finishing touches on a snack platter of oyster, sea buckthorn and rhubarb. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Also, since this time last year, we have doubled in food cost and energy costs have gone up 400%.

“But we can’t do that to our menu. Our menu that was £75 last year, can’t be £150.”

Furthermore, the train strikes throw further spanners in the works, as people can’t travel to their restaurant bookings.

Dean admits some of businesses – which include Edinburgh restaurant Dulse, Haar at Home, Waagyu Burger, Mond Vodka and Lunun Gin – don’t make profits.

Currently making just enough to keep the business running and staff paid, the chef predicts the tide will turn by next summer.

Changing mental health in hospitality

While traveling and dining out has become pricier, food boxes Haar at Home and Waagyu Burger continue to be popular.

The past six weeks, online sales have gone up by over 50% and Dean suspects its because of train disruptions.

The contents of one of Dean’s Haar at Home meal boxes. Image: Haar at Home

Though despite the setbacks, he is on a trajectory for growth and trying to live by the words “fortune favours the bold”.

He says: “I like taking high, but calculated, risks. In the sense that I can take over a site, get staff employed and see the business running.

“None of my businesses are short term, if I set up it’s for the long term. If we can get something now, I’ll invest my money so that hopefully when we come out of this, we’re a strong company.”

With his current businesses, the chef believes he’s found his niche both with the staff and his offerings.

Executive Dan Ashmore and Dean serving up delicious seafood. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dedicated to delivering the best possible food and service, he’s also made an effort to change the whole industry for the better.

“I’ve seen a big change this year in mental health in the hospitality industry,” Dean says.

“There’s more conversations and hopefully next year we can work on changing the vision people have that hospitality is a bad and stressful place to work.

“We don’t want anyone struggling with mental health issues, and if they do we’re always happy to listen if someone needs help.

“Hopefully we can make this an amazing environment for our great staff.”

Dean Banks looks to next year

On the horizon for 2023, the chef has a Glasgow opening planned. He’ll take Dulse, serving Scottish seafood, to the city in spring.

Dean also teases a return to Tayside, as he’s long wanted a site in Dundee.

“We’ve been looking for a Dundee site for a long time, it’s always in my mind and we are in conversations with someone,” he reveals.

“We’ve got a concept for the folk of Dundee, hopefully by next year we’ll be there.”

The Forager in Dollar has become a real community pub says Dean. Image: The Forager

Following the early success of The Forager, he would also like to take the concept to other places around Scotland.

It has grown to be a real community pub that also attracts visitors from further afield.

But while his plans sound carefully laid out, the chef admits he takes each day as it comes.

He says: “People say you must have a fantastic business plan or forecasts, I don’t have any of them.

“I keep myself on my toes, but it means that I don’t feel like I’ve not succeeded if we missed a target.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
To go with story by Mariam Okhai. FIKA Dundee reopening Picture shows; Albany Keith. Dundee. Mariam Okhai/DCT Media Date; 22/08/2022
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA
Julia's scallops starter at Deans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022
Newport Bakery Arbroath/Angus new openings
The top 5 food and drink venues that opened in Angus in 2022
Jamie Scott behind the counter of his newest venture, the Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Angus chef Jamie Scott puts difficult 2022 behind him as focus turns to 'next…
Lass O'Gowrie owners Bob and Ali Abercrombie inside their Errol cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The restaurants and cafes that opened in Perthshire in 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
From left to right, owners of Dook Robbie Larg, Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg.
The 10 top food and drink openings in Fife in 2022
Andrew McDonald inside Andreou's in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The 11 restaurants and cafes that opened in Dundee in 2022
A photo of Indian dishes at Tayview Hotel in Dundee
A true taste of India and more: discover Tayview Hotel in Dundee

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented