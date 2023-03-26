Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab drive-through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab drive-through

Ibrar Ibrahim couldn't stand to see the former Balaka site on Perth Road sit empty, so he bought it to open Marmaris Kebab House.

By Maria Gran
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Over 40 years ago, Dundee man Ibrar Ibrahim worked as a dish washer for the owner of iconic restaurant Balaka. Seeing the site of the Indian restaurant sit empty spurred him into action.

The 58-year-old is no newcomer in the city’s takeaway scene, owning Ronaldo’s Peri Peri Chicken in Fintry and Goa and The Meze Grill in Broughty Ferry.

But his career started in Lochee, washing dishes for Samsur Rahman who later opened Balaka at 115-117 Perth Road in 1977.

After 44 years of serving Indian food, the restaurant went on sale in June 2021 when Samsur and his wife retired.

The blue front of the former Balaka restaurant has been transformed into Marmaris Kebab House. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ibrar says: “I tried to persuade them to keep Balaka, but they had to give it up because of health issues.

“I wanted to buy the property to keep it going, because it was a sentimental thing for me, and I thought this kebab and pizza house concept would be good.

“It wouldn’t have been fair for me to open Balaka with a different recipe.”

Good atmosphere on Perth Road

Marmaris Kebab House opened on January 17, and Ibrar believes it is a good replacement for Balaka.

Head chef Kazi is a natural at making doner kebabs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Offering a range of quick bites and loaded kebabs, there’s plenty of choice for both those on the go and heading back from a night out.

The menu boasts chips, pizzas, peri peri grill, burgers, wraps and more, but the owner’s personal favourite is the Turkish pizza bread made fresh every day with a signature sauce.

“Our customers have been very good and they’re happy that the site is open again,” says Ibrar.

The Marmaris team has Turkish pizza bread available every day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“This is a great location and it creates a better atmosphere on Perth Road when the shop doesn’t sit empty. We’ve really brightened the place up too.

“Sometimes, customers come in twice a day, when we open at 4 and again at 11. Some also forget this isn’t Balaka and we’ve had a few people try to order chicken tikka masala.”

Marmaris Kebab House has four staff and is open seven days a week from 4pm and closes at 1am on weekends.

Future plans for Marmaris Kebab House

Describing himself as a Dundee man through and through, Ibrar loves giving back to his local community.

Ibrar welcomes all Dundonians into his Perth Road kebab house. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In the past, the former Dens Road primary pupil has donated Christmas dinners for people in need, takeaway dinners to hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic and 100 meals to Dundee Foodbank.

With the on-going cost-of-living crisis, he plans to keep on giving to Dundonians in need.

He says: “I want to have a soup kitchen, or maybe a food bank.

“Just a place where people can feel warm and have a chat.”

Head chef Kazi has bread at the ready every day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Marmaris Kebab House is also becoming a spot for anyone to have a seat and enjoy a hot meal, as Ibrar is quickly making friends with his regulars.

As well as his charitable plans, he’s keeping an eye out for opportunities to expand his kebab house across the city.

“In the future, I hope to open the first Turkish kebab drive through in Dundee,” he reveals.

“I’m testing the concept here and I’d like to expand in the future. I’m even looking at sites just now.”

