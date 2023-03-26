Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab drive-through

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over 40 years ago, Dundee man Ibrar Ibrahim worked as a dish washer for the owner of iconic restaurant Balaka. Seeing the site of the Indian restaurant sit empty spurred him into action.

The 58-year-old is no newcomer in the city’s takeaway scene, owning Ronaldo’s Peri Peri Chicken in Fintry and Goa and The Meze Grill in Broughty Ferry.

But his career started in Lochee, washing dishes for Samsur Rahman who later opened Balaka at 115-117 Perth Road in 1977.

After 44 years of serving Indian food, the restaurant went on sale in June 2021 when Samsur and his wife retired.

Ibrar says: “I tried to persuade them to keep Balaka, but they had to give it up because of health issues.

“I wanted to buy the property to keep it going, because it was a sentimental thing for me, and I thought this kebab and pizza house concept would be good.

“It wouldn’t have been fair for me to open Balaka with a different recipe.”

Good atmosphere on Perth Road

Marmaris Kebab House opened on January 17, and Ibrar believes it is a good replacement for Balaka.

Offering a range of quick bites and loaded kebabs, there’s plenty of choice for both those on the go and heading back from a night out.

The menu boasts chips, pizzas, peri peri grill, burgers, wraps and more, but the owner’s personal favourite is the Turkish pizza bread made fresh every day with a signature sauce.

“Our customers have been very good and they’re happy that the site is open again,” says Ibrar.

“This is a great location and it creates a better atmosphere on Perth Road when the shop doesn’t sit empty. We’ve really brightened the place up too.

“Sometimes, customers come in twice a day, when we open at 4 and again at 11. Some also forget this isn’t Balaka and we’ve had a few people try to order chicken tikka masala.”

Marmaris Kebab House has four staff and is open seven days a week from 4pm and closes at 1am on weekends.

Future plans for Marmaris Kebab House

Describing himself as a Dundee man through and through, Ibrar loves giving back to his local community.

In the past, the former Dens Road primary pupil has donated Christmas dinners for people in need, takeaway dinners to hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic and 100 meals to Dundee Foodbank.

With the on-going cost-of-living crisis, he plans to keep on giving to Dundonians in need.

He says: “I want to have a soup kitchen, or maybe a food bank.

“Just a place where people can feel warm and have a chat.”

Marmaris Kebab House is also becoming a spot for anyone to have a seat and enjoy a hot meal, as Ibrar is quickly making friends with his regulars.

As well as his charitable plans, he’s keeping an eye out for opportunities to expand his kebab house across the city.

“In the future, I hope to open the first Turkish kebab drive through in Dundee,” he reveals.

“I’m testing the concept here and I’d like to expand in the future. I’m even looking at sites just now.”