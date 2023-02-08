Dan Phillips: Callum Davidson lifts lid on private pep talk that sparked St Johnstone midfielder’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Phillips: Callum Davidson lifts lid on private pep talk that sparked St Johnstone midfielder’s season

By Fraser Mackie
February 8 2023, 7.00am
Dan Phillips has hit his stride with St Johnstone. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dan Phillips has hit his stride with St Johnstone. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips is belatedly developing into one of the finds of the season.

Callum Davidson credits a patient approach and private pep talk with providing the spark for the ex-Watford prospect’s Perth career.

Many supporters were mystified as to why Phillips didn’t feature heavily before the World Cup break when returning fit from some early season setbacks.

The player was keen for answers, too, and received them in a one-to-one talk with the manager.

The 22-year-old was left in no doubt that more work and conditioning was required to prime him for a place in the side for the season’s second phase.

St Johnstone’s Dan Phillips tussles with Celtic’s Matt O’Riley at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

That chat changed the direction of the former Chelsea kid’s first year in Scotland.

And on recent evidence, the form of Phillips will be central to Saints’ hopes of mounting a late top six run.

Davidson explained: “We had a good conversation with Dan, a little challenge to each other. He was wanting to play; I was wanting more from him to play.

“Dan probably just wants to play every game but I think, sometimes, you have to build that robustness in your body to allow you to do it.

“He’s lost weight, he’s worked extremely hard. Dan probably had to have a look at himself and thought: ‘Right, I need to do this’. All credit to him for doing it.

“He’s then stepped up and said: Come on then, play me. And right now, I can say to him: You’ve picked yourself. He’s responded in a fantastic manner.”

Phillips was handed a searching test on debut at Ibrox in August when replacing Cammy MacPherson after only five minutes.

Davidson’s ideal design was to twin the talents of MacPherson and Phillips in the middle of the park.

Cammy MacPherson (centre) in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

However, injuries to both kiboshed those plans until the turn of the year. The partnership has come good, with the promise of better to come with eight league games to play before the split.

Davidson said: “I think we’re getting the benefit of being patient with him. Performances in the last few games have been of the highest level.

“He and Cammy complement each other really well in the middle of the park.

“It’s just not up to one person to get on the ball, both can do it. Both have great energy.

“The biggest thing for me is I need to keep them both fit. I believe if they’re fit, we’ll have a really good foundation to play football from.

“Without a doubt, there’s more to come from Dan. He’s always had trouble with his thighs.

“Once he gets that out the way, I think you’ll be able to see him cover ground really well and get about the pitch even better than he does now.

“I see a lot of potential in him, he’s got it. But it comes down to making sure attitude and professionalism is spot on.”

