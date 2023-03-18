Gin tastings and cocktail making: The 5 events you need to book this St Andrews Cocktail Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews Cocktail week is just around the corner and for those of you who are looking for something that little bit different to do, you’ve come to the right place.

From cocktail masterclasses to birthday celebrations, the 10-day event has it all.

Teaming up with a number of venues, organisers have said wristband holders can expect to be able to take advantage of deals from around 50 different businesses. Be that discounted drinks at bars, cheaper food deals or even hair and beauty savings.

St Andrews Cocktail Week kicks off on Friday March 24 and takes place until Sunday April 2.

Be sure to purchase your wristband for access to a whole heap of discounts and deals that you can take advantage of during the event, including reduced price cocktails, meals and more.

Wristbands now start from £8 and can be used throughout the whole event.

And don’t forget to check out our list of the nine drinks you won’t want to miss trying out.

St Andrews Cocktail Week launch party at The Saint Bar and Kitchen

Kick off St Andrews Cocktail Week in the best way by joining organisers at the official launch party.

Starting at 3pm, the first 50 wristband holders to stop by will receive an exclusive tote bag filled with lots of goodies from Darnley’s Gin, Cold Town Beer and more.

You’ll be able to meet the makers behind the local gin brand and Edinburgh brewery and you can even sample some of their products. Cold Town Beer will be bringing their quirky brews including Porn Star Martini Ale and the Raspberry Miami Weiss.

The Saint’s head chef will be giving out complimentary canapes from 4pm, which will be based on the three small plates for £14 deal the venue will be offering throughout the 10-day drinks festival .

Time: From 3pm

Date: Thursday March 24

Address: West Port Hotel, 170 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EG

Cocktail masterclasses at The Adamson

The Adamson is well known for serving up quality drinks and the team have organised a range of cocktail masterclasses for customers to try out.

From the classic one which will see participants mix up a Smokey Old Fashioned, Martini and Negroni, to the signature version which features a Passion Fruit Martini, Espresso Martini and Margarita, not forgetting the mixology masterclass where three of The Adamson’s favourite drinks will be served up, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Each of these classes will last around an hour and a half and everyone will get to enjoy three cocktail each. You’ll also be served some nibbles throughout and there will be no more than 10 people in each class.

Classic version:

Time: 5-6.30pm

Date: Friday March 24 and Friday March 31

Signature version:

Time: 3-4.30pm

Date: Saturday March 25 and April 1

Mixology version:

Time: 3-4.30pm

Date: Sunday March 26 and Saturday April 2

Price: £35 (plus booking fee) per person for each class

Address: 127 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH

Swilcan Loft

Fancy learning how to fix yourself some delicious drinks? The team at Swilcan Loft at The Old Course Hotel will show you how to do just that at their cocktail masterclass event.

Taking place in the stunning bar space you’ll spend an hour and a half shaking up three cocktails which include a Mojito, Old Fashioned and White Lady. You’ll also be treated to a drink on arrival and a charcuterie board to nibble on.

Date: Saturday March 25 and Saturday April 1

Price: £25 plus booking fee

Address: Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Luvians

This cocktail masterclass and tasting even with Pilgrim’s Drinks will see those attending enjoy a range of the brand’s spirits.

Join Allan Drysdale of the local gin company as he guides you through samples of their fabulous range of gins and liqueurs and shows you how to prepare and enjoy three creative cocktails.

The tasting includes five gin/liqueur samples, three cocktails and there’s even nibbles to keep the hunger pangs at bay.

Time: 7-9pm

Date: Thursday March 30

Price: £25 plus booking fee

Address: 84 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PA

Dook

Celebrate Dook’s first birthday in style during St Andrews Cocktail Week.

Taking place across the last weekend of the event, the team at Dook have organised for acoustic music to be played outside and will also be serving up their Espresso Martinis which you’ll find on deal.

So join in the celebrations and raise a glass to this cafe and sandwich bar’s first successful year in business.

Time: 1-4pm

Date: April 1 and 2

Address: West Sands Road, St Andrews KY16 9JD