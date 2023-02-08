Dundee striker Zach Robinson declared ‘good to go’ against Raith Rovers as boss Gary Bowyer insists ‘no easing off’ with final at stake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zach Robinson has been declared “good to go” by Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of Wednesday’s Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Dark Blues host Raith Rovers with the winner rewarded with a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy showpiece on March 26.

The Stark’s Park club are struggling for bodies with injuries and players cup-tied.

But the hosts are set to welcome back one of their main goal threats in Robinson. That’s after three months away through injury and a temporary recall to parent club AFC Wimbledon.

Ryan Clampin

However, there will be a few absentees for Bowyer, including Sam Fisher, who is also cup-tied after playing for Dunfermline earlier in the competition.

“We will be without Ryan Clampin because he took a horrendous challenge on Saturday,” Bowyer revealed.

“They took him above the knee and he is struggling with that.

“It’s a shame because he would have played on Wednesday because Sam Fisher is cup-tied.

“We were really looking forward to getting him on the pitch.

“But it was a really naughty tackle and should have warranted more than it did on the day.

“We hope he’ll be alright for the weekend.

“Zach Robinson is good to go, though, so that’s good. He has come through the tests we set him.

“And there are one or two we need to look after.”

Luke Hannant

One of those is another new signing in Luke Hannant, who is yet to make an appearance since arriving on loan from Colchester United.

He picked up a knock in training last week and missed the weekend trip to Hamilton.

“Luke Hannant is back running but Wednesday will be too early for him,” Bowyer added.

“It has settled down so we’re hopeful he’ll back in training later this week.”

‘No easing off’

Though the SPFL Trust Trophy is not the main priority for Bowyer and Dundee this season, it won’t affect their approach.

Promotion in the league is the ultimate goal this term but the coaching staff at Dens Park are targeting only one thing against Raith Rovers: victory.

The Dens boss said: “We are in the situation where if we win we are in a final, that doesn’t go away.

“But we won’t change our view on it being the next game and we want to win every game.

“We prepare to win every game.

“This game is exactly the same approach as Hamilton at home in my first game back in July, same as Stranraer away.

“The lads will tell you I want to win. There’s no backing off or easing off.

“While we know the outcome of a win is we get to a final, the process remains the same as any game.

“You play to win things, to be successful.

“That’s what we are looking to do on Wednesday.”