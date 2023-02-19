Michelin-starred chef Alfred Prasad to take over residency of The Dormy at Gleneagles in Perthshire for two nights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michelin-starred Indian chef, Alfred Prasad, will make his welcome return to Gleneagles next week as he takes over the Perthshire hotel’s clubhouse restaurant.

Alfred, who has previously hosted his own dining events at the prestigious venue in Auchterarder, will be in residence for two nights, cooking up some of the best Indian food for guests.

He and the Gleneagles team will host a Michelin-inspired Indian buffet on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 of February in The Dormy restaurant.

Alfred Prasad is known for his accolade as the youngest Indian chef to receive a Michelin star at London’s Tamarind, and is credited with elevating the reputation of British Indian cuisine through the use of seasonal and locally available ingredients.

Historically a one-night-only annual event, Gleneagles has opened the popular dinner with the visiting chef for two nights since 2022 to accommodate high demand.

What’s on offer at Alfred Prasad’s event?

The menu will make good use of The Dormy’s own tandoor ovens, featuring dishes including a succulent duck vindaloo and Old Delhi butter chicken, or vegetarian options of paneer butter masala and mushroom vindaloo for mains.

These will all be served alongside tasty small bites and classic sides of smoked aubergine raita, cumin potatoes, butter naan and saffron pulao.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and served an amuse bouche of tomato and roasted red pepper shorba with basil oil, before settling down for a specially curated Indian feast, served banquet style.

Starters will include everything from aloo tikki chaat, roasted broccoli, peshwari lamb chop and chilli tofu.

And for dessert, expect a black rice and beetroot kheer made with dehydrated raspberries and coconut flakes, plus Gleneagles’ 65% chocolate cremeux with saffron poached kumquats and toasted pistachio kulfi.

The buffet will be served at a price of £89 per adult and £30 per child.

Bookings can be made by calling 01764 694455 or through email at playground.planners@gleneagles.com