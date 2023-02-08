Valentine’s Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Valentine’s Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia

By Glen Barclay
February 8 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 8 2023, 7.00am
Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald
Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald

After launching her own range of luxury chocolates, Chocolatia’s Chloe Oswald is readying herself for her next big challenge – the Valentine’s Day rush.

As a former pastry chef and chocolatier at Gleneagles Hotel, Chloe is no stranger to high pressure environments. So the countless orders for her Valentine’s Day boxes won’t make her melt.

Having recently moved to Forfar, Chloe is currently operating from her own kitchen. But is on the look out for larger premises to help with the increase in demand.

She said: “For a production week like this in the run up to Valentine’s Day I break the process up into stages. It takes me just over four days from start to finish.

Chloe Oswald from Chocolatia showing off some of her chocolate bars. Image: Chocolatia

This sees Chloe spread out the chocolate preparation, the making of fillings then the decoration and packaging.

“On the third day I cap the chocolates. Then I remove them all from the chocolate moulds and get them packed up in boxes. This is for sure the most satisfying part of the process.

“My orders have been pretty steady and I have a market in Edinburgh this weekend so it’ll be good to see what it’s like face-to-face. Some people pre-order but I’m expecting a big rush of people last minute.

“My chocolates have a short shelf life because I use fresh ingredients so I have six weeks to prepare but I aim to make them as close to Valentine’s Day as I can.”

Masculine touch

While traditionally it is typical for women to receive chocolates on Valentine’s Day, Chloe is hoping to hit a wider demographic.

The introduction of her new range of whisky paired bonbons are designed as a more masculine Valentine’s Day option.

These boxes come with four unique, new flavours – toasted malt, honey whisky and almond, toasted oat and the Caraibe 66 dark chocolate ganache.

New from Chocolatia, their whisky pairing collection. Image: Chloe Oswald

Alongside the whisky pairing bonbons Chocolatia are also offering a whole range of Valentine’s treats.

Heart shaped chocolate lollies and the 12 pack Valentine’s collection boxes which are making up the bulk of pre-order sales.

“The new collection has six different flavours in the box and all the lollies are hand painted.

“I’m also offering pink and red love bombs – which have marshmallows, confetti and salted caramel inside,” says Chloe.

The 12pc Valentine’s Collection box is an instant hit with customers. Image: Chloe Oswald

Wholesale progression

At the moment Chloe is working by herself, covering making, packing and social media but is looking to expand soon.

In the week leading up to Valentine’s Day she is producing upwards of 2,500 chocolates. Leaving minimal space in her current premises for storage.

“I want to move into a bigger kitchen so I have a little bit more space then take on someone to help with the production,” she explains.

Not content with individual orders Chocolatia is also prominent within the wider culinary biosphere.

To go with story by Glen Barclay. How chocolatier Chloe Oswald is coping with the Valentine’s Day chocolate rush Picture shows; Chocolatia Valentine’s Day chocolate. Forfar. Supplied by Chloe Oswald Date; Unknown

“I make petit fours for a couple Michelin star restaurants and some fine dining establishments.

“There are also hotels all over Scotland that are taking in my products, as well as shops and farmers markets too.”

Learn the craft from Chocolatia

Running an independent business would be enough for most but Chloe’s passion for chocolate stretches further than being just a job.

She also runs chocolate making classes in Perth at Quince & Cook. They are £65pp and clients leave with chocolates and a whole set of skills at the end of the night.

It’s a hungry job being a chocolate maker. Image: Chocolatia

Guests can learn how to paint chocolate moulds, temper chocolate and how to fill their hand painted bars with delicious fillings.

“They are very popular at this time of year. There is a Valentine’s Day class, then it runs into Mothers Day and Easter.

“The classes are open for anyone and you don’t need any experience, you could be a home baker or a chocolate enthusiast. Anyone can walk away from these having learned something new.”

With the cost of living crisis impacting everyone Chloe is thankful to her consistent customer base.

“I’m lucky to have loyal and passionate regulars who appreciate the chocolates that I make and understand they are a luxury that is worth enjoying.

“They prefer to buy less and enjoy something quality, than spend a lot of money on other cheap chocolate products.

“Sales are good, a little bit higher than last year which is down to the organic growth but not as high as they would be in a more stable financial climate.”

