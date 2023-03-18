Gin tastings and cocktail making: The 5 events you need to book this St Andrews Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Gin tastings and cocktail making: The 5 events you need to book this St Andrews Cocktail Week

St Andrews Cocktail week is just around the corner and for those of you who are looking for something that little bit different to do, you've come to the right place.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
March 18 2023, 6.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Dan Gillan crafts a 'Cherry Margarita' at The Adamson Bar. Image: DC Thomson
Dan Gillan crafts a 'Cherry Margarita' at The Adamson Bar. Image: DC Thomson

St Andrews Cocktail week is just around the corner and for those of you who are looking for something that little bit different to do, you’ve come to the right place.

From cocktail masterclasses to birthday celebrations, the 10-day event has it all.

Teaming up with a number of venues, organisers have said wristband holders can expect to be able to take advantage of deals from around 50 different businesses. Be that discounted drinks at bars, cheaper food deals or even hair and beauty savings.

Some of the many cocktails on offer at The Adamson, one of the key attractions of St Andrews Cocktail Week. Image: DC Thomson

St Andrews Cocktail Week kicks off on Friday March 24 and takes place until Sunday April 2.

Be sure to purchase your wristband for access to a whole heap of discounts and deals that you can take advantage of during the event, including reduced price cocktails, meals and more.

Wristbands now start from £8 and can be used throughout the whole event.

And don’t forget to check out our list of the nine drinks you won’t want to miss trying out.

St Andrews Cocktail Week launch party at The Saint Bar and Kitchen

Kick off St Andrews Cocktail Week in the best way by joining organisers at the official launch party.

Starting at 3pm, the first 50 wristband holders to stop by will receive an exclusive tote bag filled with lots of goodies from Darnley’s Gin, Cold Town Beer and more.

You’ll be able to meet the makers behind the local gin brand and Edinburgh brewery and you can even sample some of their products. Cold Town Beer will be bringing their quirky brews including Porn Star Martini Ale and the Raspberry Miami Weiss.

The Saint’s head chef will be giving out complimentary canapes from 4pm, which will be based on the three small plates for £14 deal the venue will be offering throughout the 10-day drinks festival .

Time: From 3pm

Date: Thursday March 24

Address: West Port Hotel, 170 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EG

The interior of the bar area in The Saint, St Andrews. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Cocktail masterclasses at The Adamson

The Adamson is well known for serving up quality drinks and the team have organised a range of cocktail masterclasses for customers to try out.

From the classic one which will see participants mix up a Smokey Old Fashioned, Martini and Negroni, to the signature version which features a Passion Fruit Martini, Espresso Martini and Margarita, not forgetting the mixology masterclass where three of The Adamson’s favourite drinks will be served up, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Each of these classes will last around an hour and a half and everyone will get to enjoy three cocktail each. You’ll also be served some nibbles throughout and there will be no more than 10 people in each class.

Classic version:

Time: 5-6.30pm

Date: Friday March 24 and Friday March 31

Signature version: 

Time: 3-4.30pm

Date: Saturday March 25 and April 1

Mixology version: 

Time: 3-4.30pm

Date: Sunday March 26 and Saturday April 2

Price: £35 (plus booking fee) per person for each class

Address: 127 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH

Special drinks will be available for the event and The Adamson team will show you how to create them. Image: DC Thomson

Swilcan Loft

Fancy learning how to fix yourself some delicious drinks? The team at Swilcan Loft at The Old Course Hotel will show you how to do just that at their cocktail masterclass event.

Taking place in the stunning bar space you’ll spend an hour and a half shaking up three cocktails which include a Mojito, Old Fashioned and White Lady. You’ll also be treated to a drink on arrival and a charcuterie board to nibble on.

Date: Saturday March 25 and Saturday April 1

Price: £25 plus booking fee

Address: Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa, Old Station Road, St Andrews KY16 9SP

Swilcan Loft is the prefect place to sip and shake up your favourite drinks. Image: The Old Course Hotel

Luvians

This cocktail masterclass and tasting even with Pilgrim’s Drinks will see those attending enjoy a range of the brand’s spirits.

Join Allan Drysdale of the local gin company as he guides you through samples of their fabulous range of gins and liqueurs and shows you how to prepare and enjoy three creative cocktails.

The tasting includes five gin/liqueur samples, three cocktails and there’s even nibbles to keep the hunger pangs at bay.

Time: 7-9pm

Date: Thursday March 30

Price: £25 plus booking fee

Address: 84 Market Street, St Andrews KY16 9PA

Luvians Shop on Market Street, St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dook

Celebrate Dook’s first birthday in style during St Andrews Cocktail Week.

Taking place across the last weekend of the event, the team at Dook have organised for acoustic music to be played outside and will also be serving up their Espresso Martinis which you’ll find on deal.

So join in the celebrations and raise a glass to this cafe and sandwich bar’s first successful year in business.

Time: 1-4pm

Date: April 1 and 2

Address: West Sands Road, St Andrews KY16 9JD

The Espresso artini at Dook. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

The Scottish seafood 'en papiliotte' boasted a feast within. Image: The Ferryman's Inn
Restaurant review: Enjoy lunch with a view at The Ferryman's Inn on Loch Tay…
Manager Becky Newman and chef proprietor Paul Newman at Errichel and Thyme deli and bistro. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Busy season ahead after Perthshire field to fork destination Errichel's national award win
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
Local sourced produce served on plate.
Foodie tour: 4 unique dining experiences in Scotland
Inside Perth restaurant 63 Tay Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
7 Perth eateries with the most impressive wine lists to try out
Italian restaurant Bellini has closed its doors. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
3
Michelle Maddox outside Clootie McToot Dumplings premises in Abernethy.
MICHELLE MADDOX: I've taken on 16 'wild cards' at Clootie McToot and I don't…
Six By Nico
Six by Nico promises to serve up 'exclusive menu' at Perthshire music festival
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
11
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Sean Adarkwa celebrates his Arbroath equaliser against Morton. Image: SNS
Arbroath analysis: 18 season-defining seconds with 8 games left for Angus side to stay…
Wild Isles: Ellie Dimambro-Denson displays a moth to the camera high in the Cairngorms National Park as part of an ongoing insect monitoring project.
TELLYBOX: Two reminders of the BBC's role in our lives
Ex-RAF serviceman Davy Brown and dog Ness ready for their Spitfire sleep out at RAF Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
On a wing and a few layers: Angus RAF man Davy's Red Lichtie Spitfire…
Karen Dunbar's School of Rap. Image: BBC Scotland/Alan Peebles.
Paul Whitelaw: Karen Dunbar gets some grannies rapping in our TV critic's pick of…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Clarke Geddes author interview Picture shows; Clarke Geddes. na. Supplied by Clarke Geddes Date; 24/02/2023
Fifer and former Clash writer's debut novel compared to smash-hit Daisy Jones and the…
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer grimaces after his side were beaten by Partick Thistle at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee were 'unrecognisable' in last Partick Thistle clash says Gary Bowyer as he targets…
Charley the nappy-wearing peahen with Carlyn Cane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Watch as Charley the toast-loving Fife peahen enjoys a trip in a pram
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Mothers Day workers feature Picture shows; Embryologist Nicole Suttie, former UoD student. Birmingham Women's Hospital. Supplied by Nicole Suttie Date; Unknown
'My God, you made that': Midwife and embryologist reveal realities of their jobs ahead…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented