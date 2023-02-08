Dundee striker Zach Robinson declared ‘good to go’ against Raith Rovers as boss Gary Bowyer insists ‘no easing off’ with final at stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee FC

Dundee striker Zach Robinson declared ‘good to go’ against Raith Rovers as boss Gary Bowyer insists ‘no easing off’ with final at stake

By George Cran
February 8 2023, 7.30am
Returning Dundee loan star Zach Robinson with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Returning Dundee loan star Zach Robinson with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Zach Robinson has been declared “good to go” by Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ahead of Wednesday’s Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Dark Blues host Raith Rovers with the winner rewarded with a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy showpiece on March 26.

The Stark’s Park club are struggling for bodies with injuries and players cup-tied.

But the hosts are set to welcome back one of their main goal threats in Robinson. That’s after three months away through injury and a temporary recall to parent club AFC Wimbledon.

Ryan Clampin

However, there will be a few absentees for Bowyer, including Sam Fisher, who is also cup-tied after playing for Dunfermline earlier in the competition.

“We will be without Ryan Clampin because he took a horrendous challenge on Saturday,” Bowyer revealed.

“They took him above the knee and he is struggling with that.

“It’s a shame because he would have played on Wednesday because Sam Fisher is cup-tied.

Ryan Clampin has been ruled out of Wednesday’s semi-final. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“We were really looking forward to getting him on the pitch.

“But it was a really naughty tackle and should have warranted more than it did on the day.

“We hope he’ll be alright for the weekend.

“Zach Robinson is good to go, though, so that’s good. He has come through the tests we set him.

“And there are one or two we need to look after.”

Luke Hannant

One of those is another new signing in Luke Hannant, who is yet to make an appearance since arriving on loan from Colchester United.

He picked up a knock in training last week and missed the weekend trip to Hamilton.

“Luke Hannant is back running but Wednesday will be too early for him,” Bowyer added.

“It has settled down so we’re hopeful he’ll back in training later this week.”

‘No easing off’

Though the SPFL Trust Trophy is not the main priority for Bowyer and Dundee this season, it won’t affect their approach.

Promotion in the league is the ultimate goal this term but the coaching staff at Dens Park are targeting only one thing against Raith Rovers: victory.

The Dens boss said: “We are in the situation where if we win we are in a final, that doesn’t go away.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

“But we won’t change our view on it being the next game and we want to win every game.

“We prepare to win every game.

“This game is exactly the same approach as Hamilton at home in my first game back in July, same as Stranraer away.

“The lads will tell you I want to win. There’s no backing off or easing off.

“While we know the outcome of a win is we get to a final, the process remains the same as any game.

“You play to win things, to be successful.

“That’s what we are looking to do on Wednesday.”

